PREVIEW | Canucks at Lightning

CANUCKS @ LIGHTNING
TV: Sportsnet 360
Radio: Sportsnet 650
MATCH-UP INFO
- Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Lightning this season: Oct. 19 (road), Dec. 12 (home).
- Vancouver is 20-17-2-2 all-time against Tampa Bay, including a 10-11-0-0 record on the road.
- The Canucks are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games against the Lightning.
- Among active skaters, J.T. Miller (4-7-11, 16GP) leads the team in career scoring vs Tampa Bay.
- Thatcher Demko has a 3.46 GAA and .881 SV% in three career games against the Lightning.
- Casey DeSmith has a 4.05 GAA and .873 SV% all time against Tampa Bay.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Brock Boeser has posted five points (4-1-5) in his last three games.
- Elias Pettersson has six points (1-5-6) in his last three games.
- J.T. Miller has four points (1-3-4) in his last three games.
- Nils Hoglander has three points (1-2-3) in his last three games.
- Thatcher Demko posted a .953 SV% and has a 1.70 GAA in his last two games (1-1-0).
LAST MEETING – JAN. 18/23: VAN 2 vs TBL 5
Andrei Kuzmenko got the Canucks on the board with a power play goal at 6:35 in the third period... Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller recorded assists on the play...Hughes collected a multi-point night with his own power play goal almost three minutes later...Miller also registered a multi-point night with the first assist and Bo Horvat extended his point streak to nine games with the second helper...Collin Delia made 14 saves after relieving Spencer Martin...Luke Schenn led the team in hits (6)...Elias Pettersson led the team in shots (6).
2023.24 TEAM RANKS