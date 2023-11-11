PREVIEW | Canucks at Maple Leafs

LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV. 9/23: VAN 5 at OTT 2

Brock Boeser opened scoring for the Canucks at 0:15 in the first period for his 11th of the season...Phillip Di Giuseppe recorded the primary assist...Filip Hronek registered the secondary helper and extended his point streak to eight games (0-11-11)...Ilya Mikheyev posted his fourth goal of the season...Elias Pettersson extended his point streak to seven games (5-9-14) with an assist on the play...Kuzmenko was also credited with an assist...J.T. Miller posted the GWG at 18:08 in the second period, Di Giuseppe and Ian Cole posted the assists...Mikheyev extended the lead at 9:23 in the third period, Pettersson and Kuzmenko recorded the assists...Pettersson scored a goal on the power play at 13:28 in the third period...Quin Hughes and Miller posted the assists....Mikheyev led the team in shots (4)...Dakota Joshua led the team in hits (5)...Casey DeSmith faced 30 shots.

LAST 5 - vs TORONTO

Mar. 4/23: VAN 4 vs TOR 1

vs TOR 1 Nov. 12/22: VAN 2 at TOR 3

Mar. 5/22: VAN 6 at TOR 4

at TOR 4 Feb. 12/22: VAN 3 vs TOR 2

vs TOR 2 May. 1/21: VAN 1 at TOR 5

DANCING WITH THE STARS

Hughes was named the NHL’s first star of the week on Nov. 6/23 after leading the league in points (8) and assists (7) in three games through the week. Hughes (5-16-21) currently ranks 1st in points scored by a defenseman in the 2023.24 season and 4th amongst all skaters. He leads the league with a +17 plus/minus rating.

Pettersson was named October’s NHL second star of the month after recording 16 points (5-11-16) through his first nine games of the season. Pettersson (24, 7-17-24) currently ranks 1st for most points in the 2023.24 season.

NON-STOP NOVEMBER

On Nov. 9/23 vs OTT, the Canucks set a new franchise record for the fewest games to reach 10 wins (13 GP). The record was previously 14 games set in 2005.06 and 2014.15. They have also started the month of November 4-0-0, for the first time since 2010.

After registering only 16 shots in the 5-2 win on Nov. 9/23 at OTT, the Canucks lead in the league in goals/game (4.54) and shooting percentage (16.1%).

With the 6-2 win on Nov. 6/23 vs EDM, the Vancouver Canucks are off to their best start in franchise history through 12 games (9-2-1).

On Nov. 6/23, the Canucks extended their season-opening home game point streak to six games (5-0-1), matching their longest run to start a season since 2019-20 (4-0-2, 6 GP).

Vancouver (54) has the second most goals recorded by a Canucks team through the first 12 games of a season in franchise history. Only the 1983.84 team had more (59).

HUGHES' HELPERS

Quinn Hughes (16) is t-2nd for most assists in their first 13 games of a season in Canucks franchise history. Elias Pettersson (17, 2023.24) tops the list.

By collecting four points (1-3-4) on Nov. 6/23 vs EDM, Hughes owns the record for most 3+ assist efforts by a defenceman within their first 300 games all-time (16, 295 GP). Notable names on the list include Bobby Orr (15) and Paul Coffey (13). He is also the sixth defensemen all-time with four three-point games in the first 12 games of a season.

After posting three assists on Nov. 6/23 vs EDM, Hughes (21) ranks 2nd in Canucks franchise history for most career regular season or playoff 3+ assist efforts. He trails only Henrik Sedin (38) for most in franchise history.

Hughes currently leads all defenceman in assists since the 2019.20 regular season (228).

PETEY’S PUTTING UP THE POINTS

On Nov. 9/23, Elias Pettersson recorded three points (1-2-3) extending his point streak to seven games (5-9-14). Pettersson (7-17-24) currently leads the league in scoring and is tied for most points through a player’s first 13 games of a season in Canucks franchise history.

After his three-point outing on Nov. 9/23 at OTT, Pettersson (28) is t-11th with Petri Skriko for most three-point games in Canucks franchise history.

On Nov. 4/23 vs DAL, Elias Pettersson (11) tied the Canucks franchise record for the fewest games needed to score 20 points in a season. Tony Tanti and Patrik Sundstrom both accomplished this feat in 1983.84.

TEAMMATES ON A TEAR

Quinn Hughes (16) and Filip Hronek (15) are one of three defencemen pairs in NHL history to each register 14+ assists through the first 13 games of a season and the first since 1991.92. Hronek is tied for the second longest assist streak by a Canucks defenseman (8 GP). Dennis Kearns paces the list with an 11-game assist streak.

Elias Pettersson, Quin Hughes, and J.T. Miller are the first teammate trio with 20 points each in their team's first 13 games of a season since Dany Heatley, Daniel Alfredsson, and Jason Spezza did it in 2005.06 for the Ottawa Senators.

QUINNSANITY

Quinn Hughes joins Bobby Orr as the only defencemen with 20 points and a plus/minus rating of +15 or better through the first 12 games of a season. He is the seventh player NHL history to complete this feat amongst all skaters.

Hughes is ranked t-3rd for fastest defenceman to reach 20 points in a season (12 GP). Only three defensemen have done it faster, Paul Coffey (10 GP, 1988.89), John Carlson (11 GP, 2019.20) and Bobby Orr (11 GP, 1974.75).

On Nov. 6/23 vs EDM, Hughes recorded his fifth multi-point game of the season, giving him the most amongst all defencemen this season.

On Nov. 2/23 at SJS, Hughes (1-4-5) set a new career-high for points in a single-game, he tied the single-game franchise record for points by a defenceman, a record also held by Jeff Brown (1994.95). He is the fifth defenceman in the past five years to accomplish this feat and ninth active defenseman to post five points in a contest.

Hughes became one of four players, and the second Canuck, since 1985 with 4+ goals and 10+ assists through the first 10 games of a season. The other players include Morgan Rielly (2018.19), Nick Lidstrom (1997.98), and Paul Reinhart (1989.90).

Hughes recorded a three-point period (1-2-3) for the third time in his career on Nov. 2/23 at SJS, matching Brent Sopel and Dennis Kearns for most by a Canucks defenceman.

On Oct. 31/23 vs NSH, Hughes reached 250 career points in 292 career games ranking him t-5th for the fewest games from the start of a players NHL career to reach this milestone in a Canucks uniform. Other notable names include Pavel Bure (207) and Elias Pettersson (270).

HISTORIC PETEY

Elias Pettersson (17) owns the record for most assists in their first 13 games of a season in Canucks franchise history. Thomas Gradin (16, 1983.84) and Quinn Hughes (16, 2023.24) are other notable names.

After registering three assists on Nov. 2/23 vs SJS, Pettersson set the record for most assists through the first 10 games of a season in Canucks franchise history with 14. Thomas Gradin (12), and Quinn Hughes (12) are other notable names on the list.

Pettersson leads the league in most multi-point games this season with seven, tying the second most in NHL history through the first 10 games of the season.

On October. 31/23 vs NSH, Pettersson (3-0-3) recorded his second career hat trick and became the first player in Canucks history to record 15 or more points before his 10th game of a season multiple times (15 in 2018.19).

After collecting two assists on Oct. 27/23 vs STL, Pettersson matched the Canucks franchise record for fewest games into a season needed for a player to reach 10 assists (7 games). Other notable players who accomplished the same feat are Thomas Gradin (1980.81), Jiri Bubla (1983.84) and Paul Reinhart (1989.90).

DIALED IN DEMKO

With the win on Nov. 6/23 vs EDM, Thatcher Demko extended his win streak to six games, one shy of his career high (7 GP, 2021.22)

Demko recorded his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career in the 2-0 win on Nov.4/23 vs DAL. This marked the first time he has recorded two shutouts in the same season.

Demko (12) owns the record for fewest goals allowed by a Canucks goalie through their first eight appearances of a season. Other notable names include Roberto Luongo (13, 2012.13) and Kirk McLean (15, 1991.92).

BROCKSTAR

Brock Boeser (11-5-16) currently ranks t-2nd in the league for most goals scored in the 2023.24 regular season.

With his sixth goal of the season, registered on Oct. 21/23, Boeser currently ranks third all-time amongst Canucks skaters for most goals through the first five games of a season. Tony Tanti (7 goals, 1983.84) and Alexander Mogliny (7 goals, 1995.96) are tied for first.

Boeser recorded a new career high with four goals on the season opener, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, marking his third career hat trick. His four goals made him the 10th player in NHL history, including two other Canucks (Rick Blight and Greg Adams) to score four goals in a season opening game. Boeser also led the team with shots (8) in the Canucks season opener and became the second player in Canucks history to score four goals against the Oilers.

A PERFECT TEN

With the 10-1 win on Nov. 2/23 at SJS, the Canucks scored 10 goals in a game for the eighth time in franchise history, the first since 1990.91.

Vancouver is one of five teams in the past 30 years with 46+ goals through their first 10 games. They are also the only team this season with multiple 8+ goal performances, the third time since the 1992.93 season (1992.93: 6x, 2019.20: 2x)

On Nov. 2/23 at SJS, the Canucks matched their second biggest goal differential (+9) in franchise history. The biggest goal differential in franchise history was (+11) in an 11-0 win on Mar. 1/92 vs CGY.

HATS OFF

With Elias Pettersson’s hat trick on Oct. 31/23 vs NSH and Brock Boeser’s 4 goal outing on Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, the Vancouver Canucks became the first team this season to have multiple players score a hat trick.

MILLER THE MAGNIFICENT

J.T. Miller (1-2-3) recorded his sixth three-point period with the Canucks on Oct. 27/23 vs STL. With this feat he tied Henrik Sedin for the fourth most in Canucks history behind Pavel Bure (8), Trevor Linden (8) and Markus Naslund (7).

GO SHORTY

After posting his fifth SHG of his career on Oct. 28/23 vs NYR, Tyler Myers now ranks t-2nd for most SHG among active defensemen, trailing only Mark Giordano (13). This marked his third SHG with the Canucks ranking him t-3rd for most SHG by a Vancouver defenseman in franchise history. Jyrki Lumme (6) and Mattias Ohlund (5) top the list.

SENSATIONAL STARTS

On Nov. 9/23 vs OTT, Brock Boeser scored the fastest goal to begin a game this season, it also marked the first time the Canucks have scored inside the first 15 seconds of a road game since Henrik Sedin’s goal on Oct. 24/14 at COL.

Scoring within 62 seconds to start the second period on Oct. 19/23 at TBL, Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers recorded the fifth- fastest instance of two goals to start any period in Canucks history.

On Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, Brock Boeser (4-0-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and J.T. Miller (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.

2023.24 CANUCKS MILESTONES

Ilya Mikheyev appeared in his 200th NHL game, Nov. 6 vs EDM

Elias Pettersson recorded his 200th career assist, Nov. 2 at SJS

Anthony Beauvillier appeared in his 500th NHL game, Nov. 2 at SJS

Brock Boeser appeared in his 400th NHL game, Oct. 14 at EDM

Rick Tocchet recorded his 200th career win, Oct. 14 at EDM

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 18

Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 18

Jack Studnicka on regular recall, emergency conditions terminated, Oct. 17

Guillaume Brisebois placed on LTIR, Oct. 17

Jack Studnicka recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Oct. 12

THE LAST TIME...

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Nov. 9/23 at OTT

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 4/23 vs SEA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 31//23 vs CGY

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Nov. 9/23 at OTT

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 17/22 at WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 31/23 vs NSH

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Oct. 19/23 at TBL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Mar. 18/23 at LAK

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 19/23 at TBL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 28/23 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Nov. 4/23 vs DAL

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 10/23 at LAK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 28/23 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Oct. 14/23 at EDM

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Oct. 24/22 vs CAR

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 10, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 2x, Nov. 2/23 at SJS, 1st and 2nd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 4, 2x, Latest Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 2, 6x, Latest Oct. 31/23 vs NSH, 1st period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 17 at PHI

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Nov. 4/23 vs DAL

Most PPG Scored, Game: 4, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 0

Most Shots, Game: 36, Nov. 6/23 vs EDM

Most Shots, Period: 19, Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 1st period

Fewest Shots, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/23 at OTT

Fewest Shots, Period: 3, 3x, Latest Nov. 9/23 at OTT, 1st period

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 43, Nov. 6/23 vs EDM

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 22, Oct. 17/23 at PHI, 2nd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 24/23 at NSH

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 3, Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 1st period

Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 14/23 at EDM

Fewest Hits, Game: 7, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL

Largest Margin of Victory: 9 goals, Nov. 2/23 at SJS (10-1 W)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 2 goals, Oct. 17 at PHI

Longest Win Streak: 5 games, Oct. 31/23 – Nov. 9/23

Longest Point Streak: 9 games, Oct. 21/23 – Nov. 9/23

Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 17/23 - Oct. 19/23

Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 17/23 - Oct. 19/23

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN...

Score 4+ Goals: 8-0-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 2-2-1

Allow 4+ Goals: 0-1-1

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 10-1-0

Scoring First: 8-0-0

Allowing First Goal: 2-2-1

On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-1

On 1 Day Rest: 4-1-0

On 2 Days Rest: 5-1-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0

Score a PPG: 7-0-1

Give up a PPG: 4-1-1

25 or More Shots on Goal: 7-2-1

Less than 25 shots: 3-0-0

THREE STARS - NOVEMBER

Demko – 10 pts

Hughes – 10 pts

Boeser – 10 pts

Miller – 10 pts

Pettersson – 5 pts

Mikheyev – 5 pts

Suter – 5 pts

OCTOBER WINNER - Pettersson (15 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection