SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Keep Marchin’ – February is fully in the rear view, and March is upon us. The Philadelphia Flyers are in town to kick off a busy stretch drive for the Capitals; only three teams have more remaining games than Washington, and those teams – Edmonton, Ottawa and Pittsburgh – each have one more remaining game than the Caps.

Friday’s game between the Caps and the Flyers is easily the biggest game to date this season for Washington. The Caps trail Philadelphia by six points in the Metropolitan Division standings, and the Flyers are where Washington wants to be, in a playoff position in the Eastern Conference standings. The Caps have two dozen games remaining, the NHL’s trade deadline is only a week away, and the path to catching up to the Flyers starts with Washington getting two points tonight, ideally in regulation.

“We’re in the thick of it, obviously,” says Caps’ center Dylan Strome. “We’re six points back with two games in hand, so if you take care of business against that team, then you control your own destiny. So we’ve just got to take care of business against them. We played pretty well against them last time, and so we’re looking forward to it. It’s a big game and a big challenge, and I know the building’s going to be rocking on a Friday night. We’ll be ready.”

Although they fell 8-3 to the Wings in Detroit in their most recent contest, the Caps are 5-2-2 in their last nine games, and that’s essentially the pace at which they must play over those final two dozen games to give themselves the best possible opportunity to sneak into the postseason picture.

“You’re going in and you’re playing a team in Detroit that’s playing really well,” says Caps’ right wing Tom Wilson. “And you’re coming off a tough match [at home against Ottawa] the day before, and those are tough ones. We’re not making excuses; we wanted to have that game. But it just puts more emphasis on showing up tonight and taking care of business.

“We’ve got to start controlling our own destiny here. The League is going to do what the League is going to do, as far as the other teams and stuff, but you’ve still got to win the games. We’ve got to start stringing together some streaks here, and it starts with tonight. We’ve got to push forward and make sure that we’re right in the thick of it. Tonight is a huge one.”

The Caps own an impressive 12-7-1 record against Metropolitan Division, and they’ve got just six games remaining against their fellow Metro denizens, including tonight’s tilt with the Flyers, the only Metro team the Caps have yet to defeat this season.

“We know what’s on the line,” says Caps’ goaltender Charlie Lindgren. “We know where Philly’s at, and we’re chasing them. You’re obviously not delusional about it; we know how important this game is. We know what’s coming up in a week.

“For us, we kind of got punched in the stomach last game, and hopefully for a lot of guys, it left a little bit of a sour taste in everyone’s mouth, and maybe that’s a good thing for us. We’ve got to come out with some piss and vinegar, ready to rock and roll, and get back on the horse and play the way we’ve been playing for the last two or three weeks. It’s going to take a really good effort against a Philly team that has been playing really well, all season long. They’ve won a lot of hockey games, and their roster is pretty impressive, with what they’ve got over there and what they’ve done. We’ve definitely got to be ready to go.”

Even if the Caps win Friday night's game with Philly, there will be much heavy lifting remaining over the next seven weeks for them to get where they want to be. But it has to start with two points tonight.

“Obviously, we've talked about it, and let's face it, the trade deadline is coming up, and decisions have to be made,” says Strome. “We want to give ownership and upper management a reason to let this team fight for a playoff spot. Obviously, it wasn't fun last year, trading five guys away at the trade deadline. It's never a fun time.

“We've put ourselves in a spot where we have a chance to show them that we're in the thick of things here. We're a couple of points out and three games left [before the deadline]. I'm pretty sure if we go 3-0, it's going to make their decision pretty tough."

Flexible Flyer(s) – Philly has had a surprisingly strong season in what most pundits – and even many Philly fans – expected to be a rebuilding season. The Flyers have half a dozen players with double digit goal totals – led by Travis Konecny’s 27 and Owen Tippett’s 21 – and they’ve got another half dozen who are knocking on the door of double digits, with the possibility of getting there before season’s end.

The Flyers also lead the NHL in shorthanded goals (15) and they’re a very opportunistic team that can create offense from staunch defense, and they have the skill to finish the opportunities they create.

“They lead the League in breakaways, and in shorthanded goals they lead the League,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery. “A big product of that is Konecny [who is day-to-day with an upper body injury], so we’ll see whether he goes tonight.

“They’ve sort of evolved their roster makeup and how they play a little bit from years past. [They’ve had Sean] Couturier, but now they’ve got the [Joel] Farabees of the world, [Tyson] Foerster, Morgan Frost, Owen Tippett, obviously. And now these guys can push from a speed standpoint, and they can break you down 1-on-1. And that’s where you see a lot of these breakaways, and rush chances, and scoring off of 1-on-1, 2-on-2.

“I think they scored three times where Tampa has numbers, and they’re attacking with speed, and they shoot through the triangle, and it’s in the back of the net. Or they beat a guy 1-on-1, and Foerster is putting it into the back end. I think that’s where the team has changed a little bit, and you see it when they’re shorthanded and on the penalty kill for sure.”

