SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

All Over Again – The Caps and the New York Rangers both woke up and played in Washington on Saturday, and they both woke up in New York City on Sunday. They will face one another again today at Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden, closing out their four-game season’s series. The Caps claimed a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over New York on Saturday, scoring twice in the third period to erase a one-goal deficit, their fourth win this season when trailing after 40 minutes of play, and first since Nov. 22 against Buffalo.

In Sunday’s rematch, the Rangers will be seeking to shake off their longest slide of the season, an 0-3-1 stretch in which they’ve dropped three straight regulations contests for the first time this season. The Caps were the first team to saddle the Blueshirts with consecutive regulation losses this season, doing so with a 4-0 victory in Washington on Dec. 9. On Saturday in the District, the Capitals also became the first team to hand the Rangers a third straight regulation defeat.

For the Caps, Sunday’s rematch is a chance to creep closer to the Metro Division-leading Rangers. A regulation loss today would make this a hamster wheel weekend for Washington, but a regulation victory would move them to within six points of the top spot in the Metro. The Caps would also climb into a fourth-place tie with the New York Islanders in the Metro standings if they’re able to bring a pair of points back home with them from their Sunday excursion to Manhattan.

Sunday is also an opportunity for Washington to string together consecutive victories for the first time in over three weeks, since Dec. 20-21 when they earned wins over the Islanders and at Columbus, respectively.

In The Middle Of It All – In some of Washington’s recent setbacks, the Caps have had difficulty getting to the middle of the ice in the offensive zone, and they’ve had trouble keeping the opposition out of the middle in their own end. Thursday’s 4-1 loss to Seattle is the most recent example.

To their credit, the Caps turned that dynamic around in Saturday’s opener of the home-and-home set with the Rangers. They were effective at keeping New York to the perimeter, while managing to get to the middle of the ice for all three of their own lamplighters on Saturday. The line of Max Pacioretty, Dylan Strome and T.J. Oshie led the charge as far as getting to the interior; that trio seemed to be buzzing the net during most of its offensive zone shifts, and it was Strome who set up Oshie for the game-winner from the top of the paint, just ahead of the midpoint of the third period.

“You know who does a lot of that in going back through the film?” queries Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery. “Seventy-seven. Osh constantly understands and appreciates the fact that someone needs to be there. And without that piece, you can do anything you want on the perimeter, and you can look real good and you can move around, but without that piece, nothing is eventually going to go into the white netting.

“And when you see him play and he recognizes nobody’s there, [he says to himself], ‘I’ve got to get there.’ All of a sudden, Stromer rips a puck there, there’s a rebound rattling around, [Rangers goalie Jonathan] Quick’s on his butt, and now we get a good scoring chance.”

Oshie now has two goals in the last three games he has played.

“I think we just moved the puck a little faster and we were a little more a little more direct,” says Oshie. “Sometimes we get caught in wanting to bring the puck back quite a bit. [Saturday], we advanced it a little bit more, and then off our forechecking pressure, were able to get pucks to the middle, because we had everyone coming into the zone, supporting each other.

“Defensively, yeah, they had some shifts where they're buzzing around there. We know that that system; they like to get the [defense] active, and all the moving around and all that stuff. We did a good job for the most part of holding to the inside, and staying with our man and helping guys who needed help.”

In the Nets – For the first time in his NHL career, Charlie Lindgren is starting games on consecutive days; he’ll be facing the Rangers again on Sunday afternoon, some 24 hours after prevailing over them 3-2 with a 25-save effort.

Since the start of the 2022-23 season, there have been 51 instances of NHL goalies starting both ends of back-to-backs. Those goalies have combined for a 27-19-5 record in the second of those games, with three shutouts and a 2.84 GAA.

The last time Lindgren played on consecutive days as a pro was March 11-12, 2022 with the AHL Springfield Thunderbirds, but only one of those appearances was a start. The last time Lindgren started and completed games on consecutive days as a pro was Nov. 9-10, 2018 with the AHL Laval Rocket. Lindgren won the first and lost the second game in that instance more than five years ago. Both games were at Cleveland.

Going with Lindgren for the second time in as many games is a statement that the Caps realize the importance of today’s game, and the need to start putting wins together; it’s been more than three weeks since they’ve done so.

“Stacking up wins – especially now – is incredibly important,” said Lindgren in the aftermath of Saturday’s victory. “Just look at the way the conference looks right now, and our division. Points at this point in the year – in the second half – every point matters.”

Lifetime against the Rangers, Lindgren is 2-0-0 with a shutout, a 1.00 GAA and a .966 save pct. in two appearances, both of which have come this season.

For the Rangers, we’re expecting to see Igor Shesterkin in net today, after veteran Jonathan Quick got the nod in Washington on Saturday afternoon.

Lifetime against the Capitals, Shesterkin is 7-4-0 with a 2.74 GAA and a .913 save pct. in 11 appearances, all starts.

All Lined Up – Here is how we believe the Capitals and Rangers might look when they take the ice on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 43-Wilson

67-Pacioretty, 92-Kuznetsov, 77-Oshie

21-Protas, 24-McMichael, 39-Mantha

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 96-Aube-Kubel

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

6-Edmundson, 57-van Riemsdyk

25-Bear, 3-Jensen

Goaltenders

79-Lindgren

35-Kuemper

Injured

8-Ovechkin (lower body)

15-Milano (upper body)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

38-Sandin (upper body)

Scratches

27-Alexeyev

45-Phillips

NEW YORK

Forwards

20-Kreider, 93-Zibanejad, 50-Cuylle

10-Panarin, 16-Trocheck, 13-Lafreniere

26-Vesey, 21-Goodrow, 17-Wheeler

25-Blidh, 12-Bonino, 24-Kakko

Defensemen

55-Lindgren, 23-Fox

79-Miller, 8-Trouba

56-Gustafsson, 4-Schneider

Goaltenders

31-Shesterkin

32-Quick

Injured

71-Pitlick (lower body)

72-Chytil (upper body)

Scratches

6-Jones

15-Leschyshyn

22-Brodzinski