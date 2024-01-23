SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Walk On The Wild Side – Following a day away from the rigors of the rink and a practice day on Monday, the Caps are back in the thick of things on Tuesday in St. Paul as they start off a set of road back-to-backs against the Minnesota Wild. Immediately after tonight’s tilt, the Caps are off to Denver, where they’ll take on the Colorado Avalanche for the first time this season on Wednesday night.

When they started this trip on Saturday in St. Louis, the Caps carried a modest two-game winning streak. But following a 3-0 loss to the Blues, they’re seeking to start up another winning run tonight.

Back on Oct. 29 in Washington, the Caps and Wild met for the first time this season. The Caps prevailed 3-2 in a seven-round shootout that night, as Darcy Kuemper outdueled Marc-Andre Fleury, and John Carlson was the only one of 14 skills competition shooters to find the back of the net.

Ex-Caps assistant Dean Evason was the Minnesota bench boss then, but he was replaced by John Hynes about a quarter of the way into the current campaign.

“Similar style of play,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery in comparing the two most recent Minnesota coaches. “Very heavy forecheck wise, shot attempts, pucks coming to your net frequently, and they do a real good job at the net front.

“So that will be an emphasis for us, to take care of that area of the ice defensively, and making sure that we’re doing a good job of getting into shot lanes and making sure that we’re getting those sprays and retrievals, when pucks do end up at our net.”

Ahead of tonight’s game in Minnesota, the Caps activated defenseman Rasmus Sandin from injured reserve, following an eight-game absence with an upper body injury. In a corresponding transaction, the Caps loaned forward Hendrix Lapierre to AHL Hershey.

Sandin is expected to draw back into the Washington lineup tonight, as is partner Trevor van Riemsdyk. Alex Alexeyev and Ethan Bear are tonight’s healthy scratches from the team’s eight-man blueline corps.

State Of Hockey – Not far from here, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships are underway, running from Jan. 18-28 at Lake Nokomis. Minnesota’s claim as the “State of Hockey” is no exaggeration; Minnesotans celebrate and embrace the game like few others. Whenever the Caps return here to take on the Wild, the players with local ties are always in demand from the local media.

Caps’ winger T.J. Oshie is quickly closing in on his 1,000th NHL game, and he has been coming to Xcel Energy center since long before his NHL career began in 2008-09. As an NHLer, Oshie didn’t get to play here until midway through his second season in the League, and he was a minus-4 in that first outing, 4-3 loss on Dec. 26, 2009 when he was with St. Louis. It wasn’t until early in his fourth season in the NHL that he scored at Xcel for the first time as an NHLer.

Neither of those games mattered nearly as much to Oshie as some that he played in here as a high schooler, before UND and before he was a first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in the 2005 NHL Draft.

Following the Caps’ Monday practice here, we asked Oshie to reflect on his history with this building.

“Well, this locker room specifically, is pretty special to me,” he begins. “Being here for a state championship, and then in the room just down the hall, being here for another state championship. That’s really the first memory that comes back to me, from back in high school. And being in an NHL locker room for the first time, I think is just a surreal eye opening into what the NHL players and the men got back then.

“And then you fast forward through playing in the WCHA final five in college, and then battling against these guys [the Wild] for the Blues and now for the Caps, it’s crazy that the first time I walked into this building, compared to how I walked in today in a completely different situation. There’s a lot of really great memories – and obviously great people here – in the state of Minnesota. So it’s phenomenal being back.”

Nothing Succeeds Like Success – Washington’s ongoing offensive struggles have been well chronicled, but the team’s defense and its goaltending have kept the Caps afloat in the chase for one of the eight Eastern Conference berths in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Last season, Washington finished with the 25th best record in the NHL, and its average of 3.09 goals per game ranked 20th and its average of 3.18 goals against per game ranked 18th. A season later, the Caps have dipped to 30th in the League with just 2.34 goals per game, but they’ve improved to 2.86 goals against per game, 10th in the League. Additionally, their record ranks 15th from a points percentage perspective.

Aside from games against high shot volume opponents such as Carolina and Los Angeles, the Caps have been better at suppressing shots and high danger chances since the turn of the calendar, too. Washington ranks 19th in shots allowed per game on the season, but it ranks 11th in the League in calendar 2024, this despite consecutive games against Carolina and Los Angeles earlier in the month. Washington faced 75 shots on those two games combined.

“I think it’s really important for the defense to help the goalies,” says Caps’ defenseman Martin Fehervary. “And I think we’ve done – over the whole season – a really good job in the [defensive] zone. We watched some videos with our coaching staff, and we are trying to always work on those details. We just need to keep on going, and get some offense going.”

Last game aside, the Caps had been spending more time in the offensive zone, which is the ideal situation for the coaching staff. Even in losing 3-0 to the Blues on Saturday in St. Louis, the Caps’ defense at 5-on-5 in Saturday’s game was staunch; the Blues scored all three goals on special teams. The first was shorthanded, the second came on a delayed penalty and the third came on a St. Louis power play.

“When we come into our [defensive] zone,” says Caps’ defenseman Nick Jensen, “it’s always a challenge of how quickly we can sort things out. The quicker you can sort things out, the quicker guys can get right into their guy, and that takes away time and space, and makes it tougher to make plays and get shots.

“And then blocking shots is always a huge factor, but that goes along with sorting things out, getting into your guy and getting into your lane, so there’s no breakdowns.”

Washington is 10th in the NHL with an average of 16.55 blocked shots per 60.

“We certainly seem to be limiting shots on goal,” says Caps’ goaltender Charlie Lindgren. “And I think it says a lot about what we’re doing, whether it’s forwards getting in lanes, defensemen blocking shots, getting a good stick on puck. I think it’s really hard for the opposing team right now to get shots on net. And you can see that the teams we’ve been playing have been trying, but I think we’ve been doing such a good job.

“It’s all effort and attitude. It’s the will to want to block a shot, and the will to keep an opposing player away from the net. I think it says a lot about the guys in front of us.”

In The Nets – Kuemper gets the net for the Caps tonight in St. Paul, facing the team that drafted him in the sixth round (161st overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft. Kuemper earned his first NHL victory here in Minnesota – in his second NHL start – on Feb. 17, 2013 over Detroit.

Kuemper has won six of his last 10 starts, permitting two of fewer goals against in four of those games. In his most recent start one week ago in Washington, he blanked Anaheim on 24 shots for his first shutout of the season and the 31st of his NHL career.

Lifetime against the Wild, Kuemper is 4-5-1 with a shutout, a 2.78 GAA and a .908 save pct. in 11 appearances, all starts.

For Minnesota, we’re expecting to see Filip Gustavsson in goal tonight. He has a dozen of Minnesota’s 20 victories this season (12-11-2) to go along with a 3.30 GAA and an .896 save pct. Gustavsson has earned wins in seven of his last 11 appearances, and has won each of his last two starts coming into Tuesday’s game.

Lifetime against the Caps, Gustavsson is 1-1-0 in two appearances (one start) with a 2.97 GAA and a .902 save pct.

All Lined Up – Here’s how we expect the Caps and the Wild to look when they take the ice in St. Paul on Tuesday night:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

67-Pacioretty, 17-Strome, 77-Oshie

8-Ovechkin, 24-McMichael, 21-Protas

39-Mantha, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson

47-Malenstyn, 26-Dowd, 96-Aube-Kubel

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

38-Sandin, 57-van Riemsdyk

6-Edmundson, 3-Jensen

Goaltenders

35-Kuemper

79-Lindgren

Injured

15-Milano (upper body)

19-Backstrom (lower body)

Scratches

25-Bear

27-Alexeyev

45-Phillips

MINNESOTA

Forwards

97-Kaprizov, 23-Rossi, 36-Zuccarello

90-Johansson, 14-Eriksson-Ek, 12-Boldy

17-Foligno, 38-Hartman, 20-Maroon

21-Duhaime, 27-Lucchini, 89-Gaudreau

Defensemen

25-Brodin, 7-Faber

33-Goligoski, 24-Bogosian

5-Middleton, 6-Mermis

Goaltenders

32-Gustavsson

30-Wallstedt

Injured

29-Fleury (upper body)

46-Spurgeon (hip)

Scratches

4-Merrill

26-Dewar

57-Raska