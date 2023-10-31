PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Predators

CANUCKS VS PREDATORS

TV: Sportsnet One

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of three meetings between the Canucks and Predators this season: Oct. 24 (road, 3-2 W), Oct. 31 (home), Dec. 19 (away).

Vancouver is 47-28-2-7 all-time against the Nashville, including a 24-13-1-3 record at home.

The Canucks are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games against the Predators (2-1-2 in their last five).

Among active skaters, Quinn Hughes (0-15-15, 11 GP) and J.T. Miller (7-8-15 21 GP) lead the team in career scoring vs Nashville.

Thatcher Demko posted a 2.67 GAA and .908 SV% in six career games (3-2-1) against the Predators.

In two career games (1-1-0), Casey DeSmith has a 2.46 GAA and .915 SV% all time against Nashville.

QUICK NUMBERS

Elias Pettersson has 13 points (2-11-13) in his last eight games.

Brock Boeser has posted nine points (6-3-9) in his last eight games.

J.T. Miller has 12 points (4-8-12) in his last eight games.

Quinn Hughes has eight points (3-5-8) in his last eight games.

Thatcher Demko posted a .936 SV% and has a 1.91 GAA in his last five games (3-2-0).

LAST MEETING – OCT. 24/23: VAN 3 at NSH 2

Ilya Mikheyev opened scoring with his first goal of the season at 4:29 in the first period…Andrei Kuzmenko was credited with an assist…Ian Cole registered his first assist of the season with the secondary assist on the goal…Phillip Di Giuseppe recorded a goal 0:22 in the second period giving the Canucks the lead…Brock Boeser extended his point streak to three games (2-1-3) after posting the assist on the goal…Nils Hoglander posted his first GWG of the season at 3:11 in the second period, assisted by Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek…Mikheyev registered a team-high four shots…Conor Garland led the team hits (4)…Thatcher Demko faced 18 shots.

2023.24 TEAM RANKS