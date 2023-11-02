PREVIEW | Canucks at Sharks

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 31/23: VAN 5 vs NSH 2

Thatcher Demko made a penalty shot save at 1:22 in the first period...Sam Lafferty opened scoring at 13:45 in the first period...Quinn Hughes and Anthony Beauvillier were credited with the assists...Elias Pettersson scored at 0:53 in the second period to tie the game...Hughes and Ilya Mikheyev recorded the assists...Pettersson scored the GWG on the power-play at 16:38 in the second period...J.T. Miller increased the lead with his fifth goal of the season extending his point streak to three games...Brock Boeser and Hughes posted the assists... Pettersson recorded his second career hat trick with a goal at 17:02 in the third period, assisted by Beauvillier and Tyler Myers...Elias Pettersson (3-0-3), Hughes (0-3-3), Beauvillier (0-2-2) all had multipoint games while seven other Canucks got on the score sheet...Myers and Dakota Joshua co-led the team in hits (4)...Demko made 27 saves.

LAST 5 vs SAN JOSE

Mar. 23/23: VAN 7 vs SJS 2

Dec. 27/22: VAN 6 vs SJS 2

Dec. 7/22: VAN 6 at SJS 5 (OT)

Nov. 27/22: VAN 4 at SJS 3 (OT)

Apr. 9/22: VAN 4 vs SJS 2

HISTORIC PETEY

Elias Pettersson was named October’s NHL second star of the month after recording 16 points (5-11-16) through his first nine games of the season. Pettersson (16) currently ranks 2nd for most points in the 2023.24 season, trailing only Jack Hughes (18).

On October. 31/23 vs NSH, Pettersson (3-0-3) recorded his second career hat trick. His three-point game ranks him t-3rd for most points through the first nine games of a season in franchise history (16). Tony Tanti (19, 1983.84) and Patrik Sundström (17, 1983.84) top the list.

Pettersson is the first player in Canucks history to record 15 or more points before his 10th game of a season multiple times (15 in 2018.19).

Pettersson (23) passed Trevor Linden (22) for third all-time amongst Canucks players for most career multi-goal games prior to age 25. He trails Pavel Bure (40) and Tony Tanti (37).

After collecting two assists on Oct. 27/23 vs STL, Pettersson matched the Canucks franchise record for fewest games into a season needed for a player to reach 10 assists (7 games). Other notable players who accomplished the same feat are Thomas Gradin (1980.81), Jiri Bubla (1983.84) and Paul Reinhart (1989.90).

With his two-point game (1-1-2) on Oct. 21/23 at FLA, Pettersson now ranks t-3rd (52) all-time amongst Canuck centres with most career games with at least one goal and one assist. He trails Thomas Gradin (60) and Henrik Sedin (91).

CAPTAIN QUINN

After posting three assists on Oct. 31/23 vs NSH, Quinn Hughes (19) ranks third in Canucks franchise history for most career regular season or playoff 3+ assist efforts. He trails only Henrik (38) and Daniel Sedin (20). Hughes (60) also ranks third in Canucks franchise history for most multi-point performances by a defenceman, only Alexander Edler (68) and Jyrki Lumme (67) are ahead of him.

On Oct. 31/23 vs NSH, Hughes reached 250 career points in 292 career games ranking him t-5th for the fewest games from the start of a players NHL career to reach this milestone in a Canucks uniform. Other notable names include Pavel Bure (207) and Elias Pettersson (270).

Hughes (3-8-11) currently ranks t-1st for most points by a defenseman in the 2023.24 season.

Hughes currently leads all defenceman in assists since the 2019.20 regular season (220).

BROCKTOBER

Brock Boeser currently ranks t-9th in the league for most goals scored in the 2023.24 regular season.

With his sixth goal of the season, registered on Oct. 21/23, Boeser currently ranks third all-time amongst Canucks skaters for most goals through the first five games of a season. Tony Tanti (7 goals, 1983.84) and Alexander Mogliny (7 goals, 1995.96) are tied for first.

Boeser recorded a new career high with four goals on the season opener, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, marking his third career hat trick. His four goals made him the 10th player in NHL history, including two other Canucks (Rick Blight and Greg Adams) to score four goals in a season opening game. Boeser also led the team with shots (8) in the Canucks season opener and became the second player in Canucks history to score four goals against the Oilers.

HOME ICE ADVANTAGE

With the 5-2 win on Oct. 31/23, the Canucks extended their season-opening home point streak to four games (3-0-1), their longest run to start a season since 2019-20 (4-0-2, 6GP).

HATS OFF

With Elias Pettersson’s hat trick on Oct. 31/23 and Brock Boesers 4 goal outing on Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, the Vancouver Canucks became the first team this season to have multiple players score a hat trick.

MILLER THE MAGNIFICENT

J.T. Miller (1-2-3) recorded his sixth three-point period with the Canucks on Oct. 27/23 vs STL. With this feat he tied Henrik Sedin for the fourth most in Canucks history behind Pavel Bure (8), Trevor Linden (8) and Markus Naslund (7).

GO SHORTY

After posting his fifth SHG of his career on Oct. 28/23 vs NYR, Tyler Myers now ranks t-2nd for most SHG among active defensemen, trailing only Mark Giordano (13). This marked his third SHG with the Canucks ranking him t-3rd for most SHG by a Vancouver defenseman in franchise history. Jyrki Lumme (6) and Mattias Ohlund (5) top the list.

SENSATIONAL STARTS

Scoring within 62 seconds to start the second period on Oct. 19/23 at TBL, Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers recorded the fifth- fastest instance of two goals to start any period in Canucks history.

On Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, Brock Boeser (4-0-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and J.T. Miller (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.

