SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Via Chicago – Ahead of their last extended road trip outside the Eastern Time Zone this season, the Caps host the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at Capital One Arena. A day after the NHL’s trade deadline, the Caps have a clearer picture of what their roster will look like the rest of the way, and they’re also buoyed a bit by the imminent return of a trio of injured players, none of whom will be in the lineup tonight.

As they continue to try to climb the Eastern Conference standings ladder and claw their way into a playoff berth, the Caps are facing a difficult schedule. They head out on Sunday for a five-game trip through western Canada and Seattle, and those three ailing players – defenseman Martin Fehervary, center Nic Dowd and right wing T.J. Oshie – are all expected to travel and all are likely to return at some point on the journey. All three participated in Saturday’s morning skate, and none were in non-contact sweaters.

“This is a positive step for them,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery. “They’re in regular jerseys today. [They’re] getting there. They all will travel on the road trip – I can’t tell you exactly if that’ll be Winnipeg or whereabouts – but they are getting closer and will travel with us.”

Meanwhile, the healthy Caps should be feeling pretty good about their overall game. Despite a couple of recent lopsided losses, Washington is 6-2-1 in its last nine games.

“We definitely want to make a statement,” says Caps’ left wing Max Pacioretty. “We like the way we’re playing. We’ve had a few hiccups and we know that’s not our team – obviously [losses to] Arizona and Detroit – but we feel good about our game overall here, the last 15 game or so, I’d say, and since the [midseason] break, really.

“We know we can play with any team, and some teams might take us lightly here, given the situation that we’re in as opposed to some other teams. But that’s just an opportunity for us to come out and work as hard as we can and try to get some wins. We’ll just focus on one game at a time, and tonight is a big match-up for us. We like the way the young guys have come in and injected some energy. They’re contributing in all areas, and it’s been fun lately.”

Washington needs to start stacking the wins together in order to make a push, and they started with a convincing 6-0 win over the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Now, they’ll look to get a couple of points against Chicago before they head out on the road again on Sunday.

The Caps know they can’t take the Hawks lightly; Chicago comes to town on the heels of a 5-2 victory over the Coyotes in Arizona on Tuesday, and the Caps dropped their last home game to Arizona by the same score. The Hawks’ victory in the desert earlier in the weak halted a lengthy 22-game road slide (0-21-1).

Seasons Change – For much of the past two decades, the Caps have been obvious buyers at the NHL’s trade deadline. But the Caps’ deadline approach has shifted over the past two deadlines, and the effect can be seen in the makeup of their roster.

When they take the ice for tonight’s home game against the Hawks, nine of the Caps’ 12 forwards and half of their six defensemen are under the age of 30. When they came out of the trade deadline two years ago – the last time they were obviously “buyers” at the deadline and the last time they made the playoffs – they had only six forwards and one defenseman under the age of 30, though both of their goaltenders at the time were in their twenties.

Bottom line, the Caps’ post-deadline roster in 2022 – including injured players – had an average age of 29.5 years. This year’s model is now at 28.6 years, and a comparison of just skaters – excluding goaltenders – shows the current Caps in even better light in that regard; the drop in average age of skaters in two years is from 29.8 years in 2022 to 28.3 this season.

Five of Washington’s dozen forwards who will suit up tonight were members of the 2023 Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears team, and they’ll now have a chance to help make a playoff push at a higher level. The young bucks showed well in Thursday’s win over the Pens; the team’s 20-somethings combined for four goals and seven assists in Washington’s win over the Pens.

“I think we played a solid game against [Pittsburgh],” says Caps’ captain Alex Ovechkin. “It’s only one game, but if we want to be in the playoffs, we have to play the same way for multiple games. I know it’s going to be hard, but the boys are ready and the boys are pumped up. But nothing we can do right now, only go out there, play hard, and try to win games.”

There will still be growing pains and there will still be ups and downs for Washington’s group of young players. Whether they reach their goal of sneaking into the playoffs or not, these final 21 post-deadline games should tell us quite a bit about the team as a whole, and each of those individual players as well.

“What I will say to that, with the young guys,” said Carbery in the wake of Thursday’s victory in Pittsburgh, “they’re walking the line – or it felt like tonight – of being confident and want to make plays, hold onto the puck, make that extra pass, and also being smart. And they’re walking that line where they’re not nervous or panicking, and that’s where we want them.

“We want them to be confident, we want [Hendrix Lapierre] to make plays. And when he makes a mistake – which he is inevitably going to – he knows right away, and he corrects himself, and he learns from it. Those are going to happen. They’re right on that line. I thought [Ivan Miroshnichenko] had a couple of those instances as well.

“They’re going to make mistakes. But we want them to be confident and make reads, and make plays, and hold onto the puck, and find a better option than just slamming it off the wall. And I thought they were right in that wheelhouse – all of our young guys – tonight.”

Consistency is the key, as Carbery has stressed all season. Young players get better and earn long term roles by being able to stack games together. Producing offense is only part of that equation, but many of Washington’s young bucks have been rolling in that regard as of late.

Lapierre has four goals and six points in his last five games. Connor McMichael has five goals and seven points in his last 10 games. Aliaksei Protas has two goals and seven points in his last nine games, and Beck Malenstyn has a goal and four points in his last five. And that’s just the youngest group of Washington players, four of the guys who helped win the Calder Cup last season.

Washington’s more veteran 20-somethings are also performing well offensively of late, and that’s especially true of Dylan Strome, who has six goals and 22 points in his last 20 games. In the last days of his twenties – believe it or not – Tom Wilson has two goals and six points in his last seven games. And Sonny Milano has scored a goal in each of his last four games, and has five goals and seven points in his last seven.

When Washington opened the season, Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov were its top two centers. Backstrom stepped away from the game on Nov. 1, and Kuznetsov was traded to Carolina on Friday. In recent games, the Caps have been running with Strome, Lapierre and McMichael as the centers of their top three lines.

“I’d say overall, pretty well,” says McMichael, when asked how he feels his recent transition from left wing back to his natural center position has gone. “There’s been a couple of games that I’d like to have back, or that I wish I did a little bit better in. But it’s been challenging going up against top lines, getting a lot more [defensive] zone starts, having to bear down on face-offs, and having to defend their top lines.

“I think it’s been good for the most part. I think I’ve accepted the challenge well and I’ve done good. I’m just looking to keep that going for however long we need it.”

In The Nets – Coming off an impressive 39-save shutout on Thursday in Pittsburgh, Charlie Lindgren gets the net tonight against Chicago. Lindgren was a late fill-in for scheduled starter Darcy Kuemper against the Penguins; Kuemper became ill in the hours leading up to the game, and Washington needed to recall Hunter Shepard from AHL Hershey to serve as Lindgren’s backup for that game.

Lindgren’s shutout of the Pens was his fourth of the season, and the victory was his 14th, establishing a single-season career high. He is starting his fifth consecutive game tonight, and his eighth in Washington’s last nine contests.

Lifetime against Chicago, Lindgren is 2-1-0 with a shutout, a 2.34 GAA and a .926 save pct. in three appearances, all starts.

For Chicago, veteran Petr Mrazek gets the net tonight. Near the end of January, Mrazek signed a two-year contract extension worth $8.5 million to remain with the Hawks. He has accounted for 13 of the team’s 16 victories thus far in 2023-24.

Lifetime against Washington, Mrazek is 5-8-2 with a shutout, a 3.02 GAA and a .900 save pct. in 15 appearances (14 starts).

All Lined Up – Here’s how we believe the Caps and Hawks may look on Saturday night in the District:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 29-Lapierre, 21-Protas

67-Pacioretty, 24-McMichael, 43-Wilson

15-Milano, 17-Strome, 63-Miroshnichenko

47-Malenstyn, 23-Sgarbossa, 96-Aubé-Kubel

Defensemen

57-van Riemsdyk, 74-Carlson

38-Sandin, 3-Jensen

27-Alexeyev, 25-Bear

Goaltenders

79-Lindgren

31-Shepard

Injured/Out

19-Backstrom (lower body)

26-Dowd (upper body)

35-Kuemper (illness)

42-Fehervary (lower body)

77-Oshie (upper body)

Scratches

None

CHICAGO

Forwards

17-Foligno, 98-Bedard, 23-Kurashev

43-Blackwell, 16-Dickinson, 15-Anderson

13-Sanford, 90-T. Johnson, 11-Raddysh

8-Donato, 58-Entwistle, 52-R. Johnson

Defensemen

72-Vlasic, 4-Jones

55-Korchinski, 24-Megna

25-Tinordi, 22-Zaitsev

Goaltenders

34-Mrazek

40-Soderblom

Injured/Out

5-Murphy (lower body)

71-Hall (knee)

89-Athansiou (groin)

Scratches

None