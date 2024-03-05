Game Notes: Canucks at Kings

CANUCKS AT KINGS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Bally Sports West

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Kings this season: Feb. 29 (home, 5-1 L), Mar. 5 (road), Mar. 25 (home), and Apr. 6 (road).

Vancouver is 118-104-32-11 all-time against Los Angeles, including a 48-64-16-5 record on the road.

The Canucks are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games against the Kings (2-3-0 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Los Angeles with 22 points (5-17-22) in 21 career games.

Brock Boeser has 20 points (15-5-20) in 17 career games against the Kings.

Elias Pettersson has 19 points (6-13-19) in 15 career games against Los Angeles.

In 12 career games against the Kings, Quinn Hughes has 12 points (1-11-12).

Thatcher Demko is 4-2-0 with a 2.12 GAA and a .932 save percentage in six career games against Los Angeles.

In three career games (1-2-0), Casey DeSmith has a 3.42 GAA and a .882 save percentage versus the Kings.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 71 points overall this season (12-59-71). He currently ranks 1st in the league for points amongst defencemen.

J.T. Miller (6-7-13) is currently on a seven-game point streak.

Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek (+32) currently rank 2nd in the league in +/-.

Thatcher Demko is tied for the league lead in wins (31). Demko ranks 6th in the league (min. 30 starts) with a .914 save percentage.

The Vancouver Canucks currently rank 2nd in the league. The Canucks currently have the most wins (32) when leading after two periods, have opened the scoring 41 times this season (leading the NHL), and have the most wins when scoring first (29).

LAST MEETING – FEB. 29/24: VAN 1 vs LAK 5

Los Angeles opened scoring for the game with two goals in the first and second period…Brock Boeser scored his 35th goal of the season at 2:55 in the third period on the power play…J.T. Miller and Pius Suter were awarded with the assists…The Kings scored three unanswered goals…Miller (6-6-12) and Boeser (5-3-8) extended their point streaks to six games…Miller led the team in shots (5) and hits (7).

2023.24 TEAM RANKS