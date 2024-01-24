Caps Fall to Wild, 5-3

Halfway through a critical four-game road trip against Central Division foes, the Caps came up short once again on Tuesday night in Minnesota. Washington is still seeking its first victory and its first scoreboard lead of the journey after a 5-3 setback to the Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday night.

Ex-Cap Marcus Johansson scored twice – including the game winning goal – to help the Wild to its fourth victory in five games, and Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves to claim his 13th win of the season.

Anthony Mantha scored a pair of goals in a losing effort for Washington, which is now saddled with its first three-game road losing streak of the season. The Caps have also dropped two consecutive games in regulation for the fifth time this season. Washington is one of the few teams in the NHL that has yet to drop three straight games in regulation; it will endeavor to keep that streak going on Wednesday night in Denver, when it moves into the back half of the trip.

The Caps were down two goals before the five-minute mark of the first, and they spent the rest of the night chasing the game.

“The start puts us in a really, really difficult spot as a group,” says Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery. “Those top two lines [of Minnesota] – especially that top line – we got outmatched a little bit there with their skating and their speed with [Kirill] Kaprizov, and that combination gave us some problems.

“They had us on our heels; we had to change that matchup a little bit or try to neutralize that. But their speed was definitely an issue early. I thought we did some good things to try to get back into that game, but the hole is obviously too much to overcome.”

For the second time in as many games on the trip, the Caps fell down a goal early on a tally by an opposing defenseman. After Wild winger Mats Zuccarello put a shot wide on the left side, Minnesota blueliner Brock Faber was all alone down low on the weak side, and in a perfect position to deposit the bounce off the back wall, which he did at 1:37 of the first to stake his team to an early 1-0 lead.

The Wild was able to double that lead quickly, going up by a pair of pucks before the five-minute mark of the first. Following an expedient neutral zone regroup, the Wild came back into Washington ice. From the left wing half wall, Matt Boldy spotted Marcus Foligno going to the net at the far post, and he lofted a pass in that direction. Foligno was able to glove it down and bury it from the top of the paint before any defender entered the picture, making it a 2-0 game at 4:42.

In the front half of the middle frame, Minnesota extended its lead yet again when old friend Johansson scored off the rush at 6:28, firing a wrist shot past Caps’ netminder Darcy Kuemper from just above the left dot to give the home team a 3-0 cushion.

At the exact midpoint of the middle period, the Caps cut into the Minnesota lead with an Anthony Mantha goal in transition; he scored off a fine feed from Evgeny Kuznetsov after Martin Fehervary started the play by picking off an errant Wild feed in neutral ice.

The Wild got that one back in the third, scoring at the 1:37 mark for the second time in three periods. This time it was Joel Eriksson-Ek, who beat Kuemper high to the glove side with a shot from between the circles to restore the Wild’s three-goal lead.

Johansson’s second of the game was a quick release wrist shot from the slot that went bar down at 13:39.

Minnesota became a bit lackluster in the final five minutes, taking a needless penalty to put the Caps on a power play. Late in the man advantage, T.J. Oshie tipped home a John Carlson center point shot to make it 5-2.

With 1:36 left, Mantha netted his second of the game with help from Nic Dowd and Beck Malenstyn, both of whom made strong plays to set up the big winger’s tap in from the doorstep.

“It’s hard because let’s face it, that’s not what you want,” says Mantha of the early deficits in both games on the trip to date. “We knew we had to step up today, and unfortunately, we didn’t really do it. The good news is we’ve got 20 hours and we’re back at it. [Wednesday] is a big test again, and we need to be ready.”

The Caps’ trip continues on Wednesday in Denver when they finish up a set of back-to-back games against the Avalanche, which has been idle since Saturday.