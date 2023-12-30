Caps Fall to Isles, 5-1

The Caps’ two-game trip to the Big Apple went sour when they suffered a second 5-1 setback in as many games on Friday night against the Islanders at UBS Arena. Washington’s third straight loss (0-2-1) was a painful one; the Caps lost both starting goaltender Charlie Lindgren and top pair defenseman Martin Fehervary “for the foreseeable future,” according to Caps’ coach Spencer Carbery.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Julien Gauthier each netted a pair of goals in the New York victory, a rebound win which came on the heels of a lopsided 7-0 loss to Pittsburgh here on Wednesday night.

In Wednesday’s loss to the Rangers, Washington scored the game’s first goal before yielding five unanswered goals the rest of the way. On Friday against the Isles, the Caps surrendered the first five goals of the game, then avoided the ignominy of what would have been a fifth shutout setback in 33 games when Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored with 17.9 seconds left in the third to spoil Ilya Sorokin’s shutout bid.

In between Anthony Mantha’s goal early in the second period of Wednesday’s game and Aube-Kubel’s late tally on Friday, the Caps were dented for 10 straight goals against. They were also held to fewer than two goals scored for the third straight game, the fifth time in the last seven games, and for the 13th time in 33 contests this season.

Line combinations were altered for Friday’s game, but they didn’t stick and were scrambled again in the third period. But regardless of who was on the ice in white sweaters, cohesion and connectivity were not to be found.

“The last couple of games hasn’t been good enough offensively, obviously,” says Caps’ right wing Tom Wilson. “You’ve got to kind of work through it. It’s one of those things that you’ve just got to maybe put your head down and work for each other. Try to get open when the guys with the puck is looking for a play, work away from the puck, that sort of thing.

“But it’s not good enough. Obviously, it gets frustrating and they start getting funky bounces at the end of the game, and it ends up a little lopsided. We’ve got to find a way to crack through when we’re having those momentum swings in our favor. We’ve got to find a way to put it in the back of the net.”

The Caps and Islanders played a scoreless first frame on Friday, but from a Washington perspective, the first 20 minutes was eventful, and not in a positive sense.

At the first television timeout of the period – at the 6:46 mark of the first – the Caps lost two top performers for the night. Lindgren entered the game third in the NHL in save percentage and fifth in GAA, but he left in favor of Darcy Kuemper after taking a Brock Nelson shot up high early in the first. Lindgren stayed in the crease for about five minutes of playing time after stopping that Nelson shot, but he departed after stopping all three shots he faced in the early going.

Also departing at the same stoppage of play was defenseman Martin Fehervary, who had both feet blatantly pulled out from under him by Isles’ captain Anders Lee. After Lee tripped him behind the Washington net, the Caps’ defenseman went hurtling into the boards headfirst; there was no penalty on the play. Fehervary was able to slowly rise and depart the ice under his own power, but he would not return.

“I don’t know the severity of it,” says Carbery. “But both will be out for the foreseeable future.”

New York generated all the offense it would require in a 70-second span of the second period. Early in the frame, the Caps had an extended offensive zone shift, and they had the Isles on the ropes just a bit when New York’s Simon Holmstrom broke his stick. But before the Caps could try to exploit that situation, the Islanders got a stop, a clean zone exit, and a goal off the rush to take a 1-0 lead.

Julien Gauthier achieved the stop and the exit, taking it from Rasmus Sandin and skating the puck safely out of New York ice and into the Washington zone. He dished to Alexander Romanov in the high slot, and Romanov in turn teed up Jean-Gabriel Pageau, whose one-timer from the left dot put New York in the lead at 4:51.

“It’s hard to sum up a game like that in one play,” begins Carbery, “but that sequence in the offensive zone, it’s so emblematic. I feel like I’ve said this a bunch this year, where things look really good for our group offensively, where there’s some movement, and then Sandy turns it over and next thing you know you’re down 1-0. So you go from such a positive situation to now being down 1-0, and like I’ve said before, that then becomes a challenge. And then the second one [goes in], and now you’re really in a hole.”

The Isles struck again on their very next shot, a Noah Dobson one-timer from the right point off a drop feel from Mat Barzal at 6:01.

Just over a minute later, Washington first power play of the game went by the wayside when Sandin lost the handle while trying to hold the New York line, and he took a hooking minor on the ensuing 2-on-1 rush to prevent the deficit from growing.

As was the case on Wednesday against the Rangers, the Caps went into the third down two goals, but once again the hole only got deeper from there.

Gauthier put the game out of reach with a pair of goals on the same shift; he scored on a rebound of a Pageau shot at 10:10 and converted a Pageau feed on a 2-on-1 rush just 18 seconds later.

Pageau notched his second goal and fourth point of the game with a shot to the shelf from in tight at 14:26.

Aube-Kubel scored off the rush in the game’s final half minute.

Friday’s loss leaves the Caps saddled with a three-game losing streak, matching their longest slide of the season. They have yet to suffer as many as three straight regulation losses, a fate they’ll try to avoid on Saturday night when they host Nashville at Capital One Arena.