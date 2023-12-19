Game Notes: Canucks at Predators

LAST GAME PLAYED – DEC. 17/23, VAN 4 at CHI 3

Elias Pettersson tied the game on the power play with his 12th goal of the season with 1:45 remaining in the 1st period...J.T. Miller and Filip Hronek picked up the assists on the play...Dakota Joshua tied the game 3:04 into the 2nd period for his seventh of the season... Conor Garland and Teddy Blueger registered assists on the goal...Brock Boeser netted his 23rd of the season and 24th career GWG to give the Canucks and tie for the NHL scoring lead the lead 3:45 into the 2nd period...Assists on the play were awarded to Miller and Tyler Myers... Ilya Mikheyev netted his 10th of the season 15:41 into the second period to double the Canucks’ lead...Myers and Pius Suter tallied assists on the marker... Boeser and Pettersson both led the team in shots (4)...Joshua led the team in hits (3)...Thatcher Demko faced 28 shots and saved 25.

LAST 5 - vs NASHVILLE

Oct. 31/23: VAN 5 vs NSH 2

Oct. 24/23: VAN 3 at NSH 2

Mar. 6/23: VAN 4 vs NSH 3 (SO)

Feb. 21/23: VAN 4 at NSH 5 (SO)

Nov. 5/22: VAN 3 vs NSH 4 (SO)

BOES-EMBER

With his 23rd tally of the season on Dec. 17/23 vs CHI, Boeser became the fourth Canuck to record 23+ goals through 32 games, joining Pavel Bure (26, 1992.93), Tony Tanti (25, 1983.84), and Alexander Mogilny (23, 1995.96).

With his hat-trick performance against Tampa Bay, Dec. 12/23, Brock Boeser is t-3rd in the league with Brady Tkachuk for most multi-goal games in the 2023.24 season with 6. He is currently chasing Auston Matthews (8) and Nikita Kucherov (7).

Boeser recorded a nine-game point streak lasting from Nov. 25/23 to Dec. 14/23. This point streak matched the longest of his career, he also recorded his second natural hat trick of the season during this stretch.

Through Dec. 14 (30 games), Brock Boeser has doubled his power play points (6 to 12), tripled his shooting percentage (9.4% to 27.5%) and nearly quadrupled his goal total (6 to 22) from 2022.23 to 2023.24 and is on-pace for a career-high 98 points.

Brock Boeser (29 GP) became the 6th fastest player in franchise history to reach 20 goals in a season. Pavel Bure paces the list (19 GP, 1992.92). Boeser is also the 6th player to complete this feat in under 30 games.

After his natural hat trick on Dec. 12/23 vs TBL, Boeser became the 9th player in Canucks franchise history to have five career hat tricks with the club, he also ranks t-6th for most hat tricks in franchise history. Boeser is also the first player since Petri Skriko in 1986.87 to have two natural hat tricks in a season.

Brock Boeser’s seven power-play goals in November ranks t-4th for most power-play goals in a single calendar month since 2013.14.

After recording two goals on Nov. 28/23 vs ANA, Brock Boeser (17 goals) ranks t-4th for most goals scored in a players first 23 games of a season in Canucks franchise history. Pavel Bure (23), Tony Tanti (20) and Alexander Mogilny (20) are the only players in franchise history with more goals in 23 games.

DIALED IN DEMKO

On Dec. 18/23, Thatcher Demko was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week. Demko went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals against average, a .957 save percentage and one shutout.

As of Dec. 18/23, Demko ranks t-5th in the league for GAA (2.34) and 7th in the league for save percentage (.921%). He also ranks t-1st for most shutouts in the league (3).

Demko stopped 36 shots for his third shutout of the season and sixth of his career on Dec. 14/23 vs FLA. Demko is currently t- 7th for most shutouts in Canucks franchise history with Richard Brodeur, Garth Snow and Eddie Lack.

Demko became the first goaltender to record 15 wins in the NHL this season. Demko (22 GP) is the third goaltender in Canucks franchise history to complete this feat in 22 or fewer games. Ryan Miller (18 GP, 2014.15) and Cory Schneider (22 GP, 2010.11) are the only other goalies in franchise history to complete this feat.

SETTING RECORDS

After their win on Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, the Vancouver Canucks (30 GP) set a franchise record for fewest games needed to reach 20 wins in a season. The previous record was set in 2005.06 in 31 games.

MOVING UP THE LIDST

After recording three assists in a 4-1 win on Dec. 12/23 vs TBL, Quinn Hughes (245 assists in 312 GP) became third all- time in assists amongst defencemen in Canucks franchise history, passing Doug Lidster. Hughes completed this feat in 354 less games than Lidster (242 assists in 666 GP).

GAME-WINNING PETEY

Elias Pettersson has recorded 21 games with at least 1 goal and 2 assists after his three-point game on Dec. 9/23 vs CAR. He ranks t-4th for most such games in Canucks franchise history.

After recording the GWG on Dec. 9/23 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson recorded the 26th GWG of his career. He tied Thomas Gradin for the 9th most in franchise history.

By recording 3 points (1-2-3) on Dec. 9/23 vs CAR, Pettersson (29 games) ranks fourth for most 3+ point performances by a Canucks player in their first 6 seasons. Pavel Bure (37), Thomas Gradin (35) and Patrick Sundstrom (30) all pace the list.

MILLER THE MAGNIFICENT

With points in 23 games so far this season, J.T. Miller is tied with Jake Guentzel, Nathan MacKinnon, and Nikita Kucherov for the second-most games with at least a point.

With a 2-assist night on Dec. 17/23 at CHI, Miller takes first place in franchise history for most multi-assist efforts in the first 32 games of a season with 11 multi-assist games, passing Henrik Sedin with 10 (2009.10).

After his two-point game vs. TBL on Dec. 12/23, Miller now has his 13th multi-point game of the 2023.24 season, tied with three players for third place in the league.

After registering two assists on Dec. 12/23 vs TBL, J.T. Miller (42 points 15-27-42) owns the Canucks franchise record for most points prior to the 30th game of the season. Tony Tanti held the previous record with 41 points in 1983.84.

J.T. Miller matched the Canucks franchise record for fewest number of games needed to record 40 points (15-25-40, 28 GP), after scoring a goal on Dec. 9/23 vs CAR, joining Tony Tanti in 1983.84. Miller and Tanti are the only players in Canucks history to post 40 points in less than 30 games.

After assisting on two goals on Nov. 28/23 vs ANA, Miller had 35 points this season in just 23 games. He ranks t-2nd for fewest games needed to reach that mark in a season in franchise history. Only Tony Tanti (21 GP) accomplished this feat faster.

TIK TOC

Recording his 40th win as Canucks coach on Dec. 14 vs FLA, Rick Tocchet passed Tom Renney for 14th on the Canucks all-time coaching wins list.

With his victory on Dec. 9/23 vs CAR, Rick Tocchet recorded his 216th career coaching victory, ranking him 77th on the all-time coaching wins list.

On Dec. 5/23 vs NJD, Rick Tocchet coached his 500th game. He became the 7th person in NHL history to play in 1000 career NHL games and serve as the head coach in 500 career NHL games.

DESMITH WITH DESAVES

Casey DeSmith recorded his first shutout with the Canucks and the 10th of his career on Dec.7/23 vs MIN. He also became the 36th goalie in Canucks franchise history to record a shutout.

FOUR OF A KIND

On Dec. 5/23 vs NJD, the Canucks became the first team with four 30+ point players (J.T. Miller – 39, Quinn Hughes – 36, Elias Pettersson – 34, Brock Boeser – 30) in a season’s first 26 games since the 1995.96 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Miller, Hughes, Pettersson and Boeser became the first quartet in NHL history to each register 25 points through the season’s first 23 games.

QUINNSANITY

Hughes is t-1st for most multi-assist games by a Canucks defencemen (53 GP), he also ranks t-8th amongst all skaters in franchise history. Hughes (17 GP) ranks t-4th for most 3+ assist games for a defencemen in their first six seasons in NHL history, Bobby Orr paces the list (31 GP).

After recording a goal on Dec. 2/23 at CGY, Quinn Hughes extended his road point-streak to 11 games, becoming the sixth defenseman to complete this feat in the past 25 years.

Hughes extended his point streak to 11 games after recording an assist on Nov. 25/23 at SJS. He matched the longest run by a defenceman in Canucks history.

Quinn Hughes (22 points) set the Canucks franchise record for most points in a calendar month by a defenceman. Hughes (17 assists) also ranks t-8th for most assists by a Canuck in a single calendar month.

Quinn Hughes (33 points, 8-25-33) ranks t-2nd in Canucks franchise history for most points by a player in their first 22 games of a season. Only Tony Tanti had more points in 22 games (35 points, 1983.84).

Hughes recorded 25 assists in his first 22 games this season, with only two players in NHL history having done this faster: Bobby Orr 4x, (16 GP 1969.70, 19 GP 1973.74, 21 GP 1971.72 and 1974.75), and Ray Bourque (21 GP 1989.90). Randy Carlyle also completed this feat (22 GP, 1981.82).

On Nov. 22/23 at COL, Quinn Hughes (5-16-21, November 2023) became the second player in Canucks franchise history to have 20 points in a single calendar month. Dennis Kearns is the only Canuck to complete this feat (1-20-21, March 1977)

2023.24 CANUCKS MILESTONES

Rick Tocchet coached his 500th career NHL game, Dec. 5 vs NJD

Teddy Blueger recorded his 100th career point, Nov. 24 at SEA

Conor Garland recorded his 200th career point, Nov. 24 at SEA

Andrei Kuzmenko appeared in his 100th NHL game, Nov. 22 at COL

Quinn Hughes appeared in his 300th NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Linus Karlsson appeared in his first NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Ilya Mikheyev appeared in his 200th NHL game, Nov. 6 vs EDM

Elias Pettersson recorded his 200th career assist, Nov. 2 at SJS

Anthony Beauvillier appeared in his 500th NHL game, Nov. 2 at SJS

Brock Boeser appeared in his 400th NHL game, Oct. 14 at EDM

Rick Tocchet recorded his 200th career win, Oct. 14 at EDM

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Nick Cicek and a sixth-round pick (2024) acquired from San Jose in exchange for Jack Studnicka, Dec. 15.

Pius Suter activated off IR, Dec 14

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec 9

Matt Irwin reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 2

Nikita Zadorov acquired from Calgary in exchange for a fifth-round pick (2024) and a third-round pick (2026), Nov. 30

Cole McWard reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Matt Irwin recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Conditional fifth-round pick (2024) acquired from Chicago in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Nov. 28

Cole McWard recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 24

Nils Åman recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 24

Pius Suter placed on IR, Nov. 24

Carson Soucy placed on LTIR, Nov. 24

THE LAST TIME...

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Dec. 14/23 vs FLA

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Nov. 18/23 vs SEA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Dec. 17/23 at CHI

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 17/22 at WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Dec. 16/23 at MIN

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 28/23 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Dec. 17/23 at CHI

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Nov. 25/23 at SJS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 28/23 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Nov. 28/23 vs ANA

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 25/23 at SJS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 16/23 at MIN

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 10, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 2x, Nov. 2/23 at SJS, 1st and 2nd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 6, Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, Dec. 5/23 vs NJD, 1st period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 17 at PHI

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 4x, Latest Dec. 14/23 vs FLA

Most PPG Scored, Game: 4, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Nov. 24/23 at SEA

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 0

Most Shots, Game: 43, Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

Most Shots, Period: 19, Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 1st period

Fewest Shots, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/23 at OTT

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, 3rd period

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 44, Nov. 30/23 vs VGK

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 22, Oct. 17/23 at PHI, 2nd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 24/23 at NSH

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Nov. 24/23 at SEA, 3rd period

Most Hits, Game: 33, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

Fewest Hits, Game: 7, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL

Largest Margin of Victory: 9 goals, Nov. 2/23 at SJS (10-1 W)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 3 goals, 4x, Latest Nov. 30/23 vs VGK

Longest Win Streak: 5 games, Oct. 31/23 – Nov. 9/23

Longest Point Streak: 9 games, Oct. 21/23 – Nov. 9/23

Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/23 - Nov. 18/23

Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/23 - Nov. 18/23

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN...

Score 4+ Goals: 16-1-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 5-8-2

Allow 4+ Goals: 0-8-1

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 21-1-1

Scoring First: 16-4-0

Allowing First Goal: 5-5-2

On 0 Days Rest: 2-2-1

On 1 Day Rest: 10-5-1

On 2 Days Rest: 8-2-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0

Score a PPG: 12-4-1

Give up a PPG: 11-5-1

25 or More Shots on Goal: 13-6-2

Less than 25 shots: 8-3-0

THREE STARS - DECEMBER

Mikheyev – 10 pts

Boeser – 10 pts

Demko – 10 pts

DeSmith – 10 pts

Pettersson – 5 pts

Hughes – 5 pts

Hronek – 5 pts

Garland – 5 pts

Höglander – 5 pts

Lafferty – 5 pts

Joshua – 5 pts

Myers – 5 pts

Miller – 5 pts

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes, Demko (30 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (15 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection