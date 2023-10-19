News Feed

Mark Friedman Hopes To Help Canucks With ‘Hard-Nosed Game’

Canucks Acquire Friedman and Glover from Pittsburgh in Exchange for Rathbone and Plasek

PREVIEW | Canucks at Flyers

Canucks Continue To Improve PK Over Last Season

DeSmith: ‘Good Teams Find A Way’ In 4-3 Win Over Edmonton

PREVIEW | Canucks at Oilers

Canucks Road Trip Ready: Tocchet ‘We’ve Got To Come Out Flying’

Boeser Scores Four Goals To Lead Canucks Over Oilers 8-1

Canucks Ready For Tough Test To Start Regular Season 

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Oilers

Sam Lafferty Brings Size, Speed, Versatility to Canucks Lineup

Canucks Announce Opening Day Roster

Canucks Acquire Sam Lafferty from Toronto

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Flames 

Canucks Legend Stan Smyl To Transition From Hockey Operations After 45 Years

Roman Kaszczij’s Journey From AHL to NHL Training Staff ‘Really Rewarding’

PREVIEW: Canucks host Oilers

Young Artist Learns Coast Salish Artistry To Co-Create Canucks’ Design for Truth and Reconciliation

PREVIEW | Canucks at Lightning

_WEBSITE_2568x1444 - OCT 19 VS TBL
By Canucks Communications
CANUCKS @ LIGHTNING

TV: Sportsnet 360

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Lightning this season: Oct. 19 (road), Dec. 12 (home).
  • Vancouver is 20-17-2-2 all-time against Tampa Bay, including a 10-11-0-0 record on the road.
  • The Canucks are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games against the Lightning.
  • Among active skaters, J.T. Miller (4-7-11, 16GP) leads the team in career scoring vs Tampa Bay.
  • Thatcher Demko has a 3.46 GAA and .881 SV% in three career games against the Lightning.
  • Casey DeSmith has a 4.05 GAA and .873 SV% all time against Tampa Bay.

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Brock Boeser has posted five points (4-1-5) in his last three games.
  • Elias Pettersson has six points (1-5-6) in his last three games.
  • J.T. Miller has four points (1-3-4) in his last three games.
  • Nils Hoglander has three points (1-2-3) in his last three games.
  • Thatcher Demko posted a .953 SV% and has a 1.70 GAA in his last two games (1-1-0).

LAST MEETING – JAN. 18/23: VAN 2 vs TBL 5

Andrei Kuzmenko got the Canucks on the board with a power play goal at 6:35 in the third period... Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller recorded assists on the play...Hughes collected a multi-point night with his own power play goal almost three minutes later...Miller also registered a multi-point night with the first assist and Bo Horvat extended his point streak to nine games with the second helper...Collin Delia made 14 saves after relieving Spencer Martin...Luke Schenn led the team in hits (6)...Elias Pettersson led the team in shots (6).

2023.24 TEAM RANKS

VAN
TBL
Goals For/Game
4.00 (t-5th)
3.25 (17th)
Goals Against/Game
2.00 (t-7th)
4.25 (t-28th)
Power Play %
33.3 (4th)
23.1 (13th)
Penalty Kill %
80.0 (t-16th)
90.0 (t-11th)
Penalty Min./Game
16:20 (t-25th)
7:45 (4th)

*Rankings are accurate as of 10:30a.m. PT on October 18, 2023

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 17/23: VAN 0 at PHI 2

Quinn Hughes registered a team high four shots on goal...Filip Hronek and Sam Lafferty recorded three shots on goal...Lafferty and Jack Studnicka led the team in hits (3)...Anthony Beauvillier led the team in blocked shots (4) ...J.T. Miller tied his team-high of 12 face off wins...Pius Suter posted a 60% success rate in the face-off circle...Thatcher Demko made 40 saves...Carson Soucy played 15:53 and made his debut as a Canuck.

LAST 5 vs TAMPA BAY

  • Jan. 18/23: VAN 2 vs TBL 5
  • Jan. 12/23: VAN 4 at TBL 5
  • Mar. 13/22: VAN 1 vs TBL 2
  • Jan. 13/22: VAN 2 at TBL 4
  • Jan. 7/20: VAN 2 at TBL 9

TWO WAY PETEY

Elias Pettersson was named the NHL second star of the week after recording 6 points (1-5-6) through his first two games including a 4- point (1-3-4) game on Oct. 11/23 vs EDM. Collecting two assists on Oct. 14/23 at EDM, Pettersson became the second player in franchise history to score six-plus points through the first two games of an NHL season (the other player being Andre Bourdrias (1-5-6) in the 1973.74 season). Pettersson currently ranks t-3rd among Canucks skaters in points per game, behind J.T. Miller (1.06) and Pavel Bure (1.12).

GIVE BROCK THE ROCK

Brock Boeser recorded a new career high with four goals on the season opener, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, marking his third career hat trick. His four goals made him the 10th player in NHL history, including two other Canucks, Rick Blight and Greg Adams, to score four goals in a season opening game. Boeser also led the team with shots (8) in the Canucks season opener and became the second player in Canucks history to score four goals against the Oilers.

BUILDING CHEMISTRY

  • At their season opener on Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, nine Canuck players got on the scoresheet. J.T Miller (1-3-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and Quinn Hughes (0-3-3) each collected three assists in their season debuts, while Brock Boeser (4-0-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and J.T. Miller (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.
  • On Oct. 14/23 at EDM when Vancouver defeated the Oilers 4-3, Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson both assisted on the lone power play goal for the Canucks scored by Andrei Kuzmenko. The goal made Kuzmenko the fourth fastest player to score 40 goals from the start of a player’s stint with the franchise (83 games). The win marks the first time since the 2018.19 season the Canucks won their first two meetings against the Oilers.

CAPTAIN QUINN

  • In his regular season debut as captain (Oct. 11/23 vs EDM), Quinn Hughes recorded three assists marking the 13th time he has collected three-plus assists in a game. This ranks Hughes third amongst NHL defencemen for most multiple three-plus assist games by prior to their 24th birthday. Under his leadership, the Vancouver Canucks earned their largest margin of victory on a season opening game in franchise history.
  • Hughes currently leads all defenceman in assists since the 2019.20 regular season (216).

UPCOMING MILESTONES

PLAYER
MILESTONE
ENTERING 2023.24
NEEDS
Teddy Blueger
100 Points
98
2
Conor Garland
200 Points
194
5
Anthony Beauvillier
500 Games
490
7
Elias Pettersson
200 Assists
190
8
Pius Suter
100 Points
87
13

2023.24 CANUCKS MILESTONES

  • Brock Boeser appeared in his 400th NHL game, Oct. 14 at EDM
  • Rick Tocchet recorded his 200th career win, Oct. 14 at EDM

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 18
  • Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 18
  • Jack Studnicka on regular recall, emergency conditions terminated, Oct. 17
  • Guillaume Brisebois placed on LTIR, Oct. 17
  • Jack Studnicka recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Oct. 12
  • Akito Hirose recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 11

THE LAST TIME...

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 4/23 vs SEA
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 31//23 vs CGY
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 17/22 at WSH
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Mar. 26/23 at CHI
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Oct. 17/23 at PHI
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 21/23 at NSH
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Mar. 18/23 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 17/23 at PHI
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 28/23 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Mar. 25/23 at DAL
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 10/23 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 28/23 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Oct. 24/22 vs CAR
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 20/22 vs BUF

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 8, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 3, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, 2nd and 3rd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 17 at PHI, 1st period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 17 at PHI
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 3, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 0
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: 0
  • Most Shots, Game: 32, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most Shots, Period: 12, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, 3rd period
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 16, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 3, 2x, Latest Oct. 17/23 at PHI, 2nd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Oct. 17 at PHI
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 22, Oct. 17 at PHI, 2nd period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 27, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 6, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, 1st period
  • Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 18, Oct. 17 at PHI
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 11, Oct. 17 at PHI
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 7 goals, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM (8-1 W)
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: 2 goals, Oct. 17 at PHI
  • Longest Win Streak: 2 games, Oct. 11/23 - Oct. 14/23
  • Longest Point Streak: 2 games, Oct. 11/23 - Oct. 14/23
  • Longest Winless Streak: 1 game, Oct. 17/23
  • Longest Pointless Streak: 1 game, Oct. 17/23

VANCOUVER’S 2023.24 RECORD WHEN...

  • Score 4+ Goals: 2-0-0
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 0-1-0
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 0-0-0
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 2-1-0
  • Scoring First: 1-0-0
  • Allowing First Goal: 1-1-0
  • On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-0
  • On 1 Day Rest: 0-0-0
  • On 2 Days Rest: 1-1-0
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0
  • Score a PPG: 2-0-0
  • Give up a PPG: 2-0-0
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 1-1-0
  • Less than 25 shots: 1-0-0

THREE STARS – OCTOBER

  • Boeser – 5 pts
  • Miller – 5 pts
  • Pettersson – 5 pts
  • Lafferty – 5 pts
  • DeSmith – 5 pts

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection