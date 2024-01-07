SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Kings Of The Highway – The Los Angeles Kings are in the District today, supplying the opposition for the middle match of Washington’s five-game homestand. For the Kings, Sunday’s game is the opener of a six-game road trip that concludes in Dallas on Jan. 16.

Los Angeles has dropped four straight (0-2-2) and it has just four wins in its last dozen games (4-5-3).

The Kings recently announced that ex-Caps netminder Pheonix Copley would be lost for the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery. Copley was injured in a Dec. 15 practice, and the surgery – an ACL reconstruction – occurred last week.

Washington has woes of its own. The Caps will definitely be without goaltender Charlie Lindgren, defenseman Rasmus Sandin, and wingers Sonny Milano and T.J. Oshie today. They’re hoping captain Alex Ovechkin will be able to play this afternoon, but he has been termed “truly a game-time decision” by Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery.

In the aftermath of an offensive zone face-off midway through the third period of Friday’s game against Carolina, Ovechkin got tangled up awkwardly with Canes’ pivot Jordan Staal. Ovechkin got up slowly and hobbled his way to the bench, but he later returned to take two more shifts. He did not practice with the team on Saturday.

“We’re still not sure,” says Carbery, queried as to the captain’s status. “It will be a warm-up, game-time decision, truly a game-time decision.”

Ovechkin will take warm-ups to see how he feels, and if he is able to play, he will. If not, the Caps could insert winger Matthew Phillips into the lineup, or blueliner Alex Alexeyev could draw in as a seventh defender in a seven defenseman/11 forward lineup.

“Not as of now; we’ll see where it goes,” says Carbery, asked about potential blueline changes for today. “[Alexeyev] is going to take warm-ups, so we’ll see where that goes. And based on [Ovechkin’s] availability, we may change some things around. Whether we go 11 and seven or 12 and six, we’ll decide that based on [Ovechkin].”

Work To Do – With the midpoint of the season just ahead on the horizon, the urgency for the Caps to straighten out their tailspin is high. Since returning from a season-long road trip out west a month ago, the Capitals have been in the midst of the most critical stretch of their season.

That stretch started out well enough for Washington, which pulled points in eight of its first nine games (5-1-3) upon returning from out west. But those nine games were played in 17 days and included three sets of back-to-backs. Weariness and illness both began to take a toll, and since the holiday break, the Caps have managed just a single victory, a 4-3 win over the Penguins in Pittsburgh this past Tuesday.

Few things are going right for Washington at the moment. Several key players are either ailing or out of the lineup. Although the Caps’ power play enters today’s game with goals in three straight games for the first time this season, the penalty killing outfit has been dented for at least one goal against in four straight games. The Caps have scored more than two goals just twice in their last seven games, and they’ve yielded five or more goals against in four of their last six.

When they were in the midst of that western trip in late November, the Caps had allowed the fewest third-period goals to that point of the season. In the third period of their last seven games, the Caps have been outscored by a combined 12-1. Since the holiday break late last month, the Caps are 1-4-1, with all four regulation losses coming against Metropolitan Division opponents.

“A lot of things, and I don’t look at it from a results standpoint; I look at it through the process of what we’re doing,” says Carbery. “We’ve got to get a lot better at managing the puck. We’ve got to get a lot better at creating some things off the forecheck, sustain pressure [offensive] zone wise, [get] pucks to the interior, being able to exit our zone consistently – which I thought we did a good job of [Friday] night – but then we’ll have two or three or four hiccups that are really big mistakes in those moments.

“So there’s a lot of areas of our 5-on-5 game that we’ve got to get right, and we’re being pushed to the limit by really quality teams right now. And it’s no different having one of the best teams in the League come into our building [Sunday] afternoon.”

The schedule does the Caps few favors, delivering one elite and/or hot opponent after another. Of the remaining 10 games between now and the All-Star break/bye week, five are against the top eight teams in the League – from a points percentage standpoint – and four of the other five are against clubs that currently have at least seven wins in their last 10 games.

“Yeah, it’s a really difficult stretch,” admits Carbery. “But [it’s] one that I take as a real test for us, as a measuring stick, essentially, of where we’re at as a group. Can we hang with the big dogs in the National Hockey League? The ones that are leading their division or rattling off whatever Seattle has; Carolina is playing excellent right now. So these are all games where you are getting tested against the elite teams in the League. And at the end of the month, we’ll know a lot about our group and where we stand, and where we go from there.”

In The Nets – Darcy Kuemper gets the start for Washington today against one of his former employers, the Kings. Today’s starting assignment is Kuemper’s fifth in Washington’s last seven games.

Lifetime against the Kings, he is 9-7-3 with three shutouts, a 2.20 GAA and a .927 save pct. in 20 appearances, 19 of which were starts.

For the Kings, veteran journeyman Cam Talbot is the likely starter this afternoon. Now in his 11th NHL season, the 36-year-old Talbot is in his first season with Los Angeles, the seventh NHL club for which he has toiled. Playing behind the Kings appears to agree with Talbot, who leads all NHL netminders (with 20 or more appearances) with a 2.10 GAA and a .925 save pct. Those are Talbot’s best qualitative numbers since 2014-15, his sophomore season in the League, when he was with his original NHL club, the Rangers.

Lifetime against Washington, Talbot is 5-8-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .909 save pct. in 16 appearances (14 starts).

All Lined Up – Here is how we believe the Capitals and Kings might look when they take the ice on Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson

21-Protas, 24-McMichael, 39-Mantha

67-Pacioretty, 17-Strome, 29-Lapierre

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 96-Aube-Kubel

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

57-van Riemsdyk, 25-Bear

6-Edmundson, 3-Jensen

Goaltenders

35-Kuemper

31-Hunter

Injured

15-Milano (upper body)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

38-Sandin (illness)

77-Oshie (lower body)

79-Lindgren (upper body)

Scratches

27-Alexeyev

45-Phillips

LOS ANGELES

Forwards

55-Byfield, 11-Kopitar, 12-Moore

9-Kempe, 80-Dubois, 78-Laferriere

22-Fiala, 24-Danault, 91-Grundstrom

34-Kaliyev, 46-Lizzotte, 22-Lewis

Defensemen

44-Anderson, 8-Doughty

84-Gavrikov, 3-Roy

5-Englund, 21-Spence

Goaltenders

39-Talbot

31-Rittich

Injured

29-Copley (knee surgery)

33-Arvidsson (lower body)

Scratches

28-Anderson-Dolan

92-Clarke