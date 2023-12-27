SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

First We Take Manhattan – After an enjoyable three-day break with family and friends, the Caps woke before dawn on Wednesday and made their way to the airport for an early morning flight to New York for tonight’s tilt with the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Wednesday’s game is the opener of a two-game trip to these parts; the Caps will bus to Long Island where they will practice on Thursday and face the Islanders on Friday night.

Same day travel in the NHL is extremely rare indeed, but this is the one day every season that a dozen or so teams must take a short flight before hopping back into action after those three days away from the rigors of the rink. Hockey players being creatures of habit, and habits being ingrained over the course of 82 games every season, this day is not easy for many, and it’s a long, long day for all involved. But both teams have been cooling their heels for three days, so neither team has an advantage in that regard.

“It is certainly a challenge, especially with the travel,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery. “It’s even across the playing field in the League, in that no one has practiced. Everyone is playing the game cold; it just gets a little bit tricky for the teams that have to travel day of [game], which is something that you don’t do all year. But we try to do as good a job as possible once we get to the rink; we keep a routine and do all the same things from a preparation/meeting standpoint.

“And then hopefully we can get right back into game mode quickly here, and we use the break as a benefit to us from a rest/reset standpoint. We’re recharged and ready to hit the ground running, right away here from the start.”

Caps defenseman John Carlson has had to make these early morning trips to Pittsburgh or Carolina or New York or whichever short but early flight the schedule serves up on Dec. 27 for over a decade now, so he and his veteran teammates will be well aware of what’s in store.

“The travel wasn't that bad to [New York],” says Carlson. “And certainly, [the Rangers] haven't been practicing for the last few days either. So there's going to be a bit of that on both sides.

“But I think just staying to your game, staying simple, and I think mentally you always have to have that upper edge if you can, whether that's taking care of the puck or not taking a penalty at the wrong time. Those things all factor in crazy games, and we just try to minimize any sort of advantage you can give the other team. I guess that's pretty cliché, but I think just being a little bit smarter with the puck and smarter with your line changes and stuff like that goes a long way.”

Unlike last season at this time, Washington will have the ability to run the same lineup it put on the ice for its last game prior to the break, a 2-1 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Washington this past Saturday. Just ahead of the break, the Caps loaned forwards Hendrix Lapierre and Ivan Miroshnichenko to AHL Hershey. And just ahead of this morning’s skate at MSG, the Caps announced the recall of both players.

“The continuity and the chemistry that we’ve started to create with the lineup will help with that, no question, and being able to roll that same lineup out tonight,” says Carbery. “But it is a challenge to get back in after three days off, because players are creatures of habit, and at the mots, maybe you get two days off [consecutively] – max – during the year. So that third day and not being around the rink and not skating [is the issue].

“I find the physical part of it – in my limited experience – it’s an even playing field for everybody involved in these games after Christmas. It’s the mental part of it [that’s tougher]; it’s the teams that can get that up to speed or back up to speed as quickly as possible that can take advantage of the break, and come out of it playing at a real high level, and can potentially catch teams off guard that are a little bit slower to come out of the break, and to get back up and running.”

The presence of Lapierre and Miroshnichenko means that none of Sonny Milano, T.J. Oshie and Max Pacioretty will be in the lineup on Wednesday against the Rangers. Milano scored the game-opening tally when these teams last met in Washington, less than three weeks ago.

“We did a lot of good things,” says Carbery of that Dec. 9 game in Washington. “We're going to take a lot of the stuff that we did structurally and systematically out of that game, and then also know that we're going to get a push from that team. There's a reason they're the best team in the league right now – standings wise – in the conference at least. So in their building, we know what to expect and there's going to be a push from their group and we're going to need to be prepared for that.”

In The Nets – Darcy Kuemper gets the net for Washington tonight against the Rangers. He enters the game with a modest three-game winning streak, matching his longest since joining the Caps. Kuemper won three straight starts from Nov. 23-29, 2022. His last winning streak of more than three games came late in the 2021-22 season with Colorado. Kuemper reeled off six straight victories from March 29-April 16, 2022.

Kuemper has yielded just five goals against in his last three starts, earning one of his wins in the shootout and another in overtime during that span. Entering tonight’s game, Kuemper ranks 57th in offensive support among the 57 goaltenders who have played at least 11 games this season. The Caps have scored an average of 1.93 goals per game with Kuemper in the crease this season.

Lifetime against the Rangers, Kuemper is 8-3-0 with two shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .907 save pct. in 11 appearances (all starts).

For the Blueshirts, we are expecting to see Igor Shesterkin in net tonight. The Caps dented Shesterkin for four goals on 29 shots in their previous meeting with the Rangers this season, a 4-0 victory in Washington on Dec. 9. After yielding six goals against to Toronto in a loss in his next start, Shesterkin – like Kuemper – enters tonight’s game carrying a three-game winning streak.

Lifetime against the Capitals, Shesterkin is 6-4-0 with a 2.92 GAA and a .909 save pct. in 10 appearances, all starts.

All Lined Up – Here is how we believe the Capitals and Rangers might look when they take the ice on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 43-Wilson

21-Protas, 24-McMichael, 39-Mantha

29-Lapierre, 92-Kuznetsov, 63-Miroshnichenko

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 96-Aube-Kubel

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

38-Sandin, 57-van Riemsdyk

6-Edmundson, 3-Jensen

Goaltenders

35-Kuemper

79-Lindgren

Injured

15-Milano (upper body)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

67-Pacioretty (torn Achilles’ tendon)

77-Oshie (lower body)

Scratches

27-Alexeyev

45-Phillips

NEW YORK

Forwards

20-Kreider, 93-Zibanejad, 17-Wheeler

10-Panarin, 16-Trocheck, 13-Lafreniere

50-Cuylle, 12-Bonino, 22-Brodzinski

26-Vesey, 21-Goodrow, 71-Pitlick

Defensemen

55-Lindgren, 23-Fox

79-Miller, 8-Trouba

56-Gustafsson, 4-Schneider

Goaltenders

31-Shesterkin

32-Quick

Injured

24-Kakko (lower body)

72-Chytil (upper body)

Scratches

6-Jones