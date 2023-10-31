News Feed

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Rangers

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Rangers
Demko Earns Shutout, Canucks Blank Blues 5-0

Demko Earns Shutout, Canucks Blank Blues 5-0
Brocktober Was Built During Summer Offseason Training

Brocktober Was Built During Summer Offseason Training
Chris Faber to join the Vancouver Canucks as Senior Hockey Writer

Chris Faber to join the Vancouver Canucks as Senior Hockey Writer
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Blues

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Blues
Canucks Looking To Build Off Successful Road Trip

Canucks Looking To Build Off Successful Road Trip
Announcing 2023.24 Canucks Community and Fan Engagement Nights: Kicking Off The Celebrations with Diwali Night on November 15

Announcing 2023.24 Canucks Community and Fan Engagement Nights: Kicking Off The Celebrations with Diwali Night on November 15
Strong Second Locks In Canucks 3-2 Win Over Predators

Strong Second Locks In Canucks 3-2 Win Over Predators
PREVIEW | Canucks at Predators

PREVIEW | Canucks at Predators
Canucks Bounce Back in Florida Over Panthers 5-3 

Canucks Bounce Back in Florida Over Panthers 5-3 
PREVIEW | Canucks at Panthers

PREVIEW | Canucks at Panthers
A Step Ahead: Hunter Brzustewicz ‘Feels Good’ With Strong Start

A Step Ahead: Hunter Brzustewicz ‘Feels Good’ With Strong Start
PREVIEW | Canucks at Lightning

PREVIEW | Canucks at Lightning
Mark Friedman Hopes To Help Canucks With ‘Hard-Nosed Game’

Mark Friedman Hopes To Help Canucks With ‘Hard-Nosed Game’
Canucks Acquire Friedman and Glover from Pittsburgh in Exchange for Rathbone and Plasek

Canucks Acquire Friedman and Glover from Pittsburgh in Exchange for Rathbone and Plasek
PREVIEW | Canucks at Flyers

PREVIEW | Canucks at Flyers
Canucks Continue To Improve PK Over Last Season

Canucks Continue To Improve PK Over Last Season
DeSmith: ‘Good Teams Find A Way’ In 4-3 Win Over Edmonton

DeSmith: ‘Good Teams Find A Way’ In 4-3 Win Over Edmonton

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Predators

_WEBSITE_2568x1444 - OCT 31 VS NSH
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

CANUCKS VS PREDATORS

TV: Sportsnet One

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the second of three meetings between the Canucks and Predators this season: Oct. 24 (road, 3-2 W), Oct. 31 (home), Dec. 19 (away).
  • Vancouver is 47-28-2-7 all-time against the Nashville, including a 24-13-1-3 record at home.
  • The Canucks are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games against the Predators (2-1-2 in their last five).
  • Among active skaters, Quinn Hughes (0-15-15, 11 GP) and J.T. Miller (7-8-15 21 GP) lead the team in career scoring vs Nashville.
  • Thatcher Demko posted a 2.67 GAA and .908 SV% in six career games (3-2-1) against the Predators.
  • In two career games (1-1-0), Casey DeSmith has a 2.46 GAA and .915 SV% all time against Nashville.

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Elias Pettersson has 13 points (2-11-13) in his last eight games.
  • Brock Boeser has posted nine points (6-3-9) in his last eight games.
  • J.T. Miller has 12 points (4-8-12) in his last eight games.
  • Quinn Hughes has eight points (3-5-8) in his last eight games.
  • Thatcher Demko posted a .936 SV% and has a 1.91 GAA in his last five games (3-2-0).

LAST MEETING – OCT. 24/23: VAN 3 at NSH 2

Ilya Mikheyev opened scoring with his first goal of the season at 4:29 in the first period…Andrei Kuzmenko was credited with an assist…Ian Cole registered his first assist of the season with the secondary assist on the goal…Phillip Di Giuseppe recorded a goal 0:22 in the second period giving the Canucks the lead…Brock Boeser extended his point streak to three games (2-1-3) after posting the assist on the goal…Nils Hoglander posted his first GWG of the season at 3:11 in the second period, assisted by Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek…Mikheyev registered a team-high four shots…Conor Garland led the team hits (4)…Thatcher Demko faced 18 shots.

