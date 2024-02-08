SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Shake It Off – The Caps are in Sunrise, Fla. for the first of their two visits here this season, and this month. Washington is seeking to shake the shackles of a five-game slide (0-4-1), a rugged patch during which it has been outscored by a combined total of 24-11, and during which it has played with the lead for just 64 seconds of more than 300 minutes of hockey.

The Caps no longer have the offensive firepower they’ve boasted in recent seasons, and digging out of early multi-goal deficits is a much more arduous task than it’s been in years. This last five-game stretch has shone a harsh light on that reality; the Caps have been outscored by a combined total of 9-1 in the first period of their last five games.

Frustration can mount at times such as these, as the Caps readily acknowledge. In their most recent game – a 5-2 loss to Montreal on Tuesday night – the Habs scored three times in less than seven minutes of the first period. For a team like Washington that averages less than 2.5 goals per game, facing a three-goal hole can seem like a big mountain to climb.

“It's never easy when you come out in the first 10 minutes and allow those three goals,” says Caps’ center Connor McMichael. “It’s hard to come back from behind all the time. That's something we want to clean up, especially when you’re not scoring too many goals. I think the impressive thing about this team is we're never out of games, even when we might be down three. We're always pushing, and we’ve got a lot of character guys in here that are willing to do what it takes to come back from deficits. But like I said, it's never easy when you're down three that quickly, and it's just something we got to clean up.”

As McMichael notes, the 2023-24 Caps are a resilient bunch; they never give up, even in the face of multi-goal deficits. They battled hard and dominated the Canadiens in the second period, but they were only able to scratch out a single goal, Alex Ovechkin’s 10th of the season.

“That can be frustrating,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery. “There’s a lot of things that go into that, that cause you to grip the stick [tighter]. We know we’re a low-scoring team to begin with, so now you give up one, two [goals against], sometimes if you can score at will or if you’ve got a power play that’s clipping at 28, 29 percent, you’re like, ‘No big deal.’

“For us, those are big moments, and they’re difficult to recover from, because what creeps into our guys’ heads – and what we’re trying to fight against as coaches and try to permeate the messages – is they go, ‘Oh no, oh no, we can’t get to three.’ And we’re not a high-octane, bing-bang-boom offensive team. We’re going to have to grind for our goals, and we’re trying to do a better job of that.

“We love the sequence [Tuesday] night with [Dylan Strome] finding [Ovechkin]; I know it looks like a pretty play, but that’s just a shot from Marty [Fehervary]. He rips that thing right to the net. Stromer, instead of fading to the corner, goes right to the net, and it’s something that we’re trying to incorporate more of. No question it can be frustrating and that, but that’s what we as coaches and the players, we’ve got to find a way to battle through that and get the job done.”

Mainline Florida – Just under 16 years ago, the Caps’ first-ever Mentors’ Trip got underway right here in Sunrise. The first game of the first Mentors’ Trip was here on Feb. 15, 2008, and the second game was a night later in Tampa. With Brent Johnson in goal aiming for his 100th career victory, the Caps came up just short in a 4-2 loss to the Panthers; David Booth’s late empty-netter sealed it for the home team.

Here’s how the Caps lined up that night, with Bruce Boudreau behind the bench:

8-Ovechkin, 19-Backstrom, 25-Kozlov

43-Fleischmann, 21-Laich, 28-Semin

18-Pettinger, 15-Gordon, 14-Fehr

87-Brashear, 39-Steckel, 10-Bradley

26-Morrisonn, 52-Green

4-Erskine, 23-Jurcina

55-Schultz, 44-Eminger

1-Johnson

37-Kolzig

Washington was able to win the second half of that set of back-to-backs, taking a 3-2 victory in Tampa with Olie Kolzig in the crease.

Each of the first two Mentors’ Trips were back-to-back sets of games in Florida in mid-February; the second iteration of the event was Feb. 14-15, 2009, and the cities were reversed. The Caps won 5-1 in Tampa and swept the set of back-to-backs with a 4-2 win in Florida a night later.

Here’s how they lined up for that 5-1 win in Tampa:

8-Ovechkin, 19-Backstrom, 28-Semin

14-Fleischmann, 91-Fedorov, 16-Fehr

21-Laich, 92-Nylander, 10-Bradley

87-Brashear, 83-Beagle, 15-Gordon

26-Morrisonn, 52-Green

44-Kronwall, 3-Poti

27-Alzner, 23-Jurcina

30-Neuvirth, 60-Theodore

The Caps’ second time around on the Mentors’ Trip produced some historical and memorable moments. With his dad Dave watching from the suites, Caps’ defenseman Mike Green scored on the power play at 5:33 of the second period. It was Green’s eighth straight game with a goal, breaking the NHL mark for consecutive games with a goal by a defenseman, a mark previously established by Boston’s Mike O’Connell in 1984.

Caps’ center Nicklas Backstrom dealt out a pair of helpers to hit 100 assists for his NHL career, in just 138 games.

In net that night for Washington was Michal Neuvirth, who was making his NHL debut at the age of 20, the eighth Capital to make his debut in the League that season. Neuvirth made 31 saves to notch his first NHL victory.

The other seven Caps to debut in the NHL in 2008-09: Karl Alzner, Jay Beagle, Sean Collins, Andrew Gordon, Oskar Osala, Tyler Sloan and Semyon Varlamov.

Up the road several hundred miles that Valentine’s Day night, the Caps’ ECHL South Carolina affiliate put a thorough 9-3 thumping on the Gwinnett Gladiators, getting goals from eight different goal scorers. The lone Stingray who found the back of the net twice that night was a guy named Spencer Carbery.

A night later in South Florida, the Panthers brought Green’s remarkable streak to an end, but the Caps prevailed behind an Ovechkin hat trick, the eighth of The Great Eight’s career. Ovechkin also reached the 40-goal plateau for the season that night, doing so for the fourth time in as many seasons at the outset of his career.

Here’s a snippet of what we wrote in this space about Ovechkin’s game that night:

Ovechkin’s second goal was a beauty. He was like a wide receiver, trying to achieve separation from his man – Florida defenseman Jay Bouwmeester – at the Panthers blueline while Nicklas Backstrom collected the puck behind the Washington net. Ovechkin gave Bouwmeester a bit of a slip, moving toward the wall, and that was all Backstrom needed to fire a pass more than 100 feet onto Ovechkin’s stick. Bouwmeester recovered well and angled Ovechkin off as the Caps winger carried the puck toward the net, but in doing so he also played into the cagey Russian’s hand. As he so frequently does, Ovechkin slid a snapshot between Bouwmeester’s legs. The Florida defenseman doubled as a screen, and the puck beat Panthers netminder Tomas Vokoun. The Panthers, who had been buzzing the Washington net for a good bit of the third period, were suddenly down 3-2 with just 2:31 left. Ovechkin completed the hat trick with a clearing bid that bounced off the post and became an empty-net insurance tally. His first goal was a power play strike in the first period, the first goal of the game. After the game, Ovechkin told the assembled media that he warned Vokoun during pre-game warm-ups that he’d be scoring two goals against him tonight. He did, and that makes six goals now in nine games during his NHL career against the Florida goaltender.

Jose Theodore was the winner in net for Washington in the back half of that set of back-to-backs, on the second ever Mentors’ Trip, right here in Sunrise.

In The Nets – Darcy Kuemper gets the nod in net tonight for the Capitals, seeking his 12th win of the season. In Tuesday’s home ice loss to the Habs, Kuemper came on in relief of starter Charlie Lindgren in the first period, finishing the night with 15 saves on 17 shots in just under 47 minutes of work.

Lifetime against Florida, Kuemper is 3-5-1 with a shutout, a 2.91 GAA and a .908 save pct. in 10 appearances, all starts.

Sergei Bobrovsky is the Panthers’ slated starter for tonight’s game. Bobrovsky has claimed 23 of Florida’s 31 victories this season, and he is 9-1-1 in his last dozen appearances, dating back to Dec. 23.

Lifetime against Washington, Bobrovsky is 13-13-5 with a shutout, a 3.01 GAA, and a .900 save pct. in 33 appearances, all starts.

All Lined Up – Here’s how we believe the Caps and the Panthers might look on Thursday night in South Florida:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 43-Wilson

67-Pacioretty, 24-McMichael, 77-Oshie

21-Protas, 23-Sgarbossa, 39-Mantha

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 45-Phillips

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

38-Sandin, 25-Bear

6-Edmundson, 3-Jensen

Goaltenders

35-Kuemper

79-Lindgren

Injured/Out

15-Milano (upper body)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

57-van Riemsdyk (illness)

92-Kuznetsov (NHL/NHLPA player assistance program)

Scratches

27-Alexeyev

96-Aubé-Kubel

FLORIDA

Forwards

17-Rodrigues, 16-Barkov, 13-Reinhart

23-Verhaeghe, 9-Bennett, 19-M. Tkachuk

27-Luostarinen, 15-Lundell, 21-Cousins

12-Gadjovich, 82-Stenlund, 94-Lomberg

Defensemen

42-Forsling, 5-Ekblad

77-Mikkola, 62-Montour

91-Ekman-Larsson, 7-Kulikov

Goaltenders

72-Bobrovsky

41-Stolarz

Injured/Out

None

Scratches

18-Lorenz

28-Mahura

67-Lockwood