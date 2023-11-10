News Feed

PREVIEW | Canucks at Senators

Canucks Kick Off Road Trip With A Stop In Ottawa To Face The Sens

9-2-1 Canucks Are Building Confidence But Staying Humble As The Road Ahead Is Long

Diwali Celebration Kicks Off 2023.24 Canucks Community And Fan Engagement Night Schedule 

Canucks Muscle 6-2 Win Over Edmonton For Franchise Record Start

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Oilers

Perfect Night For Demko, Team Defence Locked In In 2-0 Win

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Stars

Pettersson Drives Offence, Earns NHL Second Star For Month Of October

Canucks Capitalize On Power Play In 10-1 Win Over Sharks

October Prospect Report

Hoglander’s Tenacious Approach To Building His Game

PREVIEW | Canucks at Sharks

Pettersson Notches First Hat Trick At Home For 5-2 Win Over Predators

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Predators

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Rangers

Demko Earns Shutout, Canucks Blank Blues 5-0

Pettersson Collects Three Points In 5-2 Win Over Senators

Pettersson
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson led the way for the Canucks with three points (1-2-3) against the Senators.

Pettersson felt it wasn’t their best performance but was encouraged by the team finding a way to win. Heading into the third period up 3-2 they needed to focus on the details and structure that’s helped them find success.

“We just talked about wanting a good 20 minutes and I think we did. We defended well in the last period and we’re happy with the win,” Pettersson said.

This marks the fifth win in a row for Vancouver and extends the Canucks’ points streak to nine games. It’s also the first time in franchise history the Canucks have reached 10 wins in 13 games or less.

J.T. Miller, who had a goal and an assist, agreed with Pettersson that the Senators outworked them through parts of the game and that they need to be better for the upcoming back-to-backs against Toronto and Montreal.

“They’re not all Picasso’s and this was not one by any means, but our goalies give us a chance to win every single night. It’s one of the things we need to learn from. We know what our identity standard is as a team, we’re trying to form that. Over the last 10 or 12 games, we’ve learned what that should be, and it’s got to be better than tonight,” Miller said.

Vancouver scored five goals on only 16 shots, compared to the Senators 30 shots on goal. 

Casey DeSmith held goaltending duties for the Canucks and allowed no goals in the third period on 12 shot attempts.

Game Recap

Just 15 seconds into the game the Canucks scored their first goal, Phil Di Giuseppe threaded a cross-ice pass to Brock Boeser who put the puck in the net. Anton Forsberg made a glove save on Boeser’s shot, but a video review determined his glove crossed the line into the net.

Mikheyev’s work on the forecheck gave way for his first goal of the night. His pressure on the forecheck helped Andrei Kuzmenko force a turnover, with Pettersson recovering the puck and finding Mikheyev for the shot.

Ottawa got on the board from a breakaway goal by Drake Batherson from a Canucks giveaway, which closed the gap, but the Canucks went into the first intermission up 2-1.

Artem Zub got the equalizer for the Senators in the second, taking a shot just inside the blue line that was re-directed off a Canucks’ stick.

After the Senators nearly scored a third goal, the Canucks got their third on only their ninth shot of the game. Di Giuseppe set up J.T. Miller in transition, leaving the puck for a Miller, who was trailing, and Di Giuseppe cruised through slot taking away Forsberg’s eyes and nullifying Jacob Bernard-Docker's defence. 

In the third, Pettersson took a shot from the right side that Mikheyev re-directed into the net, for Mikheyev’s second goal of the night and his fifth of the year.

The Canucks scored their fifth goal on a power play and wasted little time off the draw; two seconds to be exact.

On Vancouver’s third power play of the evening, Miller won a faceoff collected by Quinn Hughes, who passed the puck to Pettersson for a one-timer that found the back of the net, giving the Canucks a 5-2 lead.

“We talked about it, if Miller wins it clean like he did, Quinn gave me a good pass and I just tried to shoot it as hard as I could,” Pettersson said.

The Canucks head to Toronto for their second game of their Canadian tour to take on the Maple Leafs Saturday, November 11th at 4 p.m.