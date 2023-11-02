News Feed

PREVIEW | Canucks at Sharks

CANUCKS @ SHARKS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 2 (road), Nov. 20 (home), Nov. 25 (road), Dec. 23 (home).
  • Vancouver is 65-55-9-7 all-time against San Jose, including a 35-29-5-2 record on the road.
  • The Canucks are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games against the Sharks (5-0-0 in their last five).
  • Among active skaters, J.T. Miller (7-13-20 19 GP) leads the team in career scoring vs San Jose.
  • Casey DeSmith posted a 3.45 GAA and .898 SV% in five career games (2-3-0) against the Sharks.
  • In eight career games (8-0-0), Thatcher Demko has a 2.24 GAA and .923 SV% all time against San Jose.

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Elias Pettersson has 16 points (5-11-16) in his last nine games, ranking him 2nd in the league for points.
  • Brock Boeser has posted 10 points (6-4-10) in his last nine games.
  • J.T. Miller has 13 points (5-8-13) in his last nine games and is currently on a three-game point streak (3-2-5).
  • Quinn Hughes has 11 points (3-8-11) in his last nine games.
  • Thatcher Demko posted a .935 SV% and has a 1.92 GAA in his last six games (4-2-0).

LAST MEETING – MAR. 23/23: VAN 7 vs SJS 2

J.T. Miller opened the scoring, unassisted at 6:15 in the first period to record Vancouver’s first goal of the game in a third consecutive game...Andrei Kuzmenko added to the Canucks lead two minutes later with his franchise record-breaking 35th goal of the season as a first-year NHLer...Elias Pettersson extended his point-streak to 10 games (5-9-14) with an assist and Anthony Beauvillier collected the second assist...Dakota Joshua restored the Canucks two-goal lead with just 0.4 seconds left in the first period, assisted by Conor Garland and Nils Åman...Garland would score his 13th of the season for the second period’s only goal...Vasily Podkolzin, Phillip Di Giuseppe, and Sheldon Dries (shorthanded) each added third period tallies...Six Canucks (Garland, Miller, Di Giuseppe, Myers, Joshua, and Kuzmenko) registered two-point efforts...Filip Hronek led Vancouver skaters in time on ice (24:25) in his Canucks debut...Kyle Burroughs recorded a game-high in hits (8)...Thatcher Demko made 17 saves.

2023.24 TEAM RANKS

VAN
SJS
Goals For/Game
4.00 (t-3rd)
1.00 (32nd)
Goals Against/Game
2.33 (4th)
3.78 (30th)
Power Play %
26.7 (6th)
12.5 (t-25th)
Penalty Kill %
77.1 (16th)
76.5 (18th)
Penalty Min./Game
11:06 (t-18th)
9:06 (8th)

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 31/23: VAN 5 vs NSH 2

Thatcher Demko made a penalty shot save at 1:22 in the first period...Sam Lafferty opened scoring at 13:45 in the first period...Quinn Hughes and Anthony Beauvillier were credited with the assists...Elias Pettersson scored at 0:53 in the second period to tie the game...Hughes and Ilya Mikheyev recorded the assists...Pettersson scored the GWG on the power-play at 16:38 in the second period...J.T. Miller increased the lead with his fifth goal of the season extending his point streak to three games...Brock Boeser and Hughes posted the assists... Pettersson recorded his second career hat trick with a goal at 17:02 in the third period, assisted by Beauvillier and Tyler Myers...Elias Pettersson (3-0-3), Hughes (0-3-3), Beauvillier (0-2-2) all had multipoint games while seven other Canucks got on the score sheet...Myers and Dakota Joshua co-led the team in hits (4)...Demko made 27 saves.

