Game Notes: Canucks at Wild

LAST GAME PLAYED – Dec. 14/23, VAN 4 vs. FLA 0

Andrei Kuzmenko opened the scoring at 4:03 into the first period, tallying his 6th of the season...the lone assist would be recorded by Conor Garland...Dakota Joshua would extend the lead to two with his fifth of the season at 13:52 of the first period...the only assist recorded would go to Teddy Blueger...Joshua would score his second of the night at 10:08 of the second period, the goal would go unassisted...Brock Boeser would tally his 22nd of the season on the power play, the tally coming at 15:41 of the second period...the primary and secondary assists would be recorded by J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, respectively...Thatcher Demko faced 36 shots, recording his 3rd shutout of the 2023.24 season...Joshua led the team in hits (6)...Boeser and Joshua led the team in shots (3).

LAST 5 - vs MINNESOTA

Dec. 7/23: VAN 2 vs MIN 0

Mar. 2/23: VAN 1 vs MIN 2

Dec. 10/22: Van 0 vs MIN 3

Nov. 20/22: VAN 3 at MIN 4 (OT)

Apr. 21/22: VAN 3 at MIN 6

BOES-EMBER

With his 22nd tally of the season on Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, Boeser becomes the fifth Canuck to record 22+ goals through 30 games, joining Pavel Bure (25, 1992.93), Alexander Mogilny (23, 1995.96), Tony Tanti (23, 1983.84), and Bo Horvat (22, 2022.23).

Through Dec. 14 (30 games), Brock Boeser has doubled his power play points (6 to 12), tripled his shooting percentage (9.4% to 27.5%) and nearly quadrupled his goal total (6 to 22) from 2022.23 to 2023.24 and is on-pace for a career-high 98 points.

Brock Boeser (29 GP) became the 6th fastest player in franchise history to reach 20 goals in a season. Pavel Bure paces the list (19 GP, 1992.92). Boeser is also the 6th player to complete this feat in under 30 games.

After his natural hat trick on Dec. 12/23 vs TBL, Boeser became the 9th player in Canucks franchise history to have five career hat tricks with the club, he also ranks t-6th for most hat tricks in franchise history. Boeser is also the first player since Petri Skriko in 1986.87 to have two natural hat tricks in a season.

Brock Boeser’s seven power-play goals in November ranks t-4th for most power-play goals in a single calendar month since 2013.14.

After recording two goals on Nov. 28/23 vs ANA, Brock Boeser (17 goals) ranks t-4th for most goals scored in a players first 23 games of a season in Canucks franchise history. Pavel Bure (23), Tony Tanti (20) and Alexander Mogilny (20) are the only players in franchise history with more goals in 23 games.

MOVING UP THE LIDST

After recording three assists in a 4-1 win on Dec. 12/23 vs TBL, Quinn Hughes (245 assists in 312 GP) became third all- time in assists amongst defencemen in Canucks franchise history, passing Doug Lidster. Hughes completed this feat in 354 less games than Lidster (242 assists in 666 GP).

GAME-WINNING PETEY

Elias Pettersson has recorded 21 games with at least 1 goal and 2 assists after his three-point game on Dec. 9/23 vs CAR. He ranks t-4th for most such games in Canucks franchise history.

After recording the GWG on Dec. 9/23 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson recorded his 26th GWG of his career. He became t-9th for most in Canucks franchise history, matching Thomas Gradin.

By recording 3 points (1-2-3) on Dec. 9/23 vs CAR, Pettersson (29 games) ranks fourth for most 3+ point performances by a Canucks player in their first 6 seasons. Pavel Bure (37), Thomas Gradin (35) and Patrick Sundstrom (30) all pace the list.

MILLER THE MAGNIFICENT

After his two-point game vs. TBL on Dec. 12/23, J.T. Miller now has his 13th multi-point game of the 2023/24 season, tied with five players for third place in the league.

