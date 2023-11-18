Minor Hockey Skate at Rogers Arena Continues Diwali Celebrations

Minor hockey players took the ice to experience Rogers Arena just like their favourite players.

The Canucks organization has a passion for growing the game and invited 40 minor hockey players to come together for a skate led by hockey coach Partap Sandhu.

Sandhu began coaching hockey in 2008 with just a handful of athletes and now runs his own hockey school, Taps Hockey Development, working with children of all ages from three years old to NHLers.

He shared his excitement for the athletes to experience skating on a big stage.

“The kids being in the arena with their parents or grandparents and being on the ice under the bright lights and having a fun skate is what makes me happy,” Sandhu said.