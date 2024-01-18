SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Blues Before And After – Full credit to the incomparable Joe Beninati for the Smithereens lead-in to today’s edition of Shavings; it’s more than appropriate because the Caps host the St. Louis Blues tonight at Capital One Arena, and two nights later, the two teams battle again in the Gateway City.

(And ironically enough, on the night of the second of those two contests, The Smithereens themselves will be playing a show back here in the DMV; they’re taking the stage at Falls Church’s State Theatre on Saturday night, with Gin Blossoms’ vocalist Robin Wilson filling the formidable shoes of the late Pat DiNizio.)

Back to the matter at hand, the Caps are again hopeful of having captain Alex Ovechkin in their lineup tonight. Ovechkin has missed each of the team’s last three games with a lower body injury, and he will be a game-time decision tonight once again. Washington is also unsure of the respective statuses of left wing Beck Malenstyn (personal) and defenseman Joel Edmundson – a member of the Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup championship squad – is dealing with an undisclosed ailment. Edmundson did not take the ice for Wednesday’s optional practice, but he was on the ice for Wednesday’s morning skate. He is also a game-time decision.

“Better,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery of Ovechkin. “I think he’ll be a game-time [decision]. But we’ll see how he feels tonight. We’ve got some lineup things to work through today, so there will be a lot of question marks for tonight.”

Take Five – Tonight’s game is Washington’s last game at home for almost three weeks; when the Caps reconvene following their bye week/All-Star break, they’ll jump back into the thick of things with a Feb. 6 home date against the Montreal Canadiens. Saturday’s game in St. Louis starts a weeklong, four-game road trip against Western Conference opponents; Washington has just five games remaining between now and that impending break, and it’s pedal to the metal for them until then.

“I don't think there will be anywhere to hide,” says Caps’ right wing Tom Wilson. “I think we're going to have to look it right in the face and come up with our best effort here. These next five games will be huge for what the rest of our season looks like; it's a really crucial time.

“I think we're finding ourselves in games where we have to be good defensively, we have to play with structure; there's no other way. We’ve got to block shots, we've got to buy in, we need the best from our goalies, from our [defensemen], from our forwards, everybody. And that can be really good for a group. If we find a way to end up on the right side of games and continue to get wins, I think the way that we're playing is ‘crunch time hockey.’”

Half of Washington’s 42 games to date have been one-goal games, and the Caps are 13-6-2 in those contests, tied with Dallas for the second most one-goal victories in the NHL. They’ve already matched last season’s one-goal win total; the Caps played only 30 one-goal games (13-7-10) during the 2022-23 season.

As this season has worn on, the Caps have gradually looked and felt more comfortable in playing in those tight and low-scoring contests.

“Obviously, you want to be putting more pucks in the back of the net,” says Wilson. “But from a defensive standpoint, and the buy in, and the identity of our team, it's a good feeling in our room that guys are going to do what it takes to get the job done. Playing good teams and playing in those tight games forces you to do that; you either sink or swim. And the guys want it. We want to be playing at the end of the year here, and we want to be playing meaningful hockey. So we're excited, but we’ve got to stay focused, and we’ve got to make sure that we're doing the right things.”

The Caps have grown and evolved a fair amount since the start of the season, and they've been able to keep the points and wins coming in at a reasonably steady rate, while gaining comfort in playing whatever type of game is presented on a given night. Their identity has shifted from recent seasons, but they've been good at sticking to and playing to that identity.

“The one thing I can say about our group is that we've certainly matured a lot as group,” says goaltender Charlie Lindgren. “I think that by this point in the season, we have a pretty good idea of what our identity is. And in order for us to win, we’ve got to play to that identity. We can't try to be a team that we're not, and certainly being in those tight games. I feel like that's a lot more common towards the end of the season, and we're already comfortable playing in those tight games.

“We’ve still got half the season left, and certainly it's a game-by-game approach. Every game that we play, we got to take our opposing team and we got to show them the utmost respect, and make sure that we're focusing on ourselves, and making sure that we're going out and being the best players and team that we can be. It’s a process – the season is a process – but I think at this point here, we feel pretty good about who we are.”

In The Nets – Lindgren gets the crease for the Caps tonight, facing one of his former NHL employers, and doing so for the second time. Some 14 months ago in St. Louis, Lindgren faced the Blues for the first time since departing from the organization, and in typical fashion, he helped the Caps battle their way to a point.

Down 3-0 before the game was a dozen minutes old, Lindgren kept the Blues in check for most of the rest of the night while the Caps clawed their way back, only to fall 5-4 in a six-round shootout. In the finale of a three-game road trip, it was the only point the Caps brought home (0-2-1). The Caps were in rut of bad starts on that trip; they were dented for multiple goals against in the first period of every game on the trip, and never enjoyed a scoreboard lead in any game.

“With this group here, everyone needs to have a focus on starting well,” says Lindgren. “I think St. Louis still has a really good hockey team. They’ve got a lot of guys that have high-end speed and high-end skill. I’m thinking about guys like [Pavel] Buchnevich, [Jordan] Kyrou and [Robert] Thomas; those are some really good players. And they’ve got some guys on the back end that are pretty skilled guys that like to hop into the rush. Certainly, it’s a team that we’ll have to play our best against if we expect to get a win tonight.”

Lindgren has been at his best in his recent starts. Starting both ends of a back-to-back for the first time in his NHL career last weekend – and with both games against the New York Rangers – Lindgren stopped 54 of 58 shots in the two games, yielding just two goals against in each contest. In his last eight games, Lindgren is 3-2-2 with a shutout, a 1.79 GAA and a .936 save pct.

Lifetime against the Blues, Lindgren is 0-0-1 with a 3.76 GAA and an .833 save pct. in a single appearance, the aforementioned start in Nov. of 2022.

For St. Louis, Jordan Binnington gets the nod in net in the front end of the home-and-home set with Washington. Like Lindgren, Binnington enters Thursday’s game on a bit of a roll; he is 3-1-1 with a 1.97 GAA and a .936 save pct. in his last five starts.

Lifetime against Washington, Binnington is 0-0-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .912 save pct. in a single appearance and start.

All Lined Up – With the status of three different players up in the air, we’re not at all certain as to how the Caps will look when they take the ice tonight, so below is what they looked like for their most recent game, a 2-0 blanking of Anaheim on Tuesday. As for the Blues, this is how they skated at Thursday’s morning skate:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

67-Pacioretty, 17-Strome, 77-Oshie

92-Kuznetsov, 29-Lapierre, 43-Wilson

21-Protas, 24-McMichael, 39-Mantha

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 96-Aube-Kubel

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

27-Alexeyev, 3-Jensen

6-Edmundson, 25-Bear

Goaltenders

79-Lindgren

35-Kuemper

Injured

8-Ovechkin (lower body)

15-Milano (upper body)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

38-Sandin (upper body)

Scratches

45-Phillips

57-van Riemsdyk

ST. LOUIS

Forwards

89-Buchnevich, 18-Thomas, 63-Neighbours

12-Hayes, 10-Schenn, 25-Kyrou

20-Saad, 88-Gaudette, 70-Sundqvist

26-Walker, 59-Alexandrov, 13-Toropchenko

Defensemen

4-Leddy, 55-Parayko

47-Krug, 51-Kessel

48-Perunovich, 72-Faulk

Goaltenders

50-Binnington

30-Hofer

Injured

42-Kapanen (lower body)

Scratches

6-Scandella

79-Blais