After registering two assists on Dec. 12/23 vs TBL, J.T. Miller (42 points 15-27-42) owns the Canucks franchise record for most points prior to the 30th game of the season. Tony Tanti held the previous record with 41 points in 1983.84.

J.T. Miller matched the Canucks franchise record for fewest number of games needed to record 40 points (15-25-40, 28 GP), after scoring a goal on Dec. 9/23 vs CAR, joining Tony Tanti in 1983.84. Miller and Tanti are the only players in Canucks history to post 40 points in less than 30 games.

After assisting on two goals on Nov. 28/23 vs ANA, Miller had 35 points this season in just 23 games. He ranks t-2nd for fewest games needed to reach that mark in a season in franchise history. Only Tony Tanti (21 GP) accomplished this feat faster.

TIK TOC

With his victory on Dec. 9/23 vs CAR, Rick Tocchet recorded his 216th career coaching victory, ranking him 77th on the all-time coaching wins list.

On Dec. 5/23 vs NJD, Rick Tocchet coached his 500th game. He became the 7th person in NHL history to play in 1000 career NHL games and serve as the head coach in 500 career NHL games.

DESMITH WITH DESAVES

Casey DeSmith recorded his first shutout with the Canucks and the 10th of his career on Dec.7/23 vs MIN. He also became the 36th goalie in Canucks franchise history to record a shutout.

FOUR OF A KIND

On Dec. 5/23 vs NJD, the Canucks became the first team with four 30+ point players (J.T. Miller – 39, Quinn Hughes – 36, Elias Pettersson – 34, Brock Boeser – 30) in a season’s first 26 games since the 1995.96 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Miller, Hughes, Pettersson and Boeser became the first quartet in NHL history to each register 25 points through the season’s first 23 games.

QUINNSANITY

Quinn Hughes is t-1st for most multi-assist games by a Canucks defencemen (53 GP), he also ranks t-8th amongst all skaters. Hughes (17 GP) ranks t-4th for most 3+ assist games for a defencemen in their first six seasons in NHL history, Bobby Orr paces the list (31 GP).

After recording a goal on Dec. 2/23 at CGY, Quinn Hughes extended his road point-streak to 11 games, becoming the sixth defenseman to complete this feat in the past 25 years.

Hughes extended his point streak to 11 games after recording an assist on Nov. 25/23 at SJS. He matched the longest run by a defenceman in Canucks history.

Quinn Hughes (22 points) set the Canucks franchise record for most points in a calendar month by a defenceman. Hughes (17 assists) also ranks t-8th for most assists by a Canuck in a single calendar month.

Quinn Hughes (33 points, 8-25-33) ranks t-2nd in Canucks franchise history for most points by a player in their first 22 games of a season. Only Tony Tanti had more points in 22 games (35 points, 1983.84).

Hughes recorded 25 assists in his first 22 games this season, with only two players in NHL history having done this faster: Bobby Orr 4x, (16 GP 1969.70, 19 GP 1973.74, 21 GP 1971.72 and 1974.75), and Ray Bourque (21 GP 1989.90). Randy Carlyle also completed this feat (22 GP, 1981.82).

On Nov. 22/23 at COL, Quinn Hughes (5-16-21, November 2023) became the second player in Canucks franchise history to have 20 points in a single calendar month. Dennis Kearns is the only Canuck to complete this feat (1-20-21, March 1977)

DIALED IN DEMKO

Thatcher Demko stopped 36 shots for his third shutout of the season and sixth of his career on Dec. 14/23 vs FLA. He is currently tied for 7th for most shutouts in Canucks franchise history with Richard Brodeur, Garth Snow and Eddie Lack.

Thatcher Demko (15 GP) ranks third for fewest number of games to record 10 wins in a season in Canucks franchise history. Ryan Miller (13 GP, 2014.15) and Kirk McLean (14 GP, 1991.92) are the only other goalies to do it faster.

Demko recorded his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career in the 2-0 win on Nov. 4/23 vs DAL. This marked the first time he has recorded two shutouts in the same season.

