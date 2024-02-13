SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Avalanche Alley – Coming off a pair of stellar performances in a weekend set of back-to-backs against the top two teams in the NHL, the Caps are set to take on yet another elite opponent tonight when the Colorado Avalanche comes into town. The Capitals blanked the Bruins in Boston on Saturday by a 3-0 count, and they followed up with another strong performance in a tough 3-2 overtime loss a day later against Vancouver.

Including a 4-2 loss to the Panthers in Florida on Thursday, the Caps have now faced the League’s top three teams – from the standpoint of points percentage – in their last three games, and Colorado is tied for seventh in the NHL in points percentage entering tonight’s game.

When Caps and Avs met up in Denver just under three weeks ago, Washington was playing for the second time in as many nights, while the Avs were well-rested, having had three days between that game and their prior contest. The Caps played a pretty solid first frame that night, only to make a miscue on a late power play in the opening period, leading to a Cale Makar shorthanded strike in the final minute of the first. Colorado quickly added to that 1-0 lead with a trio of Nathan MacKinnon tallies in the front half of the second; he later stacked a fourth goal on top of that natural hat trick in a 6-2 Colorado victory.

“We need to be very cognizant of when he is on the ice at 5-on-5,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery. “And special teams plays a big role as well. But whenever that line of him and [Mikko] Rantanen is playing together – which I assume they will, but [Avs’ coach] Jared [Bednar] has moved it around a little bit as well – we need to be extremely cognizant of it and aware, and we’ll do a couple of specific things to try to neutralize his strengths.”

To that end, the Caps may revisit the first period of that game in Colorado last month. Until Makar’s shorthanded goal, they had turned in a solid first period. But once the MacKinnon train pulled away from the station in the second, the Caps were in a hole from which they weren’t going to be able to extricate themselves.

“I loved our start there; I thought we played really strong in that first period,” says Carbery. “And then special teams comes into play; they score the shorthanded goal when we mismanage a puck in the neutral zone, and then they score twice right away on the power play. Now all of a sudden, that game is 3-0.

“I liked a lot of the things we did in that first period, and we’ll try to highlight those and be able to sustain that, and then make sure that we’re doing the job on special teams.”

As they face the Avs again here tonight, Colorado limps into town lugging a four-game losing streak (0-3-1) and having dropped three straight regulation decisions for the first time this season.

“Obviously, they’re a terrific team, with the players they have, and the skill they play with,” says Caps’ defenseman Rasmus Sandin. “We saw that last time in Colorado. But I think we’re ready. I think we’re finding our game now, too. So hopefully we can make their losing streak five.”

Block After Block – In Sunday’s game against Vancouver, British Columbia native Beck Malenstyn blocked seven Canucks shot tries, essentially blocking a Vancouver shot every third shift in that contest. Since the NHL began tracking hits, blocked shots and other “miscellaneous” stats in 2005-06, those seven blocks are the most ever recorded in a single game by a Washington forward, and tied for the second most by any forward in the NHL over that span.

“It is a legitimate skill to be able to do what he does,” says Carbery of his rookie left wing. “And usually you don't those terms aren't linked together – skill and shot blocking. Without question, that's a skill. And when you see him up shadowing a [defenseman], now – because it's become so repetitive – I just automatically assume he is going to block that shot. Like, there's no way that [defenseman] is going to try to shake and get that shot through.”

Blocking shots and using his physicality are key components of Malenstyn’s overall game, and although he missed some time last season when he broke a finger blocking a shot, his technique for blocking shots and for delivering hits is typically on point.

“If I’m being honest, it’s probably some trial and error,” says Malenstyn of his technique. “I’ve been on the wrong side of a couple, and I’ve had some injuries because of it. So you learn from that, and you try to protect those areas maybe a little bit more. But realistically, it’s just a willingness to put yourself in front of it and trying to stay in the shot lanes.

“[Defensemen] are getting better at little pump fakes, little side steps and things like that, so for me, it’s been a little bit of work to control my feet a little bit more and control my skating, and to know that you can’t just sell out, or someone is going to walk right down the pipe and beat you on one knee. I’m just trying to stay patient, stay in the shot lane.”

