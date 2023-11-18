News Feed

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Kraken

Feel Good, Play Good: Linus Karlsson Putting In Work For the Next Level 

Canucks Return Home to Rogers Arena to Face the Seattle Kraken on Saturday Night

A Celebration Of Acceptance: Canucks To Host 5th Annual Autism Acceptance Night

Practice How You Play: DeSmith’s Strong Start Rooted in Preparation, Being In Rotation Early 

Riding Into Calgary With the League’s Top-Three Scorers, Canucks Look to Pick Up a Pair of Points Against Flames

Quinn Hughes Calls Game In OT, Canucks Beat Islanders 4-3

PREVIEW | Canucks at Flames

Rolling in the Depth: The Joshua-Suter-Garland Line Thriving in a 3rd Line Role

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Islanders

Canucks’ Practice Goalie Roman Basran ‘Excited’ To Be Working For Hometown Team

Canucks Finish Canadian Road Trip With 5-2 Win Over Montreal

PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens

PREVIEW | Canucks at Maple Leafs

Identity Confirmed: Di Giuseppe A Key Piece In Vancouver’s Top Six 

With the Spotlight of the League on them, the Canucks Roll Into Toronto and Montreal for Two All-Canadian Matchups this Weekend

Pettersson Collects Three Points In 5-2 Win Over Senators

PREVIEW | Canucks at Senators

Minor Hockey Skate at Rogers Arena Continues Diwali Celebrations

By Lindsey Horsting
Minor hockey players took the ice to experience Rogers Arena just like their favourite players.

The Canucks organization has a passion for growing the game and invited 40 minor hockey players to come together for a skate led by hockey coach Partap Sandhu.  

Sandhu began coaching hockey in 2008 with just a handful of athletes and now runs his own hockey school, Taps Hockey Development, working with children of all ages from three years old to NHLers. 

He shared his excitement for the athletes to experience skating on a big stage.

“The kids being in the arena with their parents or grandparents and being on the ice under the bright lights and having a fun skate is what makes me happy,” Sandhu said.

Through the hour and fifteen-minute skate, Sandu ran the kids through drills, but it wasn’t all tough work. He gave them the opportunity to feel like an NHLer with a scrimmage at the end.

Canucks’ practice goalie Roman Basran joined in and did some guest goalie coaching for the event as well. It’s special to see every generation paying it forward - Sandhu has coached Basran, and the two teamed up for the Diwali skate – a nod to how important it is for both of them to grow the game in the South Asian community.

“I work with athletes of all backgrounds, and what I’ve noticed is an increase in South Asian and other minorities playing the sport,” Sandhu said. “Over the years it’s compounded and I’m very fortunate to work with large groups, men’s teams, women’s teams and professionals. I’m grateful to continue doing what I enjoy – being around the sport and helping the kids in our community.”

Sandhu’s dad was a big Canucks fan, being enamored with Pavel Bure, and Sandhu too fell in love with the game. All he wanted to do was play hockey. He played in the Surrey Minor League Association growing up and remembers playing ball hockey with the neighbourhood kids until it got dark.

He got his passion for helping people from his parents and he hopes this skate helps the kids dream big and achieve their fullest potential.