Pettersson Notches First Hat Trick At Home For 5-2 Win Over Predators

Nashville had a couple quick goals in the first to give them a 2-1 advantage at the break.
The Canucks wasted no time to score in the second, Elias Pettersson getting the equalizer just 53 seconds in. Pettersson came down the middle towards the goal and fired from the slot at four-on-four.
After a Nashville power play, the Canucks nearly scored on a delayed penalty, Kuzmenko spun at the left faceoff circle drifting the puck towards the net, Pettersson tried to put it away, but Kevin Lankinen stopped it.
Soon after the Predators took a penalty nearing the end of the second and the Canucks power play went to work. Pettersson received the puck from Kuzmenko on the right side, glided in and went stick side from the dot burying the puck over Lankinen’s shoulder for the go-ahead goal.
In the third period Brock Boeser took a shot from the left side that bounced down after hitting Lankinen’s glove and J.T. Miller jammed it into the net giving the Canucks a 4-2 lead.