And like a good salesman, Malenstyn deals in volume, as he displayed on Sunday. His average of 5.19 blocked shots/60 minutes of play is second among all NHL forwards with 40 or more games played this season, and its tops among forwards with 50 or more games. (Rangers center Nick Bonino, recently waived and ultimately released from his contract, leads with 8.48 blocked shots/60 minutes of play in 45 games.)

“His timing and his ability to protect himself [is excellent],” says Carbery. “Because a lot of times, I see his blocks and I get real nervous. But his timing is just so spot on, and it just seems like it's clockwork. Knock on wood, because those are flying rubber pucks at sometimes over 100 miles an hour that can hit you in awkward spots. He's as good as anybody I've ever seen at getting in shot lanes. He does it on the penalty kill, and all situations.”

Modern equipment is also very much the shot blocker’s friend.

“We have a lot of padding on the outside of our body, and we’re kind of dead on,” says Malenstyn. “The more you open things up, the more likely you are to expose yourself to some injuries. So you just try to keep everything compact, and have extra layers of protection on shin pads and skates and things like that, too. When you’re putting yourself in those situations, anything can help. I’m just trying to get as much padding as I can in front of it.”

Malenstyn also ranks 23rd among NHL forwards with 12.16 hits/60 minutes of play.

“And then his physicality,” says Carbery, “I remember him coaching him his first year as a pro, and he's come such a long way in his timing of picking out when he needs to be physical when he needs to just reload, and not getting himself caught on the wrong side of a defenseman. So that too, there's a skill inside of that of being able to be physical, and in hitting when appropriate.

“And you'll see that tonight against mobile [defensemen]. You've got to be real careful with your timing and your angles, because what they're trying to do is get you to commit to a hit and then they want to jump by you. With the [Samuel] Girards of the world, and [Devon] Toews and Makar. He’s done an incredible job in those two areas for us all year long.”

In The Nets – Coming off his third shutout of the season – an 18-shot whitewash of the Bruins in Boston – Charlie Lindgren is in net for the Capitals tonight against the Avalanche. Lindgren’s win on Saturday against the Bruins was his 10th of the season, and it halted a personal four-game slide (0-3-1).

Lifetime against the Avalanche, Lindgren is 0-1-0 with a 6.02 GAA and an .806 save pct. in a single appearance; he was the starting goaltender in Washington’s most recent game against the Avs, a 6-2 loss in Denver on Jan. 24.

For Colorado, we’re expecting to see Alexandar Georgiev in goal tonight. With 27 wins on the season, Georgiev is second in the NHL in that department, just behind Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko (28), who defeated the Caps here in the District in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Georgiev is the League’s leading workhorse among netminders; he tops the circuit in both appearances (44) and starts (43).

Lifetime against Washington, Georgiev is 5-5-1 with a shutout, a 2.95 GAA and a .905 save pct. in 11 appearances, all starts.

All Lined Up – Here’s how we believe the Caps and the Avalanche might look on Tuesday night in the District:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 77-Oshie

21-Protas, 24-McMichael, 39-Mantha

67-Pacioretty, 23-Sgarbossa, 96-Aubé-Kubel

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 43-Wilson

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

38-Sandin, 3-Jensen

6-Edmundson, 25-Bear

Goaltenders

79-Lindgren

35-Kuemper

Injured/Out

15-Milano (upper body/illness)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

57-van Riemsdyk (illness)

92-Kuznetsov (NHL/NHLPA player assistance program)

Scratches

27-Alexeyev

45-Phillips

COLORADO

Forwards

62-Lehkonen, 29-MacKinnon, 96-Rantanen

27-Drouin, 20-Colton, 25-O’Connor

9-Parise, 12-R. Johansen, 28-Wood

11-Cogliano, 22-Olofsson, 94-Kiviranta

Defensemen

7-Toews, 8-Makar

49-Girard, 42-Manson

4-Byrum, 3-J. Johnson

Goaltenders

40-Georgiev

60-Annunen

Injured/Out

39-Francouz (groin)

92-Landeskog (knee)

Scratches

56-MacDermid

70-Malinski

82-C. Jones