LAST 5 vs SAN JOSE

  • Mar. 23/23: VAN 7 vs SJS 2
  • Dec. 27/22: VAN 6 vs SJS 2
  • Dec. 7/22: VAN 6 at SJS 5 (OT)
  • Nov. 27/22: VAN 4 at SJS 3 (OT)
  • Apr. 9/22: VAN 4 vs SJS 2

HISTORIC PETEY

  • Elias Pettersson was named October’s NHL second star of the month after recording 16 points (5-11-16) through his first nine games of the season. Pettersson (16) currently ranks 2nd for most points in the 2023.24 season, trailing only Jack Hughes (18).
  • On October. 31/23 vs NSH, Pettersson (3-0-3) recorded his second career hat trick. His three-point game ranks him t-3rd for most points through the first nine games of a season in franchise history (16). Tony Tanti (19, 1983.84) and Patrik Sundström (17, 1983.84) top the list.
  • Pettersson is the first player in Canucks history to record 15 or more points before his 10th game of a season multiple times (15 in 2018.19).
  • Pettersson (23) passed Trevor Linden (22) for third all-time amongst Canucks players for most career multi-goal games prior to age 25. He trails Pavel Bure (40) and Tony Tanti (37).
  • After collecting two assists on Oct. 27/23 vs STL, Pettersson matched the Canucks franchise record for fewest games into a season needed for a player to reach 10 assists (7 games). Other notable players who accomplished the same feat are Thomas Gradin (1980.81), Jiri Bubla (1983.84) and Paul Reinhart (1989.90).
  • With his two-point game (1-1-2) on Oct. 21/23 at FLA, Pettersson now ranks t-3rd (52) all-time amongst Canuck centres with most career games with at least one goal and one assist. He trails Thomas Gradin (60) and Henrik Sedin (91).

CAPTAIN QUINN

  • After posting three assists on Oct. 31/23 vs NSH, Quinn Hughes (19) ranks third in Canucks franchise history for most career regular season or playoff 3+ assist efforts. He trails only Henrik (38) and Daniel Sedin (20). Hughes (60) also ranks third in Canucks franchise history for most multi-point performances by a defenceman, only Alexander Edler (68) and Jyrki Lumme (67) are ahead of him.
  • On Oct. 31/23 vs NSH, Hughes reached 250 career points in 292 career games ranking him t-5th for the fewest games from the start of a players NHL career to reach this milestone in a Canucks uniform. Other notable names include Pavel Bure (207) and Elias Pettersson (270).
  • Hughes (3-8-11) currently ranks t-1st for most points by a defenseman in the 2023.24 season.
  • Hughes currently leads all defenceman in assists since the 2019.20 regular season (220).

BROCKTOBER

  • Brock Boeser currently ranks t-9th in the league for most goals scored in the 2023.24 regular season.
  • With his sixth goal of the season, registered on Oct. 21/23, Boeser currently ranks third all-time amongst Canucks skaters for most goals through the first five games of a season. Tony Tanti (7 goals, 1983.84) and Alexander Mogliny (7 goals, 1995.96) are tied for first.
  • Boeser recorded a new career high with four goals on the season opener, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, marking his third career hat trick. His four goals made him the 10th player in NHL history, including two other Canucks (Rick Blight and Greg Adams) to score four goals in a season opening game. Boeser also led the team with shots (8) in the Canucks season opener and became the second player in Canucks history to score four goals against the Oilers.

HOME ICE ADVANTAGE

  • With the 5-2 win on Oct. 31/23, the Canucks extended their season-opening home point streak to four games (3-0-1), their longest run to start a season since 2019-20 (4-0-2, 6GP).

HATS OFF

  • With Elias Pettersson’s hat trick on Oct. 31/23 and Brock Boesers 4 goal outing on Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, the Vancouver Canucks became the first team this season to have multiple players score a hat trick.

MILLER THE MAGNIFICENT

  • J.T. Miller (1-2-3) recorded his sixth three-point period with the Canucks on Oct. 27/23 vs STL. With this feat he tied Henrik Sedin for the fourth most in Canucks history behind Pavel Bure (8), Trevor Linden (8) and Markus Naslund (7).

GO SHORTY

  • After posting his fifth SHG of his career on Oct. 28/23 vs NYR, Tyler Myers now ranks t-2nd for most SHG among active defensemen, trailing only Mark Giordano (13). This marked his third SHG with the Canucks ranking him t-3rd for most SHG by a Vancouver defenseman in franchise history. Jyrki Lumme (6) and Mattias Ohlund (5) top the list.

SENSATIONAL STARTS

  • Scoring within 62 seconds to start the second period on Oct. 19/23 at TBL, Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers recorded the fifth- fastest instance of two goals to start any period in Canucks history.
  • On Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, Brock Boeser (4-0-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and J.T. Miller (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

PLAYER
MILESTONE
ENTERING 2023.24
NEEDS
Anthony Beauvillier
500 Games
490
1
Teddy Blueger
100 Points
98
2
Elias Pettersson
200 Assists
187
2
Ilya Mikheyev
200 Games
192
3
Conor Garland
200 Points
194
4
Quinn Hughes
300 Games
283
8
Andrei Kuzmenko
100 Games
81
10
Pius Suter
100 Points
87
13

2023.24 CANUCKS MILESTONES

  • Brock Boeser appeared in his 400th NHL game, Oct. 14 at EDM
  • Rick Tocchet recorded his 200th career win, Oct. 14 at EDM

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 18
  • Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 18
  • Jack Studnicka on regular recall, emergency conditions terminated, Oct. 17
  • Guillaume Brisebois placed on LTIR, Oct. 17
  • Jack Studnicka recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Oct. 12

THE LAST TIME...

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 27/23 vs STL
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 4/23 vs SEA
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 31//23 vs CGY
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 31/23 vs NSH
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 17/22 at WSH
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 31/23 vs NSH
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Oct. 19/23 at TBL
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Oct. 28/23 vs NYR
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Mar. 18/23 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 19/23 at TBL
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 28/23 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Oct. 24/23 at NSH
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 10/23 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 28/23 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Oct. 24/22 vs CAR
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 8, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 3, 3x, Latest Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 2nd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 4, 2x, Latest Oct. 28/23 vs NYR
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 2, 6x, Latest Oct. 31/23 vs NSH, 1st period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 17 at PHI
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Oct. 27/23 vs STL
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 3, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Oct. 28/23 vs NYR
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: 0
  • Most Shots, Game: 35, Oct. 27/23 vs STL
  • Most Shots, Period: 19, Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 1st period
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 16, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 3, 2x, Latest Oct. 17/23 at PHI, 2nd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Oct. 17 at PHI
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 22, Oct. 17 at PHI, 2nd period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 24/23 at NSH
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 3, Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 1st period
  • Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 11, Oct. 27/23 vs STL
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 7 goals, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM (8-1 W)
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: 2 goals, Oct. 17 at PHI
  • Longest Win Streak: 3 games, Oct. 21/23 – Oct. 27/23
  • Longest Point Streak: 5 games, Oct. 21/23 – Oct. 31/23
  • Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 17/23 - Oct. 19/23
  • Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 17/23 - Oct. 19/23

VANCOUVER’S 2023.24 RECORD WHEN...

  • Score 4+ Goals: 5-0-0
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 1-2-1
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 0-1-1
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 6-1-0
  • Scoring First: 5-0-0
  • Allowing First Goal: 1-2-1
  • On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-1
  • On 1 Day Rest: 1-1-0
  • On 2 Days Rest: 4-1-0
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0
  • Score a PPG: 4-0-1
  • Give up a PPG: 2-1-1
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 4-2-1
  • Less than 25 shots: 2-0-0

THREE STARS – OCTOBER

  • Pettersson – 15 pts
  • Miller – 10 pts
  • Hughes – 10 pts
  • Demko – 10 pts
  • Boeser – 5 pts
  • Lafferty – 5 pts
  • DeSmith – 5 pts
  • Kuzmemko – 5 pts
  • Mikheyev – 5 pts
  • Hoglander – 5 pts
  • Hronek – 5 pts