Philly has also become more of a shot volume team this season. The Flyers rank second in the NHL with 2,009 shots on net and they’re fourth in the circuit with an average of 33.5 shots per game. Over a 10-game stretch in early January, they managed 35-plus shots on net in 10 straight games, doing so for the first time in more than 40 years. Philadelphia has exceeded the 40-shot barrier in 13 of its games this season, its highest total since it had 14 such games in 2016-17.

“That kind of goes with their identity and the guys they’ve got on that team,” says Lindgren. “Even in the past, I feel like I’ve always recognized Philly as a shot volume team. But when you’re pushing 40 shots, that’s taking it to the next level.

“They’ve got a lot of really good shooters on that team, too. There’s obviously Konecny, and they’ve got that Tippett that can shoot the puck. They’ve got that young kid [Tyson] Foerster, and they’ve got some mobile [defensemen]. They’ve got a lot of guys that can certainly make you pay, and as a goalie you’ve got to be ready to go and you’ve got to be excited for the opportunity.”

Funk #49 – On Friday afternoon, the Caps announced the signing of free agent forward Zac Funk of the WHL’s Prince George Cougars. The 20-year-old native of Coldstream, B.C. is a left-shooting right wing who currently leads the WHL with 56 goals; Funk has 56 goals and 99 points in just 58 games this season.

Funks’ goal production this season exceeds his WHL career total of goals (52) entering this season, a total he amassed in 160 games scattered over parts of five seasons.

Funk turns 21 in July and will be able to turn pro this fall. Whenever he does arrive in the District, we’re hopeful he’ll be sporting sweater No. 49 in honor of one of the inimitable Joe Walsh’s James Gang classics, “Funk #49.” Walsh co-wrote that 1970 gem, the first single off James Gang’s second album.

In The Nets – Lindgren gets the net for Washington in this game of utmost importance against the Flyers tonight. Lindgren enters tonight’s game on the heels of a difficult night in Detroit on Tuesday in his previous appearance, but he actually made several excellent saves in the first 40 minutes of that game to keep the Caps within striking distance, until J.T. Compher’s shorthanded goal in the waning seconds of the middle period put the contest out of reach.

Lindgren is aiming for his 13th victory of the season, which would match his single-season career best, established in 2022-23. Lifetime against the Flyers, he is 1-0-2 with a shutout, a 1.27 GAA and a .958 save pct. in three appearances, all starts.

Philadelphia is starting a set of back-to-backs on Friday night; the Flyers return home to host Ottawa on Saturday night, so they’ll need both goaltenders this weekend. Philly sent goaltender Cal Peterson down to AHL Lehigh Valley and it recalled Felix Sandstrom from the same club. Sandstrom is the likely starter for Saturday against the Sens, but the Caps are likely to be facing Samuel Ersson in Friday’s game.

Ersson was Philly’s fifth-round pick (143rd overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft, and the Swedish netminder began his North American pro career last season, getting into a dozen NHL games while logging 42 appearances in the AHL.

This season, Ersson has been with the varsity squad since opening night, and he has assumed a much greater workload since Carter Hart stepped away from the game over a month ago; Hart’s last start was on Jan. 20. In his last eight games, Ersson is 5-2-1 with a 2.39 GAA and a .909 save pct.

Ersson won his only previous career start against Washington, outdueling Lindgren in a 4-3 shootout decision on Dec. 14 of this season, a game in which he stopped 27 of 30 shots in 65 minutes of work.

All Lined Up – Here’s how we believe the Caps and Flyers may look on Friday night in the District, though Philadelphia may opt to go with a seven defensemen/11 forwards lineup tonight:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 29-Lapierre, 43-Wilson

67-Pacioretty, 17-Strome, 15-Milano

21-Protas, 24-McMichael, 39-Mantha

47-Malenstyn, 23-Sgarbossa, 96-Aubé-Kubel

Defensemen

38-Sandin, 74-Carlson

6-Edmundson, 3-Jensen

27-Alexeyev, 57-van Riemsdyk

Goaltenders

79-Lindgren

35-Kuemper

Injured/Out

19-Backstrom (lower body)

26-Dowd (upper body)

42-Fehervary (lower body)

77-Oshie (upper body)

92-Kuznetsov (NHL/NHLPA player assistance program)

Scratches

25-Bear

63-Miroshnichenko

72-Dubé

PHILADELPHIA

Forwards

86-Farabee, 21-Laughton, 71-Foerster

74-Tippett, 48-Frost, 10-Brink

44-Deslauriers, 14-Couturier, 62-Lycksell

27-Cates, 25-Poehling, 19-Hathaway

Defensemen

8-York, 6-Sanheim

24-Seeler, 26-Walker

5-Zamula, 18-M. Staal

Goaltenders

33-Ersson

32-Sandstrom

Injured/Out

9-Drysdale (upper body)

11-Konecny (upper body)

55-Ristolainen (upper body)

94-Ellis (back)

Scratches

23-Attard

89-Atkinson