2023.24 TEAM RANKS

VAN
NSH
Goals For/Game
3.88 (5th)
2.88 (t-19th)
Goals Against/Game
2.38 (5th)
2.63 (7th)
Power Play %
25.9 (7th)
23.9 (9th)
Penalty Kill %
74.2 (24th)
69.2 (30th)
Penalty Min./Game
11:30 (t-21st)
8:00 (2nd)

*Rankings are accurate as of 12:00p.m. PT on October 30, 2023

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 28/23: VAN 3 vs NYR 4 (OT)

J.T. Miller opened scoring for the Canucks to tie up the game at 15:57 in the second period...Filip Hronek and Elias Pettersson recorded the assists...Hronek (0-2-2) had a multipoint game and five other Canucks got on the scoresheet...Tyler Myers recorded his first short-handed goal of the season to give the Canucks the lead at 9:06 in the third period...Carson Soucy scored his second of the season to force OT at 15:42 in the third period...Hronek and Beauvillier registered the assists...Andrei Kuzmenko led the team in shots (6)...Myers had a team high three hits.

LAST 5 vs NASHVILLE

  • Oct. 24/23: VAN 3 at NSH 2
  • Mar. 6/23: VAN 4 vs NSH 3 (SO)
  • Feb. 21/23: VAN 4 at NSH 5 (SO)
  • Nov. 5/22: VAN 3 vs NSH 4 (SO)
  • Feb. 1/22: VAN 2 at NSH 4

HISTORIC PETEY

  • Elias Pettersson (11) currently ranks t-2nd for most assists in the 2023.24 season, he trails only Jack Hughes (13).
  • After collecting two assists on Oct. 27/23 vs STL, Pettersson matched the Canucks franchise record for fewest games into a season needed for a player to reach 10 assists (7 games). Other notable players who accomplished the same feat are Thomas Gradin (1980.81), Jiri Bubla (1983.84) and Paul Reinhart (1989.90).
  • With his two-point game (1-1-2) on Oct. 21/23 at FLA, Pettersson now ranks t-3rd (52) all-time amongst Canuck centres with most career games with at least one goal and one assist. He trails Thomas Gradin (60) and Henrik Sedin (91).
  • On Oct. 21/23, Pettersson became the first player since 1995.96 and the sixth player in Canucks franchise history to reach 10 points in five games or fewer. He joins Tony Tanti (1983.84), Dan Hodgson (1987.88), Paul Reinhart (1989.90), Anatoli Semenov (1992.93), Alexander Mogliny (1995.96).
  • After registering an assist on Oct. 21/23 at FLA, Pettersson is the first Vancouver Canuck to post at least eight assists through the first five games of a season since Tony Tanti (1987.88).
  • Elias Pettersson was named the NHL second star of the week after recording 6 points (1-5-6) through his first two games including a 4-point (1-3-4) game on Oct. 11/23 vs EDM. Pettersson (1.01) currently ranks 3rd among Canucks skaters in points per game, behind J.T. Miller (1.07) and Pavel Bure (1.12).

BROCKTOBER

  • With Boeser’s sixth goal of the season, registered on Oct. 21/23, he ranks third all-time amongst Canucks skaters for most goals through the first five games of a season. Tony Tanti (7 goals, 1983.84) and Alexander Mogliny (7 goals, 1995.96) are both tied for first. Brock Boeser currently ranks t-9th in the league for most goals scored in the 2023.24 regular season.
  • Boeser recorded a new career high with four goals on the season opener, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, marking his third career hat trick. His four goals made him the 10th player in NHL history, including two other Canucks, Rick Blight and Greg Adams, to score four goals in a season opening game. Boeser also led the team with shots (8) in the Canucks season opener and became the second player in Canucks history to score four goals against the Oilers.

MILLER THE MAGNIFICENT

  • J.T. Miller (1-2-3) recorded his sixth three-point period with the Canucks on Oct. 27/23 vs STL. With this feat he tied Henrik Sedin for the fourth most in Canucks history behind Pavel Bure (8), Trevor Linden (8) and Markus Naslund (7).

MONSTROUS MYERS

  • After posting his fifth SHG of his career on Oct. 28/23 vs NYR, Tyler Myers is now t-2nd for most SHG among active defensemen. He trails only Mark Giordano (13). It was also his third SHG with the Canucks ranking him t-3rd for most SHG by a Vancouver defenseman in franchise history. Jyrki Lumme (6) and Mattias Ohlund (5) top the list.

DYNAMIC DUOS

  • While sharing the ice together, Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek are one of four defensive pairings in the NHL to not have allowed an even strength goal this season with a minimum of 60:00 played together.

SENSATIONAL STARTS

  • Scoring within 62 seconds to start the second period on Oct. 19/23 at TBL, Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers recorded the fifth- fastest instance of two goals to start any period in Canucks history.

BUILDING CHEMISTRY

  • Carson Soucy’s power play goal on Oct. 21/23 at FLA, assisted by Conor Garland, marks the first time the Canucks have registered six or more power play goals through their first five games since 2012.13.
  • On Oct. 14/23 at EDM when Vancouver defeated the Oilers 4-3, Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson both assisted on the lone power play goal for the Canucks scored by Andrei Kuzmenko. The goal made Kuzmenko the fourth fastest player to score 40 goals from the start of a player’s stint with the franchise (83 games).
  • At their season opener on Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, nine Canuck players got on the scoresheet. J.T Miller (1-3-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and Quinn Hughes (0-3-3) each collected three assists in their season debuts, while Brock Boeser (4-0-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and J.T. Miller (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.

