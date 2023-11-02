SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Keep Pushin’ – Wednesday was a difficult day for the Capitals and their fans; news broke in the morning that cornerstone center Nicklas Backstrom would be stepping away from the game and the team because of his ongoing injury situation. A fixture in Washington for more than a decade and a half, Backstrom’s absence leaves some holes to be filled in the lineup and in the locker room, and that process starts tonight, in the middle match of a five-game homestand with the New York Islanders in town.

Given the heaviness of Wednesday’s news and its overarching impact on the team, the Caps’ three-game winning streak was pushed into the background, and the mood before, during and after practice was extremely somber.

Tonight, the Caps play the third of 26 contests against Metropolitan Division foes. Washington’s recent winning spurt has elevated it to the middle of the Metro pack, just one point south of the Islanders. It’s imperative for the Caps to put Wednesday behind them, and to return to the business of winning games and building upon their overall team game.

“I talked to our group about that, because our [Wednesday] practice wasn’t great,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery. “And you could feel it – energy down. And I understand that; it’s a really tough day, to hear that news and then to go out and try to be really upbeat, and energetic, and enthusiastic about practicing for 45 minutes.

“It’s to be expected, but now we’ve got to be pros. And now we’ve got to figure out, ‘What do I need to do physically and mentally to get ready for a really tough opponent [Thursday] night?’”

Center Of Gravity – With Backstrom no longer in the depth chart picture, the Caps’ forward group takes on a new look tonight against the Isles. Sonny Milano returns after a one-game absence because of illness; he’ll man the left side of a line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie. Connor McMichael slides from the left side to the middle, returning to his natural position. A fourth-year pro with 83 NHL games under his belt, the 22-year-old McMichael will center a line with Anthony Mantha on the left side and Matthew Phillips on the right.

The Caps’ top line and fourth lines both remain unchanged from last game, a 3-1 win over San Jose on Sunday.

Washington’s veteran forwards are clustered mostly in the team’s top six while the team’s youngest – and least experienced – forwards are predominantly scattered among the bottom six.

“It’s definitely going to change the dynamic of our forward group,” says Carbery. “Sonny Milano will move back in with Kuzy, and we’ll move some things around. But now, it looks a little different. Mike’s in the middle. [Hendrix Lapierre] is in the middle there, and so we’ve got to be careful. And that’s my job – to be careful – as now we get a little bit younger there in that bottom six.

“So I need to monitor that, we need to monitor that. Do we need to spread some experience around those three lines, four lines for that matter, especially while Nick is out? It’s definitely something that I’m aware of, and the look of our lineup changes a little bit without Backy there.

Each member of the McMichael line has something to prove. The 29-year-old Mantha is in a contract year, and he is seeking to get back to his pre-pandemic production levels; he put up consecutive 20-goal seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19, totaling 49 goals and 96 points in 147 games in those two campaigns. In 210 games since then, Mantha has managed 52 goals and 98 points.

After spending the entirety of the 2021-22 season in the NHL, McMichael skated sparingly in six games with Washington last season, and then he was loaned to AHL Hershey for the remainder of the season. With the Bears in 2022-23, McMichael worked on his 200-foot game and was introduced to the fine art of penalty killing. He was also a key component in Hershey’s run to its 12th Calder Cup championship this past spring.

The 25-year-old Phillips is a sixth-year pro who played just three NHL games in his five seasons in the Calgary organization. After signing with Washington as a free agent this past summer, Phillips cracked the Caps’ opening night roster and he has skated in each of Washington’s first eight games this season, scoring its first goal of the campaign – and the first of his NHL career – against his former club on Oct. 16.

You could call them the “Show Me” line, and they’ll be unveiled for the first time tonight against the Isles.

“It’s a good opportunity for us,” says Mantha. “We need to work together; we need to base it off working with each other and trying to be an impactful line for our team. We just need to be good with the puck, smart with the puck, and then all three of us have to be able to create something.”

The trio had some reps at practice on both Monday and Wednesday of this week, but tonight will be our first look at them in live, game action.

“It’s his natural position,” says Carbery. “I spoke to him about it [Wednesday], and he is comfortable there, played all last year there. I’ve liked him a lot on the left side this year; he’s had really good stretches through camp, but he hasn’t played much center.

