SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Deja Voodoo – Less than 24 hours after an uplifting 3-0 triumph over the Bruins in Boston, the Caps are back home to finish up their 11th set of back-to-back games – the most of any team in the NHL to this point in the season – when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Capital One Arena in their annual Super Bowl Sunday matinee match.

Exactly one year ago today, the Caps won a 2-1 decision over the Bruins on a Saturday afternoon in Boston. That was one of just four regulation losses the Bruins (34-4-3 at home last season) suffered at TD Garden in 2022-23, and it was a hugely important win for Washington at the time, in its first game back from the midseason break. The Capitals then returned home to host the San Jose Sharks on Super Bowl Sunday, but they weren’t able to build upon the previous day’s satisfying triumph.

Washington came out flat and fell 4-1 to the lowly Sharks, and worse, that was the start of a six-game regulation losing streak, a slide that ultimately brought on a series of trades that broke up and scattered five members of the 2022-23 Capitals around the NHL ahead of the League’s trade deadline.

Once again today, the Caps will be seeking to build up an inspiring road victory over the elite Bruins in Boston, but this time around, they have a six-game losing streak (0-5-1) in their immediate rear view, and the need to stack up wins and points is much more urgent.

“Consistency, right?” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery. “Yesterday was a huge step forward for our group, should give us a lot of confidence. But you’ve got to use that, and now you have to be able to back that up, and that’s the most challenging part of the National Hockey League, is being able to replicate, to do it night in, night out. And that’s what we really need to focus on, against a difficult opponent again.”

Vancouver also played on Saturday afternoon, and the Canucks figure to have a bit of a collective burr under their saddle after their 4-3 overtime loss in Detroit yesterday. Vancouver carried a 3-1 lead into the third, only to let it slip away in the first several minutes of the final frame. Detroit won it on Jake Walman’s penalty shot goal in the extra session, just the fourth overtime game-winning goal on a penalty shot by a blueliner in League history.

That loss left the Canucks at 1-1-1 for their current five-game road trip, which concludes on Tuesday night in Chicago. Arguably the League’s biggest surprise team this season, the Canucks have been the class of the Western Conference to this point of the season, and they enter Sunday’s game as the NHL’s top team after pulling a point on Saturday while the Bruins fell to the Capitals.

“What they do well is they’re the number one team in the League in shooting percentage,” says Carbery of the Canucks. “Obviously they have elite goaltending, we know about that – [Quinn] Hughes, [Elias] Pettersson, JT Miller. But what they are, and what we need to be aware of is they’re extremely opportunistic. They don’t need 10 chances to score one goal; they need four. And so if you all of a sudden tonight give up 20 scoring chances, conventional wisdom tells you they might score four tonight. That’s what they’ve been doing all year long. We need to be really aware of that; they don’t need a high volume amount of chances to finish.”

What may actually help the Caps is the quick 22-hour turnaround between opening puck drops on Saturday and Sunday, the minimum amount of time allowed between games on consecutive days. After their best overall performance of the season on Saturday in Boston, it may actually benefit the Caps to have a quick turnaround in facing another of the NHL’s elite teams, especially when one considers that the Canucks also played on the road on Saturday and had to travel to the District afterwards.

“I think so,” says Carbery. “For our group to not be able to sit on that, and not get overconfident with what we’re capable of doing, and just be able to think about the things that we did 18 hour ago, and to do it again. And we need to do that against another one of the top teams in the League, it should be fresh in our minds.”

In The Nets – We’re expecting Darcy Kuemper to get the net today for Washington, a day after Charlie Lindgren stopped all 18 Boston shots to record his third shutout of the season.

Kuemper is seeking his 12th victory of the season and his first since a 2-0 whitewash win over Anaheim here on Jan. 16; today marks his third start since then. Lifetime against Vancouver, Kuemper is 13-6-1 with a shutout, a 2.26 GAA and a .924 save pct. in 21 appearances (20 starts).

For the Canucks, we are expecting to see No. 1 netminder Thatcher Demko in the crease today, after backup Casey DeSmith had the net in Detroit on Saturday. Demko enters today’s game tied with Colorado’s Alexandar Georgiev (27) for the most wins in the NHL; Demko is 27-9-1 on the season, and he is now six victories shy of his single season high of 33, established in 2021-22.

Lifetime against Washington, Demko is 1-1-1 with a 4.01 GAA and an .876 save pct. in three appearances, all starts.

All Lined Up – Here’s how we believe the Caps and the Canucks might look on Sunday afternoon in the District:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 77-Oshie

67-Pacioretty, 23-Sgarbossa, 43-Wilson

21-Protas, 24-McMichael, 39-Mantha

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 96-Aubé-Kubel

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

38-Sandin, 3-Jensen

6-Edmundson, 25-Bear

Goaltenders

35-Kuemper

79-Lindgren

Injured/Out

15-Milano (upper body)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

57-van Riemsdyk (illness)

92-Kuznetsov (NHL/NHLPA player assistance program)

Scratches

27-Alexeyev

45-Phillips

VANCOUVER

Forwards

9-Miller, 23-Lindholm, 6-Boeser

21-Hoglander, 40-Pettersson, 24-Suter

81-Joshua, 53-Blueger, 8-Garland

34-Di Giuseppe, 88-Aman, 65-Mikheyev

Defensemen

43-Hughes, 17-Hronek

82-Cole, 57-Myers

47-Juulsen, 51-Friedman

Goaltenders

35-Demko

29-DeSmith

Injured/Out

5-Poolman (head)

7-Soucy (hand)

55-Brisebois (upper body)

91-Zadorov (NHL suspension)

Scratches

18-Lafferty