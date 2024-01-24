Game Notes: Canucks vs. Blues

LAST GAME PLAYED – JAN. 22/24: VAN 2 vs CHI 0

Pius Suter opened scoring for the game at 1:47 in the first period...Suter recorded his 100th NHL point on the play...Andrei Kuzmenko and Noah Juulsen assisted the goal...Quinn Hughes scored his 12th goal of the season at 6:40 in the first period...Ilya Mikheyev and Andrei Kuzmenko were awarded the assists on the play...Thatcher Demko saved all 31 shots and recorded his fifth shutout of the season...Dakota Joshua and Juulsen led the team in hits (5)...Suter, Mikheyev and Joshua led the team in shots (4).

LAST 5 - vs ST. LOUIS

4/24: VAN 1 at STL 2

27/23: VAN 5 vs STL 0

vs STL 0 28/23: VAN 5 at STL 6 (OT)

23/23: VAN 3 at STL 2 (OT)

at STL 2 (OT) 19/22: VAN 1 vs STL 5

HEY SIRI, PLAY STARBOY BY THE WEEKND

On Jan. 15/24, Elias Pettersson was named NHL’s First Star of the Week after posting nine points (5-4-9) helping lead the Canucks to a 5-game road winning streak, the third instance in the past 10 years in franchise history. During the week he recorded two 4-point games and became the first player in NHL history to record GWG’s in four straight road games whilst also matching the second longest streak of GWG’s. He was also named to the NHL’s All-Star game for the fourth time and was selected to participate in the NHL’s skills competition.

Elias Pettersson was previously named Second Star of the Week, during the NHL season opening week and Second Star of the Month during October.

SIX CANUCKS HEADED TO THE 6IX

On Jan. 13/24, the NHL announced that Elias Petersson, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, Thatcher Demko and Rick Tocchet would be representing the Vancouver Canucks at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. Demko received the most fan votes out of all players eligible for voting. The 2023.24 season will mark the first time Miller has been named an all-star.

The 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks are the first team in franchise history to send five players and a coach to the NHL All-Star game, the previous best being three players and a coach in the 2002.03 and 2010.11 seasons. They are also the first team in the NHL since the Colorado Avalanche in 2000.01 to have five players named as all-stars.

Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller also received the highest number of votes to participate in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition. They join Elias Pettersson who will also represent the Canucks in the competition.

THATCHER THE SNATCHER

By recording his fifth shutout of the season on Jan. 22/24 vs CHI, Thatcher Demko is the fastest goalie in Canucks history to record 25 wins. Demko did so in 34 games, five games faster than the previous record set by Ryan Miller (39 GP) in 2014.15.

Demko ranks t-5th for most shutouts at home in a season by a Canucks goalie. He currently has earned four shutouts at home this season. Roberto Luongo owns the record with six shutouts at home in 2007.08 and 2008.09.

After recording his 104th career win in his 200th career game on Jan. 18/24 vs ARI, Thatcher Demko ranks t-2nd for most wins by a goalie within their first 200 games with the Canucks franchise. He is tied with Dan Cloutier, Roberto Luongo paces the list (112). Demko (60) also ranks 4th for most career home wins by a Canucks goaltender. Richard Brodeur (82 GP), Kirk McLean (125) and Roberto Luongo (147) best the list.

Thatcher Demko saved 26 shots in a 1-0 win on Jan. 13/24 at BUF for his fourth shutout of the season and seventh of his career. Demko is now in sole possession of seventh place for most shoutouts in Canucks franchise history. He is the first goaltender to record a shutout at BUF since Roberto Luongo on Oct. 17/13. Demko also ranks 7th for most shutouts in Canucks franchise history (regular season and playoffs combined) with 8.

Demko is the first Canucks goalie with 4+ shutouts in a season since Ryan Miller (6 GP, 2014.15).

Following a 21-save performance on Jan. 6/24 at NJD, Thatcher Demko is now 5th in Canucks franchise history for career wins by a goaltender, behind Roberto Luongo, Kirk McLean, Richard Brodeur and Dan Cloutier.

On Dec. 18/23, Demko was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week. He had a record of 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals against average, a .957 save percentage and one shutout during the week.

Demko became the first goaltender to record 15 wins in the NHL this season. Demko (22 GP) is the third goaltender in Canucks franchise history to complete this feat in 22 or fewer games. Ryan Miller (18 GP, 2014.15) and Cory Schneider (22 GP, 2010.11) are the only other goalies in franchise history to complete this feat.

HÖGGING THE PUCK

After scoring two goals in the opening period on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, Nils Höglander set his career high for goals in a season with 14. His previous high was 13 set in his rookie season in 2020.21.

CALL 1-800-LIFE-LINE TODAY

The Life Line (Dakota Joshua – Teddy Blueger – Conor Garland) have put up 43 points (15-28-43) in their last 17 games. In this stretch, Dakota Joshua has 13 points (6-7-13), Teddy Blueger has 16 points (3-13-16), and Conor Garland has 14 points (6-8-14). The Canucks are 11-2-3 over this stretch.

GETTING THE LAST LAFF-ERTY

When Sam Lafferty scores a goal, the Vancouver Canucks are 9-1-0, including a 5-0-0 record on the road. Lafferty is also the eighth Canuck to record 10+ goals this season, tied for the most by any team in the NHL.

VANCITY > THE 6IX

The Canucks gave outscored the Maple Leafs 62-35 in their last 18 meetings in Vancouver.

Over their last 19 meetings against the Maple Leafs in Vancouver, the Canucks have recorded 17 wins, averaged 3.58 goals per game and 2.05 goals against per game. They have also posted a power play percentage of 22.5%, a penalty kill percentage of 87%, and have a +29 goal differential.

VENI, VIDI, PETEY

By scoring a power play goal on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, Elias Pettersson recorded his 25th goal of the season and recorded his fifth season with 25+ goals. He ranks t-5th for most seasons with 25+ goals in Canucks franchise history. Markus Naslund (8 seasons) paces the list.

After recording a power play goal on Jan. 18/24 vs ARI, Elias Pettersson recorded his 400th point (regular season and playoffs combined). He is the 6th primary centre in Canucks franchise history to reach this mark. Henrik Sedin, Thomas Gradin, Bo Horvat, Ryan Kesler, Brendan Morrison are the only others.

Through a four-game stretch lasting from Jan. 6/24 - Jan. 11/24, Elias Pettersson recorded 12 points (7-5-12). His 12 points in four games is t-3rd in Canucks franchise history for most points in a four-game span.

After scoring the GWG on Jan. 11/24 at PIT, Elias Pettersson became the first player in NHL history to record the GWG in four straight road games. He also became the third player to record four GWGs in four straight contests. The only other players to do so are Newsy Lalonde (5 straight, 1920.21) and Daniel Alfredsson (4 straight, 2006.07)

Pettersson currently ranks t-3rd for most career 4+ point performances by a Canucks player in franchise history and became the sixth player in franchise history with 10 games with 4+ points. Trevor Linden (11) and Pavel Bure (11) pace the list.

Elias Pettersson is now t-6th for career game-winning goals by a player in Canucks franchise history with 32. He is currently tied with Brendan Morrison.

With four points (2-2-4) Jan. 11/24 at PIT, Elias Pettersson holds the record for the most career games with 2+ goals and 2+ assists in franchise history (5).

By assisting on two goals on Jan. 11/24 at PIT, Pettersson (49 GP) ranks t-10th for most multi-assist games in franchise history. He is currently tied with Todd Bertuzzi.

Elias Pettersson is the first Canuck since Mikael Samuelsson in 2009.10 to have seven goals in over the span of four games.

With 27 multi-goal performances as a Canuck, Pettersson is now t-2nd in franchise history for career multi-goal games in a players first six seasons, trailing only Pavel Bure (44). He is tied with Tony Tanti (27), and Petri Skriko (27).

With two goals on Jan. 2/24 vs OTT, Elias Pettersson is now 3rd in Canucks franchise history for most career multi-goal performances recorded by a primary centre.

KNOW YOUR LIMIT PLAY WITHIN IT

The Lotto Line (Brock Boeser – Elias Petersson – J.T. Miller) have contributed 36 points (18-18-36) in their last nine games. Within this span, Elias Pettersson has 16 points (10-6-16), J.T. Miller has 13 points (5-8-13) and Brock Boeser has 7 points (3-4-7). The Canucks are 7-0-1 in this span.

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson are the fastest Canucks duo to record 60 points in a season, reaching the mark in 46 games. The previous record was 48 games in 2009.10 held by Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

After both scoring and picking up a 6-4 win on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, the Vancouver Canucks have won 10 straight games when both J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson score a goal in the same game.

After J.T. Miller eclipsed the 20-goal mark on Jan. 15/24 at CBJ, the 2023.24 Canucks are the second team in franchise history to have three 20-goal scorers (Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller) in 44 games of a season or fewer. The only other team to feature three 20-goal scorers in under 44 games was the 1992.93 Canucks (41 GP, Pavel Bure, Greg Adams, Petr Nedved).

After both recording two goals in a 4-3 win on Jan. 11/24 at PIT, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser have each scored a goal in the same game 33 times. The Canucks have a record of 31-1-1 in such games.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM

The Vancouver Canucks have the best first period goal differential in the league (+27). The franchise record is +35, set by the 2011.12 Canucks.

DEFEATING THE BEASTS OF THE EAST

The Canucks ended their Eastern Conference road trip with a record of 5-1-1 including a five-game road winning streak during the trip. The Canucks are 10-1-1 in their last twelve games against Eastern Conference opponents.

ROAD DOGS

After winning on Jan. 9/24 at NYI, the Canucks swept the New York metropolitan-area teams on the road for the first time in franchise history. They also extend their win-streak in the area to 4 games (6-5 win, Feb. 9/23 at NYI included).

Elias Pettersson (14-19-33) currently ranks t-2nd for most points by a player on the road. Nikita Kucherov (11-27-38) paces the list.

QUINNSANITY

By scoring his 12th goal on Jan. 22/24 vs CHI, Quinn Hughes ranks t-2nd for most goals in a Canucks defenceman’s first 47 games of a season. Dale Tallon paces the list with 13 goals in 47 games in 1971.72. Hughes’ 12 goals are the most by a Canuck defenceman since Christian Ehrhoff who had 14 goals in 2010.11.

After picking up three assists on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, Quinn Hughes now has 19 such performances in his career, ranking second in Canucks franchise history. Henrik Sedin Paces the list (36 GP).

By assisting on three goals on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, Quinn Hughes became the sixth defenceman in NHL history to record seven three-assist games in a season. The only other defencemen to do so are Paul Coffey (6x), Bobby Orr (5x), Ray Bourque (3x), Paul Housley and Roman Josi. Hughes also became the second Canuck to complete this feat (amongst all skaters). Henrik Sedin (2009.10) is the only other player in franchise history to complete this feat.

After registering a multi-point game on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, Quinn Hughes recorded his 70th career multi-point game, he ranks first for most such games by a Canucks defenceman.

Quinn Hughes (25 GP) currently ranks 8 th all-time among defencemen for most 3+ point games within their first six seasons. Paul Coffey (77 GP) paces the list.

all-time among defencemen for most 3+ point games within their first six seasons. Paul Coffey (77 GP) paces the list. With an assist on Jan. 18/24 vs ARI, Quinn Hughes has 42 assists in 45 games this season, he ranks t-2nd for most assists within a players first 45 games in a season in franchise history. Henrik Sedin in 2010.11 paces the list with 46 assists in 45 games.

After recording an assist on Jan. 15/24 at CBJ, Quinn Hughes (270, now 274) is now in sole possession of third place for most career assists by a defenceman (regular season and playoffs combined). Dennis Kearns (292) and Alexander Edler (340) pace the list.

