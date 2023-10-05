SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Somewhere In Ohio – The Caps finish up a run of three straight road preseason games when they head to Columbus for a Thursday night exhibition skirmish with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is also the front end of a set of home-and-home exhibitions between the two Metro Division rivals; the Caps will return the favor on Saturday night, hosting the Blue Jackets in a preseason finale for both clubs.

Caps captain Alex Ovechkin will be in the lineup tonight, seeing action for the second time in the preseason. Today is the 18th anniversary of his NHL debut, which also came against Columbus in a game played in the District.

But aside from Ovechkin, Anthony Mantha, Nick Jensen and goaltenders Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren, the Caps are sending a decidedly youthful lineup to Ohio for their penultimate preseason game. Among the players expected to suit up for the Capitals tonight are a trio of players who were loaned to AHL Hershey earlier in camp: forwards Ethen Frank and Riley Sutter and defenseman Chase Priskie.

Jensen will be seeing his first action of the preseason tonight in Columbus, and a trio of his fellow defensemen – Alex Alexeyev, Hardy Haman Aktell and Lucas Johansen – are among those vying for a spot or two on Washington’s blueline this season.

Up front, the group of “bubble” forwards in tonight’s lineup includes Hendrix Lapierre, Alex Limoges, Beck Malenstyn, Connor McMichael, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Matthew Phillips and Aliaksei Protas. With only one preseason game remaining after tonight’s tilt with the Jackets, Thursday’s game represents the last opportunity for the bubble players to make an impression. Caps coach Spencer Carbery has stated his intention of using Saturday’s preseason finale as a “dress rehearsal” for his opening night squad.

“Tonight,” says Carbery, “I would say the objective is for some young players to get a final opportunity to showcase number one, their skills set. And two, their ability to integrate some of the things we’ve talked about the last couple of weeks, their competitive and all of that. It’s another crack in the National Hockey League, to play an exhibition game, to put that on display to the coaching staff, to management and to themselves.

“And then our Saturday game will look very close to our opening night lineup.”

Fit To Kill And Going Out In Style – One of the many shining aspects of Washington’s 5-4 win over the Bruins in Boston on Tuesday night was the Caps’ penalty killing outfit. Boston dressed a fairly representative lineup, and the Bruins had four power plays in the game. All four of those Washington penalties were whistled against members of the Caps’ penalty killing corps, making those kills a bit trickier to execute, but they snuffed out all four opportunities, limiting the Bruins to six shots on net in their eight minutes with the extra man.

“I think the kill is picking up from where it left off last year,” said Kuemper after the game. “That was probably the part of our game that we were most happy with at the end of our season. It’s nice to see the guys back out there and battling the same way, and it was huge, being the difference tonight.”

John Carlson (4:48) led all Caps in shorthanded ice time on Tuesday while Nic Dowd (3:58) and Beck Malenstyn (3:45) led all Washington forwards in that department.

Fourth Time Around –- Since joining the Caps’ organization as a free agent in the summer of 2018, Dowd has been a fixture in the middle of Washington’s fourth line. Over that span, he has been able to elevate his game to the point where he is now seen as one of the better fourth-line pivots in the League. With now departed linemates Carl Hagelin (now retired) and Garnet Hathaway (now with Philadelphia), Dowd formed one of the most consistent fourth lines in the circuit, and one of the best shutdown trios as well.

This year’s fourth line figures to feature a new-ish look on each of his wings, but Dowd doesn’t worry about who he’ll be playing with this season.

“I’ve played with a couple of these guys throughout last year and the year before,” he says. “And there are a couple of guys that would maybe fit in there. One thing I’ve learned about the NHL is a lot of things are taken out of the players’ hands. The only responsibility a player has is to go out there and to play well, perform well. And if you’re not getting the ice time and you’re not getting the games, and you’re still performing well, there’s only so much you can do. Everyone talks about it, but you’ve got to control what you can control. If you’re going to get one shift, make it a really good shift. If you’re going to get 100 shifts, make them 100 really good shifts. Then you get off the ice and [say to yourself], ‘Well, I did everything I could do.’

“In my mind, I have expectations of where I want to be as a player. And each year, I’ve tried to get to that point, and this year won’t be any different. I expect to be good on face-offs. If I have the opportunity to play against other teams’ top lines, I really appreciate that and I want to shut those guys down. And then when it comes to the opportunity, I want to score and produce and help the team in an offensive way. And I think the guys on the team that I’ve played with in the past, they have those expectations for themselves, too.

“Personally, I take a lot of pride in what I do, and I’ve been able to make a career out of it for myself, so nothing’s going to change. I just want to get better at it.”

One of the players who could find himself on Dowd’s line this season is Malenstyn, the Caps’ fifth-round pick (145th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft. Malenstyn has been effective in a few short runs as the left winger on Dowd’s line in the last couple of seasons, and, coming off a strong performance in Hershey’s run to the Calder Cup championship last spring, he is eager to try to nail down a regular lineup spot in Washington in 2023-24.

“It’s been great,” says Malenstyn of training camp. “I think I have a really clear idea and objective of what I need to do coming in here this year, and it’s probably the best starting block I’ve been on. So I’m trying to come in here and take advantage of that.

“The coaching staff has some people I’m very familiar with. And with that comes the familiarity of they know me, and I know them. They know the product I’m trying to put on the ice when I’m playing my best hockey, and I’m trying to bring that every day.”

An Achilles’ injury cost Malenstyn the entire 2020-21 season, and just as he was getting a toehold at the NHL level early last season, he suffered a broken finger in a November 1 game against Vegas, an injury that sidelined him for two months. The silver lining of that situation was being in Hershey and being able to win a championship last spring.

“It was a frustrating time for sure,” says Malenstyn. “I was really hoping to have an opportunity to prove myself again – coming out of that injury – and to stick around. But it was an amazing experience, going down to Hershey with a great group of guys, a lot of responsibility on my plate to go out there and play my brand of hockey, and that followed into the playoffs. Our line was tasked with a lot of shutdown roles, and penalty killing, and things like that – huge parts of my game.

“So there are a lot of great things to pull from, and you can't write it up any better. It was a really, really special time with a really special team. We had a lot of fun together. All in all, it was an amazing experience.”

In The Nets – We are expecting to see Lindgren in the nets for Washington on Thursday in Columbus. Lindgren started and went the distance in Washington’s second preseason game, a 4-3 victory over Detroit one week ago in the District.

It’s likely that Lindgren will go the distance tonight in Columbus, with Kuemper backing up. For the Caps’ preseason finale against the Jackets on Saturday night in Washington, expect to see those roles reversed.

All Lined Up – Here is how we believe the Capitals might line up for Thursday’s game in Columbus, and here also is the Blue Jackets’ roster for tonight:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 29-Lapierre, 63-Miroshnichenko

39-Mantha, 24-McMichael, 45-Phillips

55-Limoges, 21-Protas, 53-Frank

47-Malenstyn, 61-Sutter, 96-Aube-Kubel

Defensemen

27-Alexeyev, 3-Jensen

4-Haman Aktell, 56-Priskie

46-Johansen, 25-McIlrath

Goaltenders

79-Lindgren

35-Kuemper

COLUMBUS

Forwards

10-Voronkov

16-Gaunce

19-Foudy

21-Dunne

24-Olivier

25-Matteau

41-McKown

43-Pearson

64-Fix-Wolansky

67-Malatesta

72-Meyer

96-Roslovic

Defensemen

5-Mateychuk

6-Sweezey

23-Christiansen

27-Boqvist

47-Bjork

77-Blankenburg

Goaltenders

30-Martin

73-Greaves