“I don’t think it will be a huge adjustment. Will there be maybe a game – or two, or three – of just little things with getting comfortable with it? For sure, but he’s played it his whole life. There’s a few different things I have him some cues on. When you’re adjusting from wing to center, here’s two things to think about, that you really need to focus on [Thursday] night.”

“One thing about the American League,” says McMichael. “It gets kind of underrated, and some people view it as a punishment. But for me, when I went down there, I was able to play my natural position, and I was playing on the power play and the penalty kill. If I hadn’t gone through all of that with Hershey last year, I might still be in a standstill here, which is where I was at this time last year.”

If your AHL affiliate is capable of pulling it off, winning a Calder Cup can also be a boon for development, as the Caps have learned firsthand over their ongoing affiliation with Hershey, which has now produced six trips to the Calder Cup Final and four championships in just 18 seasons.

“I think it was good,” says McMichael. “It built a lot of confidence for me, and obviously being able to win the championship helped a lot as well. I played in a lot of meaningful games, I was getting good ice time, and I was playing all positions. I think it helped me out a lot.”

Championship aside, McMichael has been playing with more swagger this season, and his mindset has altered, too. He feels more of a sense of belonging, of purpose, and of being a key part of an NHL club.

“This season is when I’ve finally started to feel like myself on the ice,” he says. “I feel like before, I was just trying to survive. This year, I’m actually trying to help the team win – I guess I could say – and actually making an impact in games. I’ve had a good start, and I’m looking to build on that. Hopefully, the transition to center goes smoothly. I’m here to help the team win.”

In The Nets – Darcy Kuemper has been an early season workhorse for Washington, starting six of the team’s first eight games this season, and starting six of the last seven overall. You can make that seven of the last eight when he takes the crease tonight against the Islanders.

Kuemper has stopped 69 of the 72 shots (.958 save pct.) he has faced in his last two outings, the first two games of the current homestand. Despite some of the poorest offensive support in the NHL thus far – the Caps have scored an average of just 1.65 goals per game with Kuemper in the net – he has managed a 3-2-1 record on the season to date. Of the 61 NHL goaltenders who have started at least two games this season, Kuemper ranks 55th in offensive support.

Lifetime against the Islanders, he is 5-4-2 with a 2.58 GAA and a .914 save pct. in a dozen games (11 starts).

For New York, we are expecting to see ex-Capitals netminder Semyon Varlamov in goal. Varlamov was drafted with the second of Washington’s two first-rounders (23rd overall) in the 2006 NHL Draft; Backstrom was chosen fourth overall in that same draft. The 35-year-old Russian is now in his 16th NHL season, and he is 27 wins shy of 300 for his NHL career. Varlamov has had one season with 30 or more victories; he won a career high 41 games with Colorado in 2013-14, and was the Vezina Trophy runner-up to Boston’s Tuukka Rask that season.

Lifetime against his former club, Varlamov is 7-11-3 with two shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and a .918 save pct. in 21 appearances, all of them starts.

All Lined Up – Here is how we believe the Capitals and Islanders might look when they take the ice in the District on Thursday night:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 43-Wilson

15-Milano, 92-Kuznetsov, 77-Oshie

39-Mantha 24-McMichael, 45-Phillips

47-Malenstyn, 29-Lapierre, 21-Protas

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

38-Sandin, 57-van Riemsdyk

4-Häman Aktell, 3-Jensen

Goaltenders

35-Kuemper

79-Lindgren

Injured

6-Edmundson (hand)

19-Backstrom (upper body)

26-Dowd (upper body)

67-Pacioretty (torn Achilles’ tendon)

Scratches

27-Alexeyev

46-Johansen

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Forwards

27-Lee, 14-Horvat, 13-Barzal

18-Engvall, 29-Nelson, 21-Palmieri

10-Holmstrom, 44-Pageau, 20-Fasching

17-Martin, 53-Cizikas, 15-Clutterbuck

Defensemen

3-Pelech, 8-Dobson

28-Romanov, 6-Pulock

20-Aho, 24-Mayfield

Goaltenders

40-Varlamov

30-Sorokin

Injured

None

Scratches

4-Bolduc

16-Gauthier

26-Wahlstrom