2023.24 CANUCKS MILESTONES

Rick Tocchet coached his 500th career NHL game, Dec. 5 vs NJD

Teddy Blueger recorded his 100th career point, Nov. 24 at SEA

Conor Garland recorded his 200th career point, Nov. 24 at SEA

Andrei Kuzmenko appeared in his 100th NHL game, Nov. 22 at COL

Quinn Hughes appeared in his 300th NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Linus Karlsson appeared in his first NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Ilya Mikheyev appeared in his 200th NHL game, Nov. 6 vs EDM

Elias Pettersson recorded his 200th career assist, Nov. 2 at SJS

Anthony Beauvillier appeared in his 500th NHL game, Nov. 2 at SJS

Brock Boeser appeared in his 400th NHL game, Oct. 14 at EDM

Rick Tocchet recorded his 200th career win, Oct. 14 at EDM

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Nick Cicek and sixth-round pick (2024) acquired from San Jose in exchange for Jack Studnicka, Dec. 15

Pius Suter activated off IR, Dec. 14

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 9

Matt Irwin reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 2

Nikita Zadorov acquired from Calgary in exchange for a fifth-round pick (2024) and a third-round pick (2026), Nov. 30

Cole McWard reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Matt Irwin recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Conditional fifth-round pick (2024) acquired from Chicago in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Nov. 28

Cole McWard recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 24

Nils Åman recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 24

Pius Suter placed on IR, Nov. 24

Carson Soucy placed on LTIR, Nov. 24

THE LAST TIME...

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Dec. 14/23 vs FLA

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Nov. 18/23 vs SEA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Dec. 14/23 vs FLA

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 17/22 at WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 28/23 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Dec. 12/23 vs TBL

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Nov. 25/23 at SJS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 28/23 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Nov. 28/23 vs ANA

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 25/23 at SJS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 10, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 2x, Nov. 2/23 at SJS, 1st and 2nd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 6, Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, Dec. 5/23 vs NJD, 1st period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 17 at PHI

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 4x, Latest Dec. 14/23 vs FLA

Most PPG Scored, Game: 4, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Nov. 24/23 at SEA

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 0

Most Shots, Game: 43, Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

Most Shots, Period: 19, Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 1st period

Fewest Shots, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/23 at OTT

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, 3rd period

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 44, Nov. 30/23 vs VGK

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 22, Oct. 17/23 at PHI, 2nd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 24/23 at NSH

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Nov. 24/23 at SEA, 3rd period

Most Hits, Game: 33, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

Fewest Hits, Game: 7, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL

Largest Margin of Victory: 9 goals, Nov. 2/23 at SJS (10-1 W)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 3 goals, 4x, Latest Nov. 30/23 vs VGK

Longest Win Streak: 5 games, Oct. 31/23 – Nov. 9/23

Longest Point Streak: 9 games, Oct. 21/23 – Nov. 9/23

Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/23 - Nov. 18/23

Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/23 - Nov. 18/23

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN...

Score 4+ Goals: 15-1-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 5-8-1

Allow 4+ Goals: 0-8-1

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 20-1-0

Scoring First: 16-4-0

Allowing First Goal: 4-5-1

On 0 Days Rest: 1-2-1

On 1 Day Rest: 10-5-0

On 2 Days Rest: 8-2-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0

Score a PPG: 11-4-1

Give up a PPG: 10-5-1

25 or More Shots on Goal: 12-6-1

Less than 25 shots: 8-3-0

THREE STARS - DECEMBER

Mikheyev – 10 pts

Boeser – 10 pts

Pettersson – 5 pts

Demko – 10 pts

Hughes – 5 pts

Hronek – 5 pts

DeSmith – 5 pts

Garland – 5 pts

Höglander – 5 pts

Lafferty – 5 pts

Joshua – 5 pts

Garland – 5 pts

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes, Demko (30 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (15 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection