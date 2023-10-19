PREVIEW | Canucks at Lightning

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 17/23: VAN 0 at PHI 2

Quinn Hughes registered a team high four shots on goal...Filip Hronek and Sam Lafferty recorded three shots on goal...Lafferty and Jack Studnicka led the team in hits (3)...Anthony Beauvillier led the team in blocked shots (4) ...J.T. Miller tied his team-high of 12 face off wins...Pius Suter posted a 60% success rate in the face-off circle...Thatcher Demko made 40 saves...Carson Soucy played 15:53 and made his debut as a Canuck.

LAST 5 vs TAMPA BAY

Jan. 18/23: VAN 2 vs TBL 5

Jan. 12/23: VAN 4 at TBL 5

Mar. 13/22: VAN 1 vs TBL 2

Jan. 13/22: VAN 2 at TBL 4

Jan. 7/20: VAN 2 at TBL 9

TWO WAY PETEY

Elias Pettersson was named the NHL second star of the week after recording 6 points (1-5-6) through his first two games including a 4- point (1-3-4) game on Oct. 11/23 vs EDM. Collecting two assists on Oct. 14/23 at EDM, Pettersson became the second player in franchise history to score six-plus points through the first two games of an NHL season (the other player being Andre Bourdrias (1-5-6) in the 1973.74 season). Pettersson currently ranks t-3rd among Canucks skaters in points per game, behind J.T. Miller (1.06) and Pavel Bure (1.12).

GIVE BROCK THE ROCK

Brock Boeser recorded a new career high with four goals on the season opener, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, marking his third career hat trick. His four goals made him the 10th player in NHL history, including two other Canucks, Rick Blight and Greg Adams, to score four goals in a season opening game. Boeser also led the team with shots (8) in the Canucks season opener and became the second player in Canucks history to score four goals against the Oilers.

BUILDING CHEMISTRY

At their season opener on Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, nine Canuck players got on the scoresheet. J.T Miller (1-3-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and Quinn Hughes (0-3-3) each collected three assists in their season debuts, while Brock Boeser (4-0-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and J.T. Miller (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.

On Oct. 14/23 at EDM when Vancouver defeated the Oilers 4-3, Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson both assisted on the lone power play goal for the Canucks scored by Andrei Kuzmenko. The goal made Kuzmenko the fourth fastest player to score 40 goals from the start of a player’s stint with the franchise (83 games). The win marks the first time since the 2018.19 season the Canucks won their first two meetings against the Oilers.

CAPTAIN QUINN

In his regular season debut as captain (Oct. 11/23 vs EDM), Quinn Hughes recorded three assists marking the 13th time he has collected three-plus assists in a game. This ranks Hughes third amongst NHL defencemen for most multiple three-plus assist games by prior to their 24th birthday. Under his leadership, the Vancouver Canucks earned their largest margin of victory on a season opening game in franchise history.

Hughes currently leads all defenceman in assists since the 2019.20 regular season (216).

UPCOMING MILESTONES