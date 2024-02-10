SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Deepend Weekend – The Caps kick off a busy and daunting Super Bowl weekend on Saturday afternoon in Boston when they face the Bruins for the first time this season. Less than 24 hours later, the Caps will be back home to open a two-game homestand with their traditional Super Sunday matinee home game, facing the Vancouver Canucks in that one.

As they try to steer their way out of a six-game skid (0-5-1), the Caps will be facing the League’s top two teams in a span of just 22 hours. Despite the offseason retirement top six centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci from the NHL, Boston leads the League – tied with Vancouver – with 73 points in 51 games. The Bruins could become the first team to win consecutive Presidents’ Trophies since Washington did so in 2016 and 2017.

With Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha now manning the middle of Boston’s top two lines, the Bruins have managed to remain among the NHL’s elite teams.

“Losing those guys would hurt any organization,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery. “But I don’t feel like they’ve missed that much of a beat; maybe a little bit less ‘high-octane’ offensively, with the plays that those guys have made for years, but still right up there with the best teams in the League. With the way that they defend, with their [defense] corps, their special teams – power play and penalty kill have always been solid on both sides of it – and then they’ve got the phenomenal goaltending.

“Usually when you’ve got a good back end and a goaltender, and your special teams is good, that’s going to give you a chance to win games every single night.”

You Can Rely On Me – With Evgeny Kuznetsov in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program for an indefinite period of time, the Caps’ summoned veteran center Mike Sgarbossa from AHL Hershey earlier this week. Sgarbossa has suited up for each of the Caps’ two games coming out of the break, acquitting himself well in each. On Thursday in Florida, he dished out a helper on Anthony Mantha’s goal, collecting his first assist at the NHL level in just over two years, since Jan. 2, 2022 against New Jersey.

“Both games have been real strong, coming into our lineup, and providing a good amount of speed through the middle of the ice,” says Carbery of Sgarbossa. “And that’s something that’s important for us to be able to manufacture, and for him to come up and try to give us a little jolt through the middle of the rink with his speed.

“He’s got poise off entries – you see some of the plays he can make; you saw it on the [Mantha] goal – and he’s been responsible as well at the defensive end, for the most part. He’s done a good job in his coverage reads, and coming back into the [defensive] zone, and communicating and all that stuff.

“He’s had a strong first few games, and now the challenge for him is to sustain that, and he’ll get a good opportunity [Saturday] to do that.”

That opportunity of which Carbery speaks amounts to Sgarbossa centering a line with veteran American wingers Max Pacioretty on his left and T.J. Oshie on his right.

In his last six NHL games, Sgarbossa has a goal and four points despite limited ice time. During the pandemic seasons of 2020-21 and 2021-22, he was a frequent fixture on the Caps’ taxi squad, and he also managed to get into 15 games with Washington.

Most memorably, he notched a goal and an assist in a Dec. 17, 2021 game at Winnipeg, a game in which Washington faced a great deal of adversity. The Caps traveled to Manitoba on the day of the game for that contest, a true rarity in the NHL. They were also without each of their top two centers; both Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom had contracted COVID and were sent back to D.C. from the Caps’ previous stop on that road trip, Chicago.

Playing without seven regulars that night, the Caps’ patchwork lineup featured Lars Eller centering the team’s top line, and it had Sgarbossa, plus rookies Connor McMichael and Aliaksei Protas centering the other three forward lines. The Caps managed an improbable 5-2 victory over the Jets that night, with Sgarbossa collecting a goal and an assist while logging 14:02 in ice time, well above his career average of 10:26 and his average of 9:39 in his seven career games with the Caps.

That game was a good illustration of why Sgarbossa is now in his sixth season in the Washington organization. The 31-year-old native of Campbellville, Ont. has been a solid and reliable pro for more than a decade now, and he’s the type of player that organizations love to have to help show the way and set examples for younger players.

Certainly, Sgarbossa could have gone over to Europe to continue his pro career, and he likely could have signed with other NHL organizations. But the fit between the Caps and the 11th year pro has been a good one, and the personable pivot has now spent more than half of his pro career in the Washington organization.

“I think we just have a good rapport,” says Sgarbossa, of his relationship with the organization. “We both know what the other wants. But I think for me, my family is comfortable in Hershey, and this organization is by far the best I’ve ever been around, just on a people level. They really take care of not just hockey related stuff, but family stuff. I’ve had a good career with Hershey, and with Washington, I’d like to get more games. But it’s the people; that’s why I keep coming back here.

“Obviously, the money’s good, and a little bit of stability for my family is great, and it just has worked out. I know it’s not normal for people to keep signing two-way deals for that long, but I think when I’m down in Hershey, they like the fact that I can lead by example and show guys – especially the prospects that are coming up – the right way to do things at the pro level. The AHL can be a grind, and it’s your first step on the way to make it up here. So I think that leading the right way and showing them is why they keep bringing me back.”

With his dad Peter in the house, Sgarbossa will skate in his 68th career NHL contest today in Boston. He got his first taste of the NHL in his first pro season of 2012-13, and has played several dozen games scattered over eight different seasons with four different NHL clubs.

Sgarbossa has been an effective and productive player at the AHL level for a decade now, and his best season came under Carbery in Hershey in 2018-19, when he totaled 30 goals and 65 points, both of which are career highs at that level. Sgarbossa had 37 assists with the Bears last season, and his 36 helpers with Hershey this season – in just 44 games – led the League at the time of his recall. As he noted, he’d love to get more games with Washington, and for Sgarbossa, there is an opportunity to do that right now, given the decimation the Caps have suffered in the middle of the ice with Backstrom out since October and Kuznetsov out indefinitely.

“It’s just a matter of getting on a run,” says Carbery. “And that’s the hardest thing to do as a player that plays his role in the National Hockey League. Coming from the American Hockey League to the NHL is an opportunity, and so here is an opportunity for him here [Saturday].

“And can you push the envelope? And what I mean by ‘push the envelope’ is to run with that opportunity, and then do it again. And then do it again. And then, all of a sudden, three games turns into eight games, and eight games turns into 12. And now, you start to really generate some credibility that this guy belongs, and he can play top six.

“I’ve been around him a lot, and I know him very, very well. There is no one that I’ve been around and coached that takes their craft more seriously than Mike Sgarbossa. The minute the season ends, the guy is thinking about his training and where he goes; he invests money in it financially. He is all about it every summer, and even at his age and where he’s at in his career, he is still trying to find ways to get better. It’s the first thing he’d ask me every postseason is, ‘What areas do I need to get better?’

“And that is why you see someone like him at this point in his career still playing a high level, and still earning more opportunity in the NHL.”

In The Nets – With another game looming on the almost immediate horizon, Washington will need both of its goaltenders this weekend. Charlie Lindgren gets Saturday’s start in Boston.

Lindgren recorded Washington’s most recent victory, a 5-2 triumph over St. Louis in the District on Jan. 18, and today will mark his fifth try at notching win number 10 on the season. Lifetime against the Bruins, Lindgren is 0-1-0 with a 3.97 GAA and a .917 save pct. in his lone appearance, a start.

For the Bruins, Jeremy Swayman gets the net today. Swayman and Linus Ullmark have split Boston’s 32 victories right down the middle; Swayman is 16-4-7 on the season. Lifetime against Washington, he is 1-2-0 with a 1.92 GAA and a .936 save pct. in four appearances [three starts].

All Lined Up – Here’s how we believe the Caps and the Bruins might look on Saturday afternoon in Beantown:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 43-Wilson

67-Pacioretty, 23-Sgarbossa, 77-Oshie

21-Protas, 24-McMichael, 39-Mantha

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 96-Aubé-Kubel

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

38-Sandin, 25-Bear

6-Edmundson, 3-Jensen

Goaltenders

79-Lindgren

35-Kuemper

Injured/Out

15-Milano (upper body)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

57-van Riemsdyk (illness)

92-Kuznetsov (NHL/NHLPA player assistance program)

Scratches

27-Alexeyev

45-Phillips

BOSTON

Forwards

63-Marchand, 13-Coyle, 74-Debrusk

21-J. van Riemsdyk, 18-Zacha, 88-Pastrnak

43-Heinen, 39-Geekie, 11-Frederic

94-Lauko, 70-Boqvist, 62-Steen

Defensemen

48-Grzelcyk, 73-McAvoy

27-Lindholm, 25-Carlo

28-Forbort, 29-Wotherspoon

Goaltenders

1-Swayman

35-Ullmark

Injured/Out

17-Lucic (NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program)

51-Poitras (shoulder)

Scratches

12-Shattenkirk

90-Richard