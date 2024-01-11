SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Hot Stuff – The hottest team in the NHL is in town tonight, it’s the Seattle Kraken and they’re here to provide the opposition for the penultimate game of the Caps’ season-long five-game homestand. Seattle carries a seven-game winning streak, matching a franchise mark set at this same time last season (Jan. 1-14, 2023). Tonight, they’ll try to expand that mark against the Capitals.

Washington dropped the first two games of the homestand to divisional rivals before getting right on Sunday with a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over Los Angeles, a game the Caps pulled out in the final minute of regulation, thanks to a John Carlson goal.

Even with a three-day gap between games, the Caps have some skaters who will be game-time decisions tonight. Washington will welcome T.J. Oshie back to its lineup for the first time since Dec. 16 tonight, but the status of both captain Alex Ovechkin and winger Tom Wilson are murkier, for now.

“He will be – again – a true game-time decision,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery of Ovechkin. “Tom Wilson as well. So we’ll see how warm-ups and how the day unfolds, but we’ll have some roster decisions later on today.”

Both players are dealing with upper body ailments. Hendrix Lapierre and/or Matthew Phillips are available to the Caps if either or both of Ovechkin and Wilson are unable to answer the bell tonight.

Seattle has collected points in each of its last 11 games (9-0-2), and it has yielded a paltry total of 15 goals against during that stretch. Goaltender Joey Daccord has been a big part of the Kraken’s hot streak, too; he’s the same guy that Caps’ netminder Hunter Shepard outdueled to win the Calder Cup last June, when Daccord was tending the twine for Coachella Valley.

The Kraken has outshot only three of its last 11 foes over the course of its current points streak, and Daccord has started 10 of those 11 games. He has faced more than 30 shots in six of those starts, and he has faced 40-plus shots in one of them.

“They defend very well as a five-man group, plus the sixth,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery, referring to Daccord as the sixth. “He’s playing better than anybody in the National Hockey League right now, numbers wise, and the tape backs that up.

“I feel like the depth of their whole lineup, it’s consistent, and they all are committed to defending the interior. They’ve got four lines that do it, and they’ve got six [defensemen] that do it, so they make it real, real challenging.”

Wings Of Fantasy – At this time 10 years ago, a couple of young NHL wingers were getting ready to head to Russia for the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, the last Olympic games in which NHL players took part. Tonight, those same two players – Caps’ wingers Max Pacioretty and T.J. Oshie – renew acquaintance on the ice, lining up as left and right wings, respectively, on a line with Evgeny Kuznetsov in the middle.

“I’m very excited,” exudes Oshie. “I thought there was actually a chance that we would maybe play together, and we were actually on track to come back around the same time. So I’ve been watching him and seeing how he plays the game. I think he sees the game very similar to the way that I do. And almost in the way that me and Nick [Backstrom] were very good at reading off each other and knowing what the other one wants to do, I think there is a high probability that Patch and I are going to be feeling that same way.

“We got to bond while we were both injured there for a while; we were doing a lot of skates together and a lot of workouts together. I’m hoping that the chemistry that we’ve had in the past – and that was very instant then – and the chemistry that we’ve built off the ice in our little skates, can transfer into a full 60 [minutes].”

“We’ve played together before, and we’ve had a lot of success,” says Pacioretty. “In the [2016] Olympics, we played together. I think we’re a little bit of an old school mentality where we’re going to play simple and try to bring guys into the fight. Even just playing with him while we both were injured, you kind of realize how nice it is to play with a guy who gets it – lifting up sticks and doing the little things to make a line successful.

“But yeah, we’ve played together, and I think it’ll be great.”

During the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Pacioretty and Oshie flanked Paul Stastny on a line. All three now rank among the top 10 American-born forwards in scoring since the start of the 2005-06 season; Stastny ranks sixth with 822 points, Oshie is ninth with 674, and Pacioretty is 10th with 646.

“I think it’s just ingrained in how me and him play the game,” says Oshie of the chemistry between the two veteran wingers. “I don’t think it’s something where there’s necessarily a whole ton of X’s and O’s; I think it’s just the way that we like to support the puck and the way that we’d like to support each other.

“He is obviously a very elite goal scorer and shooter, and despite my stats since I’ve been here, I do tend to look to pass a little more than I look to shoot, so I think those feed off each other. He is very good at finding small, little areas, and we’ve even been talking about that give-and-go style of play; that really is the only way you can open up small, little, nice plays in the offensive zone, the way teams play their [defensive] zone these days. It’s tough to get to that interior, and the way you do that is by little give-and-goes. I feel like that’s how me and him will look to play, and how we did in the past.”

