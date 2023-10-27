SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Friday On My Mind – The Caps open up a five-game homestand tonight against the Minnesota Wild, Washington’s longest since a six-game stay at home from March 16-28, 2021, during the pandemic-abbreviated 56-game season in which teams played in empty arenas. The last time the Caps played as many as five straight home games with fans in the building was Feb 1-11, 2019 when they played six straight games in the District.

Coming off an uplifting win on Wednesday night in New Jersey and following a well-deserved off day on Thursday, the Caps are back at it against a Minnesota team that’s playing for the second time in as many nights. The Wild opened a three-game road trip in Philly last night with a 6-2 loss to the Flyers.

Tonight, it’s imperative for the Caps to make Minnesota feel the effects of playing last night, and the effects of being on the road.

“We know [Wild coach Dean Evason] well,” says Caps’ defenseman John Carlson. “We know the style of hockey he likes to play, and they’ve had a lot of success playing that way over the last number of years.

“I think it’s important to match their intensity right off the bat. You know, you can send a message to teams, but no one is going to roll over and no one is going to give up. And it’s certainly not going to happen tonight. The more and more you can impose your legs, your skating, your tenacity on the puck, it means something, and especially in the situation of a back-to-back.

“We’re usually the ones feeling that, but now, in the other sense, you’ve got to jump out to a good start. You’ve got to make every inch that they work for as hard as possible, and that’s what we’ll be doing in the first period.”

Although the Caps start the day at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings, they’re also just five points off the division lead. No one is running away and hiding as of yet in the Metro, and it’s important for Washington to make the most of the schedule ahead, which has them playing nine of the next 11 games at home.

Something I Learned Today – Wednesday night’s win in New Jersey came in a wild game, one in which Washington scored the first three goals of the game in the first period, gave it all back – and then some – by yielding four goals in less than six minutes in the second, and then scored three in the third while salting away a 6-4 win.

For a team scuffling at both ends of the ice going into the game, there are lessons to be taken from Wednesday’s performance as the Caps move through the schedule. Offensively, the Caps got contributions from throughout the lineup as their previously somnambulant attack awakened at the Devils’ expense.

“It was huge, especially early in the game,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery. “You can tell that as mentally strong as these athletes are, they are still very aware and know what’s going on. And when they haven’t held a lead in a game and we’ve been trailing in every game and not scoring first and all that stuff, you start to [wonder], ‘Okay, at what point is this going to break?’

“To get going early in that game and get some momentum, certainly the second period was a huge step back. But then we recover from it. But just the positive momentum, to finish some opportunities, to score that early power-play goal in the third, I think we can build off it and it really helps with our group.”

Defensively, the Capitals shut down a swift, skilled and dangerous New Jersey offense in the first and third periods, but they learned some hard – but ultimately cheap – lessons in an ugly second period where extended defensive zone shifts cost them on the second night of back-to-backs.

And as Carbery notes, second periods have been problematic for the Caps in the early going. More than half (14 of 23) of the goals against yielded by Washington this season have come in the middle periods of the team’s six games, the highest total in the League.

“The lesson the other way [in a loss rather than a win], is we’re having a way different conversation today if that game doesn’t get back on track for us,” says Carbery. “A lot of lessons to be learned from that second period; second periods now are starting to become an issue for our group. Okay, so peel back the onion. What’s going on in the second period?

“If you look at a lot of the situations in that New Jersey game, our puck management at times was horrendous. And why is that different? Well, now we have the long change, and we can’t off the ice, and now we’re stuck. Now, if you mismanage the puck in the second period and you can’t exit your zone, or if you turn one over in the neutral zone, you can’t change because it’s long. Now it’s coming quick up at you, and you compound that by playing a fast transition team like the New Jersey Devils, well now you’re doubling down on being in real big trouble.

“[It’s] a valuable lesson of what we need to do in second periods, on puck management, and managing situations and different scenarios through the game. We need to do a better job at those, but credit to our group for coming out the way they did in the third period.”

One last thing here. For a team that was admittedly struggling to defend as it entered its first set of back-to-back games earlier in the week, while that second period in New Jersey offered some hard lessons, the Caps can also learn from what they did well in the first and third periods against that very same Devils squad.

“To play that way against [a team that’s] as good as any team in the National Hockey League offensively,” says Carbery, “you guys saw Jack Hughes. He looks like he is coming into his own as a world [class] talent as good as anybody in the National Hockey League, from what I saw the other night.

“So for what we did in the first and third periods, being able to neutralize that, and being able to use that not to our advantage, but to make them have to defend, make them have to have extended shifts in the defensive zone. Why don’t we tilt the ice where we control play, we control puck possession? And then protecting the lead [in the third], too. They get a couple of looks late, but we did enough good things late in that game – in terms of our puck management and our positioning – to be strong enough to protect that one-goal lead.”

In The Nets – Darcy Kuemper gets the net tonight for Washington, facing the club that drafted him in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft. Kuemper will be making his fifth start in seven games for the Caps this season, and he’ll be hoping to get some offensive support similar to what Washington supplied Hunter Shepard with on Wednesday in his NHL debut against the Devils.

In his previous four starts this season, the Caps have scored a grand total of just six goals of offensive support for Kuemper, who has yet to have the luxury of playing a single second with a scoreboard lead. Kuemper has played well enough for the Caps to scrape three of a possible eight points from his starts, despite minimal support.

Lifetime against the Wild, Kuemper is 3-5-1 with a shutout, a 2.89 GAA and a .902 save pct. in 10 appearances, all starts.

For the Wild, Filip Gustavsson had the net in Philly on Thursday, so the Caps will face future Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury, the former first overall (in 2003) draft choice who is now in his 20th season in the NHL, and he is just 13 games shy of becoming the fourth goaltender in League history to play in 1,000 games.

With 545 career NHL wins, Fleury – who turns 39 a month from tomorrow – is just six victories behind Patrick Roy (551) on the all-time wins ledger. Martin Brodeur (691) is at the top of the charts, and he is likely to remain there for the lifetimes of most who are reading this.

Lifetime against the Capitals, Fleury is 27-14-2 with four shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and a .911 save pct. in 45 appearances (44 starts).

All Lined Up – Here is how we believe the Capitals and Wild might look when they take the ice in the District on Friday night:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 43-Wilson

15-Milano, 92-Kuznetsov, 77-Oshie

24-McMichael, 19-Backstrom, 39-Mantha

47-Malenstyn, 21-Protas, 45-Phillips

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

38-Sandin, 57-van Riemsdyk

27-Alexeyev, 3-Jensen

Goaltenders

35-Kuemper

31-Shepard

Injured

6-Edmundson (hand)

26-Dowd (upper body)

67-Pacioretty (torn Achilles’ tendon)

79-Lindgren (upper body)

Scratches

4-Häman Aktell

46-Johansen

MINNESOTA

Forwards

97-Kaprizov, 38-Hartman, 36-Zuccarello

90-Johansson, 14-Eriksson Ek, 20-Maroon

17-Foligno, 23-Rossi, 10-Lettieri

21-Duhaime, 26-Dewar, 16-Khaira

Defensemen

25-Brodin, 7-Faber

5-Middleton, 2-Addison

4-Merrill, 6-Mermis

Goaltenders

29-Fleury

32-Gustavsson

Injured

12-Boldy (upper body)

33-Goligoski (lower body)

46-Spurgeon (upper body)

Scratches

11-Tierney

52-Foote