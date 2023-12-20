SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Oh No, Not You Again – In the midst of a stretch of a dozen games in which they must travel to play each one, the Caps are making a quick stop at home to take on the New York Islanders on Wednesday night, the third meeting between the two Metropolitan Division rivals in a span of 21 games for the Capitals. Washington will complete its season’s series with the Islanders on Dec. 29 when it faces them in New York.

New York blanked the Caps here on Nov. 2, winning 3-0 behind a 32-save shutout from ex-Caps goaltender Semyon Varlamov. The Caps played well enough to win that game, but they fell behind early, spent the night chasing the scoreboard, and didn’t get anything in the way of good bounces.

Nine nights later on Long Island, the Caps skated off with a 4-1 win, getting two Alex Ovechkin goals – the second one an empty-netter – and a 36-save effort from Hunter Shepard to even the season’s series. Ovechkin has not scored since; his current 15-game dry spell is the longest of his 19-year NHL career.

The Caps are also in the midst of stretch of scheduling that is replete with Metropolitan Division opponents. Nine of their next 13 games are against divisional foes, and two of the three games they’ll play between now and the three-day NHL holiday break are also against fellow Metro denizens.

“Obviously, we’re reaching that homestretch before the holidays, and I think everybody’s looking forward to that break,” says Caps’ winger Beck Malenstyn. “But these last handful of games – a lot of them within our division – we’ve looked at them as being extremely important. So I think us keeping that focus and that wherewithal that these points are huge – you can make a big jump – has really motivated us to take care of business.”

Washington’s 7-2-1 record against its fellow Metro Division occupants is the best within the division. The Caps finished last season with a 12-9-5 record against Metro opponents.

First Glimmer – Ivan Miroshnichenko is set to make his NHL debut against the Islanders tonight, some 18 months after the Caps called his name on the draft floor in Montreal, with the 20th pick in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. If not for his diagnosis of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in the midst of his draft season, Miroshnichenko certainly would have been selected much higher in the draft, and Washington would never have had a chance to choose him.

Miroshnichenko overcame the disease and received a clean bill of health, enabling him to resume his career in his native Russia last season. After a couple of NHL preseason games and 27 games with AHL Hershey at the outset of this season, the 19-year-old is ready to roll tonight as he steps onto the ice for the first time in the regular season.

“I’m nervous, because I went through so many circumstances and different situations in my life,” says Miroshnichenko, via the translation stylings of Aliaksei Protas. “And I’ve worked for that my whole life. Everybody is nervous, my family is nervous. We’re just so excited about [Wednesday].”

The Caps are also excited, excited to get their first look at one of the most talented players they’ve been able to draft in the last several years. But they also realize this is just one single step in what they hope is a long and prosperous career for Miroshnichenko in the District, so they’re taking care to not put pressure on the teenaged rookie, or to create expectations.

“I would like to see him look as comfortable as he can from a pace of play standpoint, and a competitive standpoint,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery. “Puck battles, forecheck pressure, getting involved defensively. It’s sort of hard to explain, but I just want to see him compete at a high level.

“I have zero expectations on the offensive [end], scoring chances, scoring a goal. That stuff I know will look after itself, and he is a really young player. There won’t be any level of expectations put on him in that department. I just want him to go out there and compete, and to show that he can keep up with the pace in the NHL.”

Tighter, Tighter – In missing the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons in 2022-23, the Caps surrendered 261 goals against, an average of 3.18 per game. They ranked 18th in the League in that category, and of the 14 teams beneath them on that ledger, only two made the playoffs.

This season, the Caps have played much tighter in their own end of the ice, and that’s one reason they’ve been able to reel in a fairly steady diet of standings points through the first third of the season. Washington has allowed only 2.79 goals per game this season, the 10th best rate in the NHL. Offensively, the Caps rank 30th in the circuit with an average of just 2.39 goals per game. Last season, the Capitals averaged 3.09 goals per game.

How are the Caps hanging in the Metro Division chase and the Eastern Conference standings with minimal offensive output, a struggling power play, and little offense from their back end?

“It’s not hard to understand,” says Caps’ defenseman Nick Jensen. “A majority of NHL goals come from around the net, and when you have everyone coming in and protecting that part, it’s going to be tough to score. You saw one end of the spectrum in Carolina [on Sunday], where they’re just assaulting the net from the top. There’s more that goes into it than just protecting the middle, like boxing out and keeping guys away from the goalie’s eyes. That’s pretty much the only other way teams are going to score, is if they’re taking shots from the point, and then they’re getting screens. Those are dangerous shots.

“But when the goalie can see the puck, they can stop it. I know our goalies are going to say that 99 percent of the time, they can see it coming from the point. Protecting the inside and that area right around the house there is probably the biggest key that we’ve had. You can’t score if you can’t get to that area.”

Washington may be defending more frequently than it would like, but it has done so with aplomb, as Jensen points out. The Capitals have also gotten great goaltending virtually every night, and they’ve defended diligently, collectively, smartly, and with an impressive collective work ethic.

“I think it’s contagious,” says Caps’ right wing Tom Wilson. “Work ethic is contagious. If a few guys are doing it, then you expect everybody else to do it. And we have an accountability where if one guy is going out and blocking shots and finishing checks, and working hard and playing good defensively, then the next guy that goes over the boards should be doing the same thing. It’s super important.

“Right now, we’re finding ways to win games. Our structure is helping us out. You can’t always win 7-4 or 6-4, or all those high-scoring games. You need your structure to be able to take over. You need work ethic to come up big in those character wins late in games. It’s not always pretty right now, but guys go out there in the last few minutes – big moments in big games – and guys are getting the job done, and they’re stepping up for their teammates, which can go a long way for a group that has a lot of different tools in its toolbox.”

In The Nets – Coming off an excellent Sunday evening performance in Carolina, Darcy Kuemper gets a second straight start as he seeks a third straight victory. Kuemper stopped 28 of 29 shots during the 65 minutes of hockey played in Raleigh on Sunday, and he denied all three Carolina shootout tries as well; Kuemper is now 3-0-0 in shootouts this season, and he has stopped all 13 shootout tries against him. He is the only goaltender in the NHL who has participated in multiple shootouts this season without permitting any goals against.

Kuemper’s win over the Canes on Sunday was Washington’s second in the last three seasons – including the current one – in a game in which it scored just one goal since a 1-0 whitewash of Columbus in the District on Jan. 8 of this year. Kuemper was in net for that one, too; he stopped all 38 shots that afternoon.

Thus far this season, a total of 58 NHL goaltenders have seen action in 10 or more games. Of that group, Kuemper ranks 57th in terms of offensive support; the Caps have provided him with an average of just 1.86 goals per game with which to work, adding some shine to his 7-6-2 record on the season.

Lifetime against the Islanders, Kuemper is 5-5-2 with a 2.62 GAA and a .910 save pct. in 13 appearances (12 starts).

Following an excellent 30-save effort from Ilya Sorokin in Tuesday night’s 3-1 triumph over Edmonton, Varlamov gets the nod in net tonight for the Isles. The 35-year-old veteran is six games shy of 600 for his NHL career, and he enters tonight’s game with 278 career victories and a 6-4-1 mark on the season.

Lifetime against the team that drafted him in the first round (23rd overall) in the 2006 NHL Draft, Varlamov is 8-12-3 with three shutouts, a 2.53 GAA and a .921 save pct. in 23 appearances, all starts.

All Lined Up – Here is how we believe the Capitals and Islanders might look when they take the ice on Wednesday night in the District:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 17-Strome, 43-Wilson

21-Protas, 24-McMichael, 39-Mantha

29-Lapierre, 92-Kuznetsov, 63-Miroshnichenko

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 96-Aube-Kubel

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

38-Sandin, 57-van Riemsdyk

6-Edmundson, 3-Jensen

Goaltenders

35-Kuemper

79-Lindgren

Injured

15-Milano (upper body)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

67-Pacioretty (torn Achilles’ tendon)

77-Oshie (lower body)

Scratches

27-Alexeyev

45-Phillips

NEW YORK

Forwards

27-Lee, 14-Horvat, 13-Barzal

18-Engvall, 29-Nelson, 21-Palmieri

10-Holmstrom, 44-Pageau, 16-Gauthier

20-Fasching, 53-Cizikas, 15-Clutterbuck

Defensemen

28-Romanov, 8-Dobson

4-Bolduc, 41-Bortuzzo

2-Reilly, 25-Aho

Goaltenders

40-Varlamov

30-Sorokin

Injured

3-Pelech (upper body)

6-Pulock (lower body)

17-Martin (upper body)

24-Mayfield (upper body)

Scratches

7-Hutton

26-Wahlstrom