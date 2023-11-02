PREVIEW | Canucks at Sharks

CANUCKS @ SHARKS
TV: Sportsnet Pacific
Radio: Sportsnet 650
MATCH-UP INFO
- Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 2 (road), Nov. 20 (home), Nov. 25 (road), Dec. 23 (home).
- Vancouver is 65-55-9-7 all-time against San Jose, including a 35-29-5-2 record on the road.
- The Canucks are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games against the Sharks (5-0-0 in their last five).
- Among active skaters, J.T. Miller (7-13-20 19 GP) leads the team in career scoring vs San Jose.
- Casey DeSmith posted a 3.45 GAA and .898 SV% in five career games (2-3-0) against the Sharks.
- In eight career games (8-0-0), Thatcher Demko has a 2.24 GAA and .923 SV% all time against San Jose.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Elias Pettersson has 16 points (5-11-16) in his last nine games, ranking him 2nd in the league for points.
- Brock Boeser has posted 10 points (6-4-10) in his last nine games.
- J.T. Miller has 13 points (5-8-13) in his last nine games and is currently on a three-game point streak (3-2-5).
- Quinn Hughes has 11 points (3-8-11) in his last nine games.
- Thatcher Demko posted a .935 SV% and has a 1.92 GAA in his last six games (4-2-0).
LAST MEETING – MAR. 23/23: VAN 7 vs SJS 2
J.T. Miller opened the scoring, unassisted at 6:15 in the first period to record Vancouver’s first goal of the game in a third consecutive game...Andrei Kuzmenko added to the Canucks lead two minutes later with his franchise record-breaking 35th goal of the season as a first-year NHLer...Elias Pettersson extended his point-streak to 10 games (5-9-14) with an assist and Anthony Beauvillier collected the second assist...Dakota Joshua restored the Canucks two-goal lead with just 0.4 seconds left in the first period, assisted by Conor Garland and Nils Åman...Garland would score his 13th of the season for the second period’s only goal...Vasily Podkolzin, Phillip Di Giuseppe, and Sheldon Dries (shorthanded) each added third period tallies...Six Canucks (Garland, Miller, Di Giuseppe, Myers, Joshua, and Kuzmenko) registered two-point efforts...Filip Hronek led Vancouver skaters in time on ice (24:25) in his Canucks debut...Kyle Burroughs recorded a game-high in hits (8)...Thatcher Demko made 17 saves.
2023.24 TEAM RANKS