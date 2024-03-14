SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

The Oil Rigs at Night – When Washington came into Edmonton last season – in early December of 2022 – it was in dire need of a victory. The Caps’ had sputtered through much of the early portion of the season, and, after starting their swing through the western part of the continent with a convincing 5-1 win in Vancouver on Nov. 29, 2022, they suffered an excruciating overtime setback to the Kraken in Seattle two nights later.

The trip moved on to Calgary next, where the Caps lost a 5-2 decision to the Flames on Hockey Night in Canada, and they also lost both goaltender Darcy Kuemper and defenseman Martin Fehervary to mid-game injuries. The loss to the Flames also left the Caps with a 1-5-3 mark in their previous nine road games, and with two games remaining on a season-long six-game trip.

Washington came to Edmonton for a Monday night date with the Oilers on Dec. 5, sporting a mediocre 10-12-4 mark for the season. Charlie Lindgren was in net for Washington that night, and the Caps came out bent on supporting him; they poured 22 shots on Oilers’ netminder Stuart Skinner that night, coming out of the first all even at 2-2.

Lindgren shut the door the rest of the way, Nic Dowd solved Skinner – who faced 50 shots on the night – in the back half of the third for a 3-2 Washington win, a victory that spurred an 11-1-1 spree for the Capitals, their best extended run of the season.

As they reach Edmonton on the second game of a five-game trip tonight, the Caps are seeking to avoid consecutive setbacks, and to rebound from a lackluster outing in the trip opener on Monday in Winnipeg, a 3-0 loss to the Jets.

“We’re looking at a few things from [Monday] night that we feel like we are going to need to be a lot better in going into [Wednesday] night, so we got to work on those,” said Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery after Tuesday’s practice here.

This morning, the team conducted a well-attended optional morning skate, one that gives some hope for the potential return of three of the team’s stalwarts, who missed Monday’s match in Winnipeg. Defenseman Martin Fehervary, center Nic Dowd and right wing Tom Wilson could all step back into the lineup tonight, but all three will be a game time decision.

“We’ll make sure that everything is good this afternoon, and then make a decision tonight,” says Carbery. “But we’ve got some guys potentially coming back into the lineup tonight.”

The Caps are hoping those three players can help them rebound from a bad beat on Monday; Washington has had a knack for rebounding from the odd off night this season, and that’s been particularly true since the midseason break.

“We had a good meeting and a good practice [Tuesday],” says Carbery. “And we’ve responded throughout this year when we’ve had not our best the previous game, and we’re going to need it tonight. It doesn’t always mean that you’re necessarily going to win the hockey game, but we need to put our best foot forward and have our best stuff tonight. And especially tonight, coming into this building against – since we saw them last [on Nov. 24] the best team in the National Hockey League.”

In The Middle Of It All – When the Caps opened the 2023-24 season on Oct. 13 against Pittsburgh, they had Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dylan Strome and Nic Dowd centering their four lines. On that night exactly five months ago, Washington’s four middle men took the ice with a combined total of 2,567 games worth of regular season NHL experience, with Strome (354) as the low man on the totem pole.

Backstrom stepped away from hockey on Nov. 1. Kuznetsov was dealt to Carolina this past Friday. Dowd is expected to be back in the lineup tonight after a nine-game absence because of an upper body injury, and if he does so, he will be Washington’s most experienced center, with 481 regular season games under his belt.

The Caps are expected to go with Hendrix Lapierre, Strome, Connor McMichael and Dowd in the middle of their four lines tonight, a quartet that totals 1,072 games, roughly 40 percent of the experience Washington had at the position on opening night. We’re in the midst of a changing of the guard at the center ice position for the Capitals, and those four center men will have their hands full against an Edmonton group of middle men that combines for 2,450 games in the League entering tonight’s contest.

Leon Draisaitl (701 games) and Connor McDavid (630) have spent their entire careers here in Edmonton, but Adam Henrique (893) and Sam Carrick (226) – both acquired from Anaheim ahead of last week’s trade deadline – center the Oilers’ bottom six tonight.

The acquisition of Henrique – a 14-year NHL veteran – is the biggest addition the Oilers made for their upcoming playoff run. Henrique has been a top six forward for most of his career, and the Oilers now have the luxury of having him centering their third line. They can also move him up on those occasions when they opt to have Draisaitl and McDavid on the same line.

“It’s incredible to have a player like that – reliable, smart, can contribute offensively,” says Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch. “Right now, I would like to use him a little bit more, get him a little more ice time. I think it’s been lower than I would like it to be in the first three games. But it’s also difficult to find the ice time, and getting all four lines involved, especially when Leon and Connor are on separate lines, and playing 20-plus minutes a night. There’s not much ice time for everybody else.

“So it’s a balancing act, but I think his role will get a little more involved in the power play, a little more on the penalty kill, so there will be some more responsibilities and time on ice, and just trying to fine the best linemates for him too, to help him contribute. But he’s a wonderful addition to our team.”

Lapierre recently turned 22 and McMichael turned 23 shortly after the turn of the calendar. Both are Washington first-round picks who have shown flashes of excellence, but both are also still learning and honing their craft at this level. McMichael is finishing up his second full NHL season, and he has logged 136 games to date, though most of those games were played on the left wing. Lapierre entered this season with six games under his belt, and he has added 32 more thus far in ’23-24. For the last few games, Lapierre has been centering Washington’s top line, with the legendary Alex Ovechkin on his left side.

“I talked to [Lapierre] before, just about overall, coming down this sort of backstretch of the season,” says Carbery. “And not just his performance, but he’s going to be put in some situations. And especially I talked to him specifically about the road trip, where you don’t control matchups and changes. You’re going to have some difficult ones, especially playing with Ovi and playing some of the teams that we’re playing. Usually, they’ve got a top six that is rolling pretty good.

“And so, embrace it. As a young player, I feel like sometimes they just get resigned to the fact that it’s Connor McDavid, and, ‘Ugh, okay, well …’ But for him, and he and Connor McMichael and these young players, they’re trying to prove that they’re great players – or are going to be great players – in this League, too.

“So it’s a great challenge for them in meaningful games to be able to play against the best players in the world and push the envelope. Are you going to dominate Connor McDavid? No, but can you sit there and be able to go toe to toe with him for a few shifts and defend him well and win some draws? That’s what I draw with those young guys, to help them through, as we go down this final stretch.”

In The Nets – After a solid six-game run of starts from Lindgren, who has also started nine of Washington’s last 10 games (5-3-1), Kuemper is back between the pipes tonight for the Capitals, who are playing the first of two games in as many nights tonight.

“Chucky has been outstanding, as has been well-documented,” says Carbery. “But Darcy, as a product [of Lindgren’s recent workload], he hasn’t been playing as much as he would like. But that’s a product of how well Chucky was playing, and I’ve said that a bunch.

“Darcy now gets an opportunity to come in and play in a huge hockey game for our team, on the road against a great team, and a good opportunity for him to step up big for our group.”

Kuemper came up ill before his most recent scheduled starting assignment in Pittsburgh last week, and he has helped the team earn points in each of his last three starts (2-0-1). Lifetime against Edmonton, he is 10-2-4 with a shutout, a 2.20 GAA and a .926 save pct. in 10 career appearances, all starts.

For Edmonton, Skinner will be in the crease tonight. With Edmonton playing a thicker portion of its schedule of late, Skinner and Calvin Pickard have split the last several starts. But over the course of the campaign, Skinner has been Edmonton’s workhorse, and he will be seeking his 30th victory of the season tonight.

Lifetime against Washington, Skinner is 1-2-0 with a shutout, a 2.71 GAA and a .924 save pct. in three appearances, all starts.

All Lined Up – Here’s how we believe the Oilers might look on Wednesday night in Edmonton, and our best wild guess at how Washington might line up tonight:

WASHINGTON

Forwards

8-Ovechkin, 29-Lapierre, 77-Oshie

15-Milano, 17-Strome, 43-Wilson

67-Pacioretty, 24-McMichael, 63-Miroshnichenko

47-Malenstyn, 23-Sgarbossa, 96-Aubé-Kubel

Defensemen

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

38-Sandin, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 25-Bear

Goaltenders

35-Kuemper

79-Lindgren

Injured/Out

19-Backstrom (lower body)

21-Protas (lower body)

Scratches

23-Sgarbossa

27-Alexeyev

EDMONTON

Forwards

93-Nugent-Hopkins, 97-McDavid, 18-Hyman

71-McLeod, 29-Draisaitl, 37-Foegele

91-Kane, 19-Henrique, 28-Brown

13-Janmark, 10-Ryan, 90-Perry

Defensemen

14-Ekholm, 2-Bouchard

25-Nurse, 73-Desharnais

27-Kulak, 5-Ceci

Goaltenders

74-Skinner

30-Pickard

Injured/Out

None

Scratches

39-Carrick

51-Stecher