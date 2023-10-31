PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Predators

2023.24 CANUCKS MILESTONES
- Brock Boeser appeared in his 400th NHL game, Oct. 14 at EDM
- Rick Tocchet recorded his 200th career win, Oct. 14 at EDM
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 18
- Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 18
- Jack Studnicka on regular recall, emergency conditions terminated, Oct. 17
- Guillaume Brisebois placed on LTIR, Oct. 17
- Jack Studnicka recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Oct. 12
THE LAST TIME...
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 27/23 vs STL
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 4/23 vs SEA
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 31//23 vs CGY
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 27/23 vs STL
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 17/22 at WSH
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Mar. 26/23 at CHI
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Oct. 19/23 at TBL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Oct. 28/23 vs NYR
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Mar. 18/23 at LAK
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 19/23 at TBL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 28/23 at STL
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Oct. 24/23 at NSH
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 10/23 at LAK
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 28/23 at STL
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Oct. 14/23 at EDM
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Oct. 24/22 vs CAR
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Oct. 28/23 vs NYR
2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 8, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 3, 3x, Latest Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 2nd period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 4, 2x, Latest Oct. 28/23 vs NYR
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 2, 5x, Latest Oct. 28/23 vs NYR, 3rd period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 17 at PHI
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Oct. 27/23 vs STL
- Most PPG Scored, Game: 3, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR
- Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Oct. 28/23 vs NYR
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: 0
- Most Shots, Game: 35, Oct. 27/23 vs STL
- Most Shots, Period: 19, Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 1st period
- Fewest Shots, Game: 16, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
- Fewest Shots, Period: 3, 2x, Latest Oct. 17/23 at PHI, 2nd period
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Oct. 17 at PHI
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 22, Oct. 17 at PHI, 2nd period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 24/23 at NSH
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 3, Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 1st period
- Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
- Fewest Hits, Game: 11, Oct. 27/23 vs STL
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL
- Largest Margin of Victory: 7 goals, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM (8-1 W)
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 2 goals, Oct. 17 at PHI
- Longest Win Streak: 3 games, Oct. 21/23 – Oct. 27/23
- Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Oct. 21/23 – Oct. 28/23
- Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 17/23 - Oct. 19/23
- Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 11/23 - Oct. 14/23
VANCOUVER’S 2023.24 RECORD WHEN...
- Score 4+ Goals: 4-0-0
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 1-2-1
- Allow 4+ Goals: 0-1-1
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 5-1-0
- Scoring First: 4-0-0
- Allowing First Goal: 1-2-1
- On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-1
- On 1 Day Rest: 1-1-0
- On 2 Days Rest: 3-1-0
- On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0
- Score a PPG: 3-0-1
- Give up a PPG: 2-1-1
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 3-2-1
- Less than 25 shots: 2-0-0
THREE STARS – OCTOBER
- Pettersson – 10 pts
- Miller – 10 pts
- Boeser – 5 pts
- Lafferty – 5 pts
- DeSmith – 5 pts
- Kuzmemko – 5 pts
- Mikheyev – 5 pts
- Hoglander – 5 pts
- Hughes – 5 pts
- Demko – 5 pts
- Hronek – 5 pts
*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection