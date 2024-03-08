Nine-Game Homestand Begins with Winnipeg Jets in Town for Hockey Night in Canada

JT vs Jets
By Chris Faber

Pull out your jerseys and get ready to cheer because your Vancouver Canucks are back on home ice and will be there up until the end of this month.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet is looking forward to the practice time and it will be up to him, his staff, and the leaders on the team to make sure that the grind doesn’t stop just because they are back at home.

Coming in to kick off the homestand are the playoff-bound Winnipeg Jets. The Canucks and Jets faced off on February 17th and the Jets came away victorious in a 4-2 win at Rogers Arena. Mark Scheifele had a four-point night in the game and Connor Hellebuyck was stellar between the pipes, making 35 saves on 37 shots.

The Jets’ points leader is Scheifele, and he has picked up 18 goals and 37 assists for 55 points in 55 games. Leading the way in goals is Kyle Connor, who has 26 goals in 45 games this season. Connor has 22 goals at even-strength and that ranks him 10th in the league.

Winnipeg comes into Saturday’s game with the fourth-best record in the league at 39-17-5.

Their strength this season has been playing at five-on-five. They hold the league’s best goal share with 127 goals scored and 86 goals against at five-on-five. No team in the league has allowed fewer goals this season at five-on-five and in all situations.

A huge reason for the Jets' low goals-against totals is their padded man in the crease. Connor Hellebuyck has a 29-13-3 record and has a .922% save percentage to go along with his three shutouts on the year. Hellebuyck has allowed two goals or less in 62.2% of his 45 starts. He’s been a wall this season and showed well against the Canucks in their matchup last month.

Quick Hits on the Competition:

  • The Jets have the 24th-ranked power play in the league and are running at 18% on the year. Gabriel Vilardi leads with six power play goals. Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey lead in power play assists with 11.
  • Morrissey is the leading man for ice time, and he’s got the lead by a wide range. Morrissey averaged 24:20 this season and plays on both special teams units while being paired up with Dylan DeMelo on the team’s top-pairing at five-on-five.
  • The Jets acquired Tyler Toffoli on deadline day and he could make his Jets debut on Saturday night.
  • Their defence corps is big and strong, and has three defencemen with 100 or more hits this season; Brenden Dillon (170), Neal Pionk (165), and Dylan DeMelo (120).

Saturday launches the Canucks’ longest homestand since the 1981-82 season when they played 10 consecutive home games.

It’s going to be nice to be back on home ice. The Canucks hold a 20-6-3 record at home this season and can feel the support from the fan base every single time the puck is dropped at Rogers Arena. The Canucks have outscored their opponents 107-72 on home ice and hold a 15-2-1 record when they score first.

Elias Pettersson made history in the Canucks' last game, picking up his 400th career point and becoming the second-fastest to reach the mark for the Vancouver Canucks. He also became the first player from the 2017 draft class to reach the 400-point milestone.

Special teams have been important all season long but head coach Rick Tocchet is impressed with the group’s discipline over the past few games.

“It’s Canuck hockey,” said Tocchet in Thursday’s postgame. “We like playing without the puck. We got back to our identity the last three games here, I think we took one penalty each game, which is nice. All the areas we wanted to shore up, I have to give the guys credit, [they] shored it up.”

The Canucks have only taken three penalties over their last three games and have not allowed a power play goal-against in those games.

They swept their way through a Pacific Division road trip where they only allowed three goals over three games. The team was happy with how they could buy in to their structure and system at this point of the season where the games get tighter and tougher. The playoffs are just around the corner and this is what the team has been working toward all year long.

Conor Garland showed extremely well on the road trip and was on the ice for four goals scored and zero against at five-on-five. Garland picked up a pair of goals in the three-game road trip and he has found some success alongside Elias Lindholm over the trip.

Quinn Hughes is up to 74 points and is just two points off of his career-high that he set last season. His goal on Thursday gave him 13 for the season. Hughes has 64 shot attempts over his last seven games and is shooting the puck much more in this last stretch of games.

Saturday’s game is a 7:00 pm PT start time and can be watched on Hockey Night in Canada while over on the radio, Brendan Batchelor is on the call with Sportsnet 650.

