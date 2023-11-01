Pettersson Notches First Hat Trick At Home For 5-2 Win Over Predators

The month of October has been bookended by hat tricks for the Canucks.

Brock Boeser’s four goals were a natural hat trick to kick off the season against Edmonton and on Halloween Elias Pettersson scored his first hat trick on home ice to help lift the Canucks record to 6-2-1.

Pettersson knew it was his first one at Rogers Arena and he said it felt “great.”

“Obviously I would want to have it earlier, I’ve had my chances, but it was meant to be today,” Pettersson said.