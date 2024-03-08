Savoring Success: Inside the Vancouver Canucks' In-House Sommelier Program

Amidst the roaring crowds and thunderous cheers of hockey fans, there lies a refined aspect to Rogers Arena that may surprise many – an in-house sommelier program. Beyond the slapshots and power plays, the Canucks are cultivating a culture of sophistication, fans, guests, and Premium Members the opportunity to explore the vast world of wines.

Led by Wine Director, Shane Taylor and his team of experienced sommeliers, this program aims to elevate the Canucks' fans understanding and appreciation of wines, fostering a deeper connection to a beverage that transcends borders and cultures. From rookies to seasoned veterans, everyone within the Premium Membership has the chance to expand their palate and knowledge. “As a commitment to our guests, we always strive to have no less than four sommeliers working every hockey game.” said Mr. Taylor. “We have over 1200 wines listed, with another 2000 labels patiently waiting to join our carefully curated lists. We’re consistently updating our lists across all 7 Clubs and Restaurants here at Rogers Arena, to ensure stock and vintage accuracy for our guests.” “Who would have thought a hockey arena would make the perfect wine cellar?! We’re lucky that the ice keeps it at a cool 55F year-round.”

The world of wine is vast and intricate, with nuances that extend far beyond simply red or white. Through the dedicated sommelier program, Canucks Premium members, fans, and guests, (and sometimes the staff) are introduced to the intricacies of grape varieties, terroirs, and winemaking techniques. They learn to discern the subtle differences between a Bordeaux and a Burgundy, to appreciate the delicate balance of a well-aged Cabernet Sauvignon, and to savor the crisp acidity of a refreshing Riesling.

The Vancouver Canucks' in-house sommelier program is a testament to their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their organization. By embracing the culture of wine, they are not only enriching the lives of their guests but also setting themselves apart as leaders in the world of professional sports. So, the next time you see the Canucks on the ice, remember that behind the scenes, they're not just masters of hockey – they're also connoisseurs of fine wine. Cheers to that!

If you would like to learn more, click here to submit an inquiry: https://canucks.formstack.com/forms/2122sgs?&&