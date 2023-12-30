SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Hard Road To Travel – As they prepare to take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday night at Capital One Arena, the Capitals are three-quarters of the way through a grueling patch of schedule in which they must travel to play each of a dozen straight games. Tonight’s tilt against the Preds is the 10th game in that block of contests, and it will come to a merciful end in the middle of the week when the Caps play their fifth set of back-to-back games in a span of just 26 days.

Nine games into that rugged patch of scheduling, the Caps are a respectable 4-3-2. But they were sitting at 4-1-1 before dropping each of their last three games (0-2-1), matching their longest slide of the season to date.

Washington opened the season with just three sets of back-to-backs in the season’s first 60 days. Coming out of the three-day holiday break, the schedule served up three games in four nights for the Capitals; this is the fourth of five straight weeks in which they play three times in four nights.

The smallest of consolations is that the three games out of the break – road games against the Rangers and Islanders, respectively, and tonight’s game with the Preds – are all against teams the Caps have faced earlier in the month of December. That should at least lighten the already significant workload borne by the Caps’ video crew of assistant coach Brett Leonhardt and video coach Emily Engel-Natzke.

“For sure it does,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery. “It alleviates a little bit of the heavy lifting on Brett and Emily’s plates for preparation, but also for the guys, too. You’re familiar with the opposition not only from a structural standpoint, but from an individual tendencies [standpoint] … It does make it a little bit easier from a preparation standpoint. It does not make it easier from an execution standpoint and being able to get two points and play well, because each of the teams that we see provides unique challenges and will test us.”

Catching The Moving Train – Midway through last season, the Caps introduced Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson into their lineup after each of those veteran forwards had spent several months rehabbing from offseason surgeries.

This season, the Caps are facing a similar scenario. Recently signed defenseman Ethan Bear hasn’t played since last spring, and he has been rehabbing from June 15 shoulder surgery for the last six months or so, and he is finally ready to return to live action. Bear will make his Washington debut tonight against Nashville.

Left wing Max Pacioretty has been rehabbing a second torn Achilles’ tendon for nearly an entire year now, and he is also nearing a return to action, though he is not quite ready for prime time as of yet.

As we witnessed last season with Backstrom and Wilson, the process of reintegration into the lineup after missing half a season and all of training camp is tricky to say the least. They’ll have to jump in against players who have about three dozen regular season games under their belts, and that following a full training camp.

“The easiest way to help them is having 19 guys on the same page with what’s going on in all three zones,” says Carbery. “And so the more connected we are that way, the easier it is for people to come into the group and hit the ground running and have it be seamless, because they know exactly what’s going on with regards to when we don’t have the puck, and then where the puck is going next when we do have it.

“That’ll be a huge part of it, and then just reassuring them from a coaching standpoint of letting the game come to you. Early when you come back from missing a long time, ‘getting out of games clean’ is the phrase I use. And ‘clean’ is sort of getting out of games clean, moving the puck quickly whenever you can, find your first option – especially if you’re a [defenseman] – and that way you just string positive shifts and touches together to where you get more and more and more comfortable and more confident.

“And as that confidence grows, maybe now you can make a few more plays or so some things that are inside of your skills set.”

In The Nets – Charlie Lindgren left last night’s road game against the Islanders with an upper body injury early in the first period, prompting Darcy Kuemper to come off the bench in relief of Lindgren. With another game tonight, the Caps have recalled Hunter Shepard from AHL Hershey, and he will get the net tonight for the Capitals.

Carbery also delivered positive news on Lindgren ahead of tonight’s game against Nashville.

“Good news on Chucky this morning,” says Carbery. “Not to the point where he can dress and play, but better than expected, I would say.”

Shepard has won each of his two starts with Washington this season, defeating the Devils in New Jersey on Oct. 25 and the Islanders in New York on Nov. 11. Tonight marks his first home start in the NHL. Hunter is 2-0-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .915 save pct. in his two NHL starts this season. At the AHL level this season, he is 14-2-0 with a shutout, a 2.28 GAA and a .908 save pct.

Nashville started Juuse Saros in Detroit last night, and regular backup Kevin Lankinen is under the weather, so the Preds will go with Yaroslav Askarov in goal tonight. Askarov was the first goalie drafted (first round, 11th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. The 21-year-old Russian debuted with the Preds last season, losing 4-3 in his lone appearance – a start – against Montreal on Jan. 12 of this year.

This season, Askarov made one spotless relief outing on Wednesday night against Carolina, stopping all six shots in faced in 16:40 of work. At AHL Milwaukee this season, Askarov is 8-6-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .908 save pct.

All Lined Up – Here is a wild guess as to how the Capitals and Predators might look when they take the ice on Saturday night at Capital One Arena:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 92-Kuznetsov

21-Protas, 24-McMichael, 39-Mantha

45-Phillips, 29-Lapierre, 43-Wilson

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 96-Aube-Kubel

Defensemen

38-Sandin, 74-Carlson

57-van Riemsdyk, 25-Bear

6-Edmundson, 3-Jensen

Goaltenders

31-Hunter

35-Kuemper

Injured

15-Milano (upper body)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

42-Fehervary (upper body)

67-Pacioretty (torn Achilles’ tendon)

77-Oshie (lower body)

79-Lindgren (upper body)

Scratches

27-Alexeyev

NASHVILLE

Forwards

9-Forsberg, 90-O’Reilly, 14-Nyquist

75-Parssinen, 82-Novak, 8-Glass

13-Trenin, 10-Sissons, 77-Evangelista

36-Smith, 47-McCarron, 26-Tomasino

Defensemen

27-McDonagh, 59-Josi

3-Lauzon, 45-Carrier

57-Fabbro, 2-Schenn

Goaltenders

74-Saros

30-Askarov

Injured

32-Lankinen (illness)

Scratches

22-Barrie