Given the way the Connor McMichael and Nic Dowd lines have been playing, if the Caps can get some connectivity and consistency – along with some juice and some jam and some scoring – from this newly minted trio that features a combined total of 2,551 games worth of regular season NHL experience, they might finally have themselves some stability over all four lines.

“It gives us a very important player back,” says Carbery of Oshie’s return. “Someone whose presence, communication, leadership, locker room [presence was missed]. There’s a ton of things that he brings on the bench, that I notice. And then on the ice, I think he is just a calming [figure].

“He does a lot of things with his skills set, his abilities to make plays in the small, tight areas, winning loose pucks, his heaviness, forecheck pressure winning down low situations in the offensive zone. But I also think that he gives us a veteran player that – especially in moments that get a little bit dicey, and you’ve lost momentum, or you need a shift to turn momentum – he knows how to handle that, and Max does too, and you saw that last game [against Los Angeles].

“I saw a veteran NHL player in Max, that was able to help a team navigate a tight game against a real heavy, hard team. And he did a bunch of things in second half of that game that lead to real positive shifts for our team. I think T.J. has the same impact, or similar impact.

“And hopefully, if they’re able to play with Kuz – if that’s the way we go – maybe it can help him a little bit as well, giving him a couple of guys who have a real presence to them, and have high expectations, for that matter. Kuz will need to get his game up to that level, to be able to contribute and keep up with those guys, and make sure that they’re an effective line.”

Oshie and Pacioretty are obviously pumped to be playing together again, and as Carbery indicates, hopefully their collective positivity can help lift the underachieving Kuznetsov, who has just three goals and two assists for five points in his last 21 games.

There are 57 NHL forwards who have averaged more than 19 minutes per night in ice time this season, and that group is led by Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov and Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon, both of whom have 67 points on the season. At the opposite end of the spectrum is Kuznetsov, who has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 34 games, the fewest of any of those 57 forwards. Six of Kuznetsov’s points – and all three of his multi-point games this season – have come against New Jersey; he has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 31 games against the rest of the League.

In The Nets – Darcy Kuemper gets the net tonight for Washington. In Sunday’s win over Los Angeles, Kuemper was on top of his game early, stopping several shots from the middle of the ice and from close range to cover up some sloppy puck play in front of him. By game’s end, he had 38 saves – his second highest single-game total of the season – and his 10th victory.

Kuemper has won five of his last eight starts overall. Lifetime against the Kraken, he is 1-0-1 with a 3.00 GAA and an .887 save pct. in two appearances, both starts.

For Seattle, we’re expecting to see the white-hot Daccord in goal. On Tuesday in Buffalo in the opener of the Kraken’s six-game road trip, Daccord made 36 saves to claim his sixth straight victory, one shy of Martin Jones’ franchise record of seven, established last season at this time (Jan. 1-14, 2023). Over the life of his winning streak, Daccord has faced more than 35 shots per night on average. He has a 1.16 GAA, a .967 save pct. and the first-ever Winter Classic shutout over that span.

Daccord will be facing Washington for the first time in his NHL career tonight.

All Lined Up – Here is how we believe the Capitals and Kraken might look when they take the ice on Thursday night at Capital One Arena:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 43-Wilson

67-Pacioretty, 92-Kuznetsov, 77-Oshie

21-Protas, 24-McMichael, 39-Mantha

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 96-Aube-Kubel

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

57-van Riemsdyk, 25-Bear

6-Edmundson, 3-Jensen

Goaltenders

35-Kuemper

79-Lindgren

Injured

15-Milano (upper body)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

38-Sandin (upper body)

Scratches

27-Alexeyev

29-Lapierre

45-Phillips

SEATTLE

Forwards

90-Tatar, 10-Beniers, 7-Eberle

17-Schwartz, 21-Wennberg, 13-Tanev

20-Tolvanen, 37-Gourde, 22-Bjorkstrand

19-McCann, 52-Kartye, 95-Burakovsky

Defensemen

29-Dunn, 6-Larsson

24-Oleksiak, 3-Borgen

8-Dumoulin, 4-Schultz

Goaltenders

35-Daccord

60-Driedger

Injured

31-Grubauer (lower body)

41-Bellemare (lower body)

Scratches

39-Evans

56-Yamamoto

94-Shore