With a goal and a +2 rating on Jan. 9/24 at NYI, Quinn Hughes is one of four defencemen in NHL history to attain 50+ points and a +30 or higher rating through their first 41 games of a season. He joins Paul Coffey, Denis Potvin and Bobby Orr.

Recording his 40th assist of the season on Jan. 8/24 at NYR, Quinn Hughes became the fifth defenceman in NHL history to record 10+ goals and 40+ assists through their team’s first 40 games of a season.

Picking up an assist on Jan. 8/24 at NYR, Quinn Hughes became the ninth defenceman in NHL history to post 50+ points through their first 40 games of a season.

Quinn Hughes is the first defenseman in Canucks franchise history to reach 40 points in less than 40 games. He is also the 5th defenseman in the NHL with 40+ points in his first 33 games of a season in the past 25 years.

HRONEK’S ON A HEATER

With a goal on Jan. 9/24, Filip Hronek has been on the ice for an NHL-leading 63 5-on-5 goals for the Canucks. The next closest non-teammate has been on the ice for 54 goals for at 5-on-5 (Nathan MacKinnon).

Recording 2 assists in a win on Jan. 8/24 at NYR, Hronek ranks 5th in Canucks’ franchise history for fewest games to record 30 assists since being acquired by the team via trade at 44. The list is led by Paul Reinhart (33), Mike Walton (40), Russ Courtnall (42) and Cliff Ronning (43).

MILLER THE MAGNIFICENT

J.T. Miller became the tied the record for the fourth fastest player in Canucks franchise history to record 60 points in a season. Miller reached the 60-point mark in just 44 games, tying Henrik Sedin (2009.10). Pavel Bure bests the list after reaching 60 points in 41 games in the 1992.93 season.

After registering a goal and an assist on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, J.T. Miller (61 GP) ranks 9th for most such efforts in franchise history. Daniel Sedin paces the list (145 GP)

By recording a three-point period on Jan. 11/24 at PIT, this marks the seventh time J.T. Miller has completed this feat and is currently tied with Markus Naslund for the third most such performances in franchise history. Trevor Linden and Pavel Bure (both with 8) are tied for the most.

Recording three points (2-1-3) on Jan. 6 at NJD, J.T. Miller has 53 points through 39 games. His 53 points are the third-most prior to the team’s 40th game of the season in franchise history, trailing Pavel Bure (58 in 1992.93) and Alexander Mogilny (54, 1995.96).

With 2 points (1-1-2) on Jan. 2/24 vs OTT, J.T. Miller reached 50 points in 37 games. He is the 4th fastest player in franchise history to hit the mark, behind Pavel Bure, Alexander Mogilny, and Daniel Sedin.

After recording two assists on Dec. 17/23 at CHI, Miller (11 GP) owns the record for most multi-assist efforts in the first 32 games of a season in franchise history. He passed Henrik Sedin who had 10 games in the first 32 games of the 2009.10 season.

After registering two assists on Dec. 12/23 vs TBL, J.T. Miller (42, 15-27-42) owns the Canucks franchise record for most points prior to the 30th game of the season. Tony Tanti held the previous record with 41 points in 1983.84.

TRIPLE THREAT

With Elias Pettersson (52) and Quinn Hughes (50) joining J.T. Miller (54) at the 50-point mark on Jan. 8/24 at NYR, they became the third trio of teammates in the past 30 years to feature three different 50-point scorers through 40 games in a season (2007.08 Ottawa Senators, 1995.96 Pittsburgh Penguins).

J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson are the third teammate trio since 1997 to each record 40 points in their team’s first 33 games of a season. The other trios include Mikko Rantanen, Nathan Mackinnon, and Gabriel Landeskog in 2018.19 and Daniel Alfredsson, Daniel Heatley, and Jason Spezza in 2005.06 and 2007.08.

Miller, Hughes and Pettersson are the second teammate trio in Canucks franchise history to each record 40 points in their first 33 games of a season. Tony Tanti, Patrik Sundstrom and Darcy Rota are the only other Canucks trio to complete this feat.

SETTING RECORDS