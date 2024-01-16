SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Tape From California – Back on Nov. 30 in Anaheim, the Caps erupted for four first-period goals in their first meeting with the Ducks this season, getting a pair of power-play goals to snap an 0-for-34 drought with the extra man. Washington held on for a 5-4 victory against the rebuilding Ducks, winning on the strength of Tom Wilson’s first career hat trick. That game is one of only two in the season’s first half in which Washington was able to score more than four goals in a game; the other instance was a 6-4 win over the Devils in New Jersey on Oct. 25.

Tonight at Capital One Arena, the Caps kick off the second half of their season with a six-pack of games against Western Conference opponents, a stretch that will take them right up to their bye week/All-Star break at month’s end. Anaheim is first up on that list, providing the opposition for the opener of a two-game homestand.

The Ducks are third from the bottom of the Western Conference standings, but they’ve been more dangerous on the road (9-11-0) than at home (6-16-1) this season, and they’ve split the first four games (2-2-0) of their current six-game road excursion. The Caps know they can’t take the Ducks lightly.

“If you remember, [there was] a little bit of an offensive outburst from us, power play wise,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery of the first meeting between the two teams. “Tom Wilson scores on a breakaway. I think what caught us off guard a little bit was their individual skill, 1-on-1. I remember – and we saw it this morning, going back through it – Leo Carlsson, Troy Terry, those guys being able to beat you 1-on-1, or create separation 1-on-1, whether that’s by going through your triangle and toe-dragging you, or beating you with their skating on a cutback down low.

“That gave us some trouble, and so you need to be aware of their individual skill and their ability to beat you in 1-on-1 situations. They’re feeling good about themselves after [Monday’s] game, winning in overtime [over the Panthers in Florida], and coming back in that game. And they’ve got some veteran presence, with the [Frank] Vatranos of the world, [Alex] Killorn, [Adam] Henrique. They know how to play, know how to win; they’re hard, heady guys. [Radko] Gudas even, on the back end; those guys have all won a ton over their career.

“[They’re] a dangerous team, and we found that out in their building. We were able to pull out that win, but you remember that got very, very chaotic late in that game.”

Anaheim dug out of a pair of two-goal holes to win on Monday in Florida against the Panthers, who are 9-1-1 in their last 11 after dropping that decision to the Ducks.

“It’s the old adage of taking away time and space from those skill guys, that’s what they want, and they’re really good at finding it,” says Caps’ blueliner Nick Jensen of defending against the Ducks. “They’re spinning out of the corners with pucks, and they’re finding that time and space. So the more we can get on top of them, the harder it’s going to be for them. They’re going to turn around, and we’re going to be right in their face, and it’s going to be hard for them to make plays.

“They definitely have the skill guys who can do it. But I think if we play in-their-face hockey all night, it’s going to tough for them.”

Caps’ captain Alex Ovechkin (lower body) missed both weekend games against the Rangers, but he did partake in Tuesday’s morning skate. He will be a game-time decision for tonight. On the blueline, Alex Alexeyev draws back into the lineup after a lengthy stint as a healthy scratch. Alexeyev last played on Nov. 24 against Edmonton, a game after notching his first NHL goal in a Nov. 22 contest against Buffalo.

“He hasn’t played in a long time,” says Carbery of Alexeyev. “He’s worked his butt off every single day, he’s been a tremendous person and teammate, continuing to bide his time and wait for his opportunity, and I felt like he’s earned that, to get back into the lineup tonight.”

Alexeyev has played in 10 of 41 games to date, averaging 11:41 in ice time per contest.

Half Way To Crazy – Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Rangers in New York brings the Capitals to the midpoint of the 2023-24 season.

As they open the second half, the Caps are 3-6-2 in their last 11 games, and they’ve not been able to string together consecutive victories since Dec. 20-21. But in a home-and-home set of games against the Metro Division-leading New York Rangers this past weekend, the Caps turned in a pair of solid 60-minute efforts that was good enough to win both, even though they had to settle for a split of one-goal decisions. The Caps won 3-2 at home on Saturday, but they fell 2-1 in New York on Sunday.

"Well first, we've got to start by building off our last two games," says Jensen. "I know we didn't get the result last game, but the process was there. I'm a big believer that if you play the right way and play as hard as you can, those two combinations will be hard to beat. We're going to keep doing those, and I think there's little things we can keep getting better at offensive wise.

"I know the goals haven't been coming for us, so you've got to do things like keep getting to the net, keep getting in front of the goalie's eyes – make it hard for him. And keep getting pucks to the net, and try to bury some of those rebounds that are laying there. So that will be a good start, and I know we've got guys on this team that can score off the rush, so we've got to keep doing that."

It’s the same old song for the Caps, who are a gaudy 19-2-5 when they score two or more goals this season, but just 1-13-1 when they’re held to fewer than two per game. Their biggest problem is they’ve already been held to fewer than two for more games (15) in the first half of this season than all of last season (14 times, 1-12-1).

A well-timed goal here and there over the second half of the season could make the difference between making the Stanley Cup playoffs or not doing so.

“I agree,” says Anthony Mantha, second on the team in goals with a dozen in the first half. “Over the weekend, we did play two good games of hockey against one of the best teams in the League, so we’re right there. Obviously, losing a game 2-1 is hard; you want to score two, three or four per game to give yourself a better chance at winning.

“Just getting those second and third pucks that are laying right there, where we’re so close, where we’re maybe half a foot away but they just get their stick on it, or those rebounds where you have kind of an open net, but you fan on your shot. Things like that.

“But we’re bringing more pucks to the net, and we’re bringing more bodies around there. I think it’s just a matter of time before that extra six inches is closer to us, and we’re going to hit those home.”

Given how well the Caps have played in the first half in most other aspects of their game, if they can figure out how to generate even a modicum of an increase to their offense, it could help vault them into a playoff spot.

“I think we know what it takes to win,” says Dylan Strome. “We’ve had success playing that way – getting good goaltending, locking down defensively and scoring some timely goals. When you have that process and you play the right way with buckling down defensively, and being good and tight on coverage, then I think we’re a pretty hard team to play against. Obviously, we’re not blowing any teams out, but we’re in mostly every game, and that’s a good sign.”

In The Nets – Last season, Charlie Lindgren pushed the Caps into the playoff hunt by turning in a 9-2-0 mark in December, a stretch of the season in which Darcy Kuemper was nursing an injury suffered in a game in Calgary early in the month. Lindgren had a 2.02 GAA and a .929 save pct. in his 11 starts that month.

Over the second half though, Lindgren scuffled. He went 1-5-1 after the All-Star break, with a 4.14 GAA and an .879 save. pct. in eight appearances (seven starts). Twice in the back half of last season as they were vying to climb back into the playoff chase, the Caps went with Kuemper on both ends of back-to-backs, as they did with Lindgren this past weekend against the Rangers.

Kuemper gets the net for Washington tonight against Anaheim. Since winning three straight starts in mid-December, Kuemper has yielded four or more goals in four of his last six starts, going 2-4-0 with a 4.26 GAA and an .870 save pct.

The Caps need both Kuemper and Lindgren to be steady and consistent over the second half of the season as they again attempt to claw their way back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference standings. They also need to provide both netminders with more consistent offensive support. Among the 53 NHL goaltenders with 15 or more appearances to date, Lindgren (2.18 goals per game in offensive support) ranks 49th and Kuemper (2.01) ranks 51st on the season.

Lifetime against Anaheim, Kuemper is 8-6-0 with a 2.66 GAA and a .907 save pct. in 16 appearances, all starts.

Veteran John Gibson had the net for Anaheim on Monday in Florida, so we believe the Caps will see rookie netminder Lukas Dostal, who has claimed seven of the Ducks’ 15 wins to date this season, going 7-10-1 with a 3.55 GAA and a .901 save pct. In his last eight games, Dostal is 2-4-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .924 save pct.

If it is Dostal, he will be making his first career appearance against Washington.

All Lined Up – Here is how we believe the Capitals and Ducks might look when they take the ice on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

67-Pacioretty, 17-Strome, 77-Oshie

92-Kuznetsov, 29-Lapierre, 43-Wilson

21-Protas, 24-McMichael, 39-Mantha

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 96-Aube-Kubel

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

6-Edmundson, 25-Bear

27-Alexeyev, 3-Jensen

Goaltenders

35-Kuemper

79-Lindgren

Injured

8-Ovechkin (lower body)

15-Milano (upper body)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

38-Sandin (upper body)

Scratches

45-Phillips

57-van Riemsdyk

ANAHEIM

Forwards

17-Killorn, 91-Carlsson, 19-Terry

14-Henrique, 23-McTavish, 16-R. Strome

77-Vatrano, 21-Lundestrom, 26-McGinn

44-Johnston, 39-Carrick, 33-Silfverberg

Defensemen

4-Fowler, 46-Lyubushkin

60-Lacombe, 7-Gudas

5-Vaakanainen, 28-Lindstrom

Goaltenders

1-Dostal

36-Gibson

Injured

11-Zegras (lower body)

20-Leason (upper body)

34-Mintyukov (upper body)

49-Jones (upper body)

Scratches

18-Hagg

24-Groulx