CAPTAIN QUINN

  • On Oct. 27/23 vs STL, Quinn Hughes recorded two goals ranking him t-3rd for most multi-point games (59) by a Canucks defenceman in franchise history. He trails Jyrki Lumme (67) and Alexander Edler (68). During the game he also recorded his third career multi-point game. He trails Mattias Ohlund (7), Rick Lanz (4), Jyrki Lumme (4) and Alexander Edler (4) for most in franchise history.
  • In his regular season debut as captain (Oct. 11/23 vs EDM), Quinn Hughes recorded three assists marking the 13th time he has collected three-plus assists in a game. This ranks Hughes third amongst NHL defencemen for most multiple three-plus assist games by prior to their 24th birthday. Under his leadership, the Vancouver Canucks earned their largest margin of victory on a season opening game in franchise history.
  • Hughes currently leads all defenceman in assists since the 2019.20 regular season (217).
  • By registering one more point, Quinn Hughes (265) will tie Kevin Bieksa (266) for sixth most points by a Canucks defenceman, regular season and playoffs combined.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

PLAYER
MILESTONE
ENTERING 2023.24
NEEDS
Teddy Blueger
100 Points
98
2
Anthony Beauvillier
500 Games
490
2
Elias Pettersson
200 Assists
187
2
Conor Garland
200 Points
194
4
Ilya Mikheyev
200 Games
192
4
Quinn Hughes
300 Games
283
9
Andrei Kuzmenko
100 Games
81
11
Pius Suter
100 Points
87
13

2023.24 CANUCKS MILESTONES

  • Brock Boeser appeared in his 400th NHL game, Oct. 14 at EDM
  • Rick Tocchet recorded his 200th career win, Oct. 14 at EDM

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 18
  • Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 18
  • Jack Studnicka on regular recall, emergency conditions terminated, Oct. 17
  • Guillaume Brisebois placed on LTIR, Oct. 17
  • Jack Studnicka recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Oct. 12

THE LAST TIME...

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 27/23 vs STL
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 4/23 vs SEA
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 31//23 vs CGY
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 27/23 vs STL
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 17/22 at WSH
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Mar. 26/23 at CHI
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Oct. 19/23 at TBL
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Oct. 28/23 vs NYR
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Mar. 18/23 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 19/23 at TBL
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 28/23 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Oct. 24/23 at NSH
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 10/23 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 28/23 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Oct. 24/22 vs CAR
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 8, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 3, 3x, Latest Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 2nd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 4, 2x, Latest Oct. 28/23 vs NYR
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 2, 5x, Latest Oct. 28/23 vs NYR, 3rd period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 17 at PHI
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Oct. 27/23 vs STL
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 3, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Oct. 28/23 vs NYR
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: 0
  • Most Shots, Game: 35, Oct. 27/23 vs STL
  • Most Shots, Period: 19, Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 1st period
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 16, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 3, 2x, Latest Oct. 17/23 at PHI, 2nd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Oct. 17 at PHI
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 22, Oct. 17 at PHI, 2nd period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 24/23 at NSH
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 3, Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 1st period
  • Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 11, Oct. 27/23 vs STL
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 7 goals, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM (8-1 W)
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: 2 goals, Oct. 17 at PHI
  • Longest Win Streak: 3 games, Oct. 21/23 – Oct. 27/23
  • Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Oct. 21/23 – Oct. 28/23
  • Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 17/23 - Oct. 19/23
  • Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 11/23 - Oct. 14/23

VANCOUVER’S 2023.24 RECORD WHEN...

  • Score 4+ Goals: 4-0-0
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 1-2-1
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 0-1-1
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 5-1-0
  • Scoring First: 4-0-0
  • Allowing First Goal: 1-2-1
  • On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-1
  • On 1 Day Rest: 1-1-0
  • On 2 Days Rest: 3-1-0
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0
  • Score a PPG: 3-0-1
  • Give up a PPG: 2-1-1
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 3-2-1
  • Less than 25 shots: 2-0-0

THREE STARS – OCTOBER

  • Pettersson – 10 pts
  • Miller – 10 pts
  • Boeser – 5 pts
  • Lafferty – 5 pts
  • DeSmith – 5 pts
  • Kuzmemko – 5 pts
  • Mikheyev – 5 pts
  • Hoglander – 5 pts
  • Hughes – 5 pts
  • Demko – 5 pts
  • Hronek – 5 pts

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection