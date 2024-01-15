Game Notes: Canucks at Blue Jackets

LAST GAME PLAYED – Jan. 13/24: VAN 1 at BUF 0

Sam Lafferty scored the GWG and his 10th goal of the season near the end of the second period...Nikita Zadorov recorded the lone assist on the play...Thatcher Demko saved all 26 shots and recorded the seventh shutout of his career, giving him sole possession of 7th place for most shutouts by a Canuck goalie...Filip Hronek and Ilya Mikheyev led the team in shots (3)...J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson led the team in hits (4)...Miller won 18 faceoffs.

LAST 5 - vs COLUMBUS

Jan. 27/23: VAN 5 vs CBJ 2

vs CBJ 2 Oct. 18/22: VAN 3 at CBJ 4 (OT)

Dec. 14/21: VAN 4 vs CBJ 3

vs CBJ 3 Nov. 26/21: VAN 2 at CBJ 4

Mar. 8/20: VAN 1 vs CBJ 2

ALL-STAR BOUND

On Jan. 13/24, the NHL announced that Elias Petersson, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, Thatcher Demko and Rick Tocchet would be representing the Vancouver Canucks at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. Demko received the most fan votes out of all players eligible for voting. The 2023.24 season will mark the first time Miller has been named an all-star.

The 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks are the first team in franchise history to send five players and a coach to the NHL All-Star game, the previous best being three players and a coach in the 2002.03 and 2010.11 seasons. They are also the first team in the NHL since the Colorado Avalanche in 2000.01 to have five players named as all-stars.

THATCHER THE SNATCHER

Thatcher Demko saved 26 shots in a 1-0 win on Jan. 13/24 at BUF for his fourth shutout of the season and seventh of his career. Demko is now in sole possession of seventh place for most shoutouts in Canucks franchise history. He is the first goaltender to record a shutout at BUF since Roberto Luongo on Oct. 17/13. Demko also ranks 7th for most shutouts in Canucks franchise history (regular season and playoffs combined) with 8.

Demko is the first Canucks goalie since with 4+ shutouts in a season since Ryan Miller (6 GP, 2014.15).

Following a 21-save performance on Jan. 6/24 at NJD, Thatcher Demko is now 5th in Canucks franchise history for career wins by a goaltender, behind Roberto Luongo, Kirk McLean, Richard Brodeur and Dan Cloutier.

On Dec. 18/23, Demko was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week. He had a record of 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals against average, a .957 save percentage and one shutout during the week.

Demko became the first goaltender to record 15 wins in the NHL this season. Demko (22 GP) is the third goaltender in Canucks franchise history to complete this feat in 22 or fewer games. Ryan Miller (18 GP, 2014.15) and Cory Schneider (22 GP, 2010.11) are the only other goalies in franchise history to complete this feat.

GETTING THE LAST LAFF-ERTY

When Sam Lafferty scores a goal, the Vancouver Canucks are 9-1-0, including a 5-0-0 record on the road. Lafferty is also the eighth Canuck to record 10+ goals this season, the most by any team in the NHL.

VENI, VIDI, PETEY

Through a four-game stretch lasting from Jan. 6/24 - Jan. 11/24, Elias Pettersson recorded 12 points (7-5-12). His 12 points in four games is t-3rd in Canucks franchise history for most points in a four-game span.

After scoring the GWG on Jan. 11/24 at PIT, Elias Pettersson became the first player in NHL history to record the GWG in four straight road games. He also became the third player to record four GWGs in four straight contests. The only other players to do so are Newsy Lalonde (5 straight, 1920.21) and Daniel Alfredsson (4 straight, 2006.07)

Pettersson currently ranks t-3rd for most career 4+ point performances by a Canucks player in franchise history and became the sixth player in franchise history with 10 games with 4+ points. Trevor Linden (11) and Pavel Bure (11) pace the list.

Elias Pettersson is now t-6th for career game-winning goals by a player in Canucks franchise history with 32. He is currently tied with Brendan Morrison.

With four points (2-2-4) Jan. 11/24 at PIT, Elias Pettersson holds the record for the most career games with 2+ goals and 2+ assists in franchise history (5).

By assisting on two goals on Jan. 11/24 at PIT, Pettersson (49 GP) ranks t-10th for most multi-assist games in franchise history. He is currently tied with Todd Bertuzzi.

Elias Pettersson is the first Canuck since Mikael Samuelsson in 2009.10 to have seven goals in over the span of four games.

With 27 multi-goal performances as a Canuck, Pettersson is now t-2nd in franchise history for career multi-goal games in a players first six seasons, trailing only Pavel Bure (44). He is tied with Tony Tanti (27), and Petri Skriko (27).

With two goals on Jan. 2/24 vs OTT, Elias Pettersson is now 3rd in Canucks franchise history for most career multi-goal performances recorded by a primary centre.

KNOW YOUR LIMIT PLAY WITHIN IT

The Lotto Line (Brock Boeser – Elias Petersson – J.T. Miller) have contributed 27 points in their last five games. Within this span, Elias Pettersson has 12 points (7-5-12), J.T. Miller has 8 points (3-5-8) and Brock Boeser has 7 points (3-4-7).

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK

After both recording two goals in a 4-3 win on Jan. 11/24 at PIT, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser have each scored a goal in the same game 33 times. The Canucks have a record of 31-1-1 in such games.

DEFEATING THE BEASTS OF THE EAST

After defeating the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 13/24, the Canucks are 8-1-0 in their last eight games against Eastern Conference opponents. Vancouver is also currently on a five-game road winning streak against the Eastern Conference.

ROAD DOGS

After winning on Jan. 9/24 at NYI, the Canucks swept the New York metropolitan-area teams on the road without taking a loss for the first time in franchise history. They also extend their win-streak in the area to 4 games (6-5 win, Feb. 9/23 at NYI included).

Elias Pettersson (13-19-32) currently ranks 2nd in the league for most points by a player on the road. Nikita Kucherov (11-26-37) paces the list.

QUINNSANITY

With a goal and a +2 rating on Jan. 9/24 at NYI, Quinn Hughes is one of four defencemen in NHL history to attain 50+ points and a +30 or higher rating through their first 41 games of a season. He joins Paul Coffey, Denis Potvin and Bobby Orr.

Recording his 40th assist of the season on Jan. 8/24 at NYR, Quinn Hughes became the fifth defenceman in NHL history to record 10+ goals and 40+ assists through their team’s first 40 games of a season.

Picking up an assist on Jan. 8/24 at NYR, Quinn Hughes became the ninth defenceman in NHL history to post 50+ points through their first 40 games of a season.

With three assists on Jan. 6/24 at NJD, Quinn Hughes now has 18 such performances in his career, ranking fourth all-time among defencemen within their first six seasons.

With a goal and an assist on Dec. 23/23 vs SJS, Quinn Hughes tied Alexander Edler for the most career multi-point games by a Canucks defencemen all-time with 68 GP.

Quinn Hughes is the first defenseman in Canucks franchise history to reach 40 points in less than 40 games. He is also the 5th defenseman in the NHL with 40+ points in his first 33 games of a season in the past 25 years.

After recording two assists on Dec. 19/23 at NSH, Quinn Hughes ranks 1st for most multi-assist games by a Canucks defencemen (54 GP), he also ranks 8th amongst all skaters in franchise history. With this feat he also ranks 2nd in Canucks franchise history for most multi-point games by a defenceman.

HRONEK’S ON A HEATER

With a goal on Jan. 9/24, Filip Hronek has been on the ice for an NHL-leading 61 5-on-5 goals for the Canucks. The next closest non-teammate has been on the ice for 47 goals for at 5-on-5 (Nathan MacKinnon).

Recording 2 assists in a win on Jan. 8/24 at NYR, Hronek ranks 5th in Canucks’ franchise history for fewest games to record 30 assists since being acquired by the team via trade at 44. The list is led by Paul Reinhart (33), Mike Walton (40), Russ Courtnall (42) and Cliff Ronning (43).

MILLER THE MAGNIFICENT

By recording a three-point period on Jan. 11/24 at PIT, this marks the seventh time J.T. Miller has completed this feat and is currently tied with Markus Naslund for the third most such performances in franchise history. Trevor Linden and Pavel Bure (both with 8) are tied for the most.

With an assist on Jan. 9/24 at NYI, J.T. Miller leads the league in primary assists with 28.

Recording three points (2-1-3) on Jan. 6 at NJD, J.T. Miller has 53 points through 39 games. His 53 points are the third-most prior to the team’s 40th game of the season in franchise history, trailing Pavel Bure (58 in 1992.93) and Alexander Mogilny (54, 1995.96).

With 2 points (1-1-2) on Jan. 2/24 vs OTT, J.T. Miller reached 50 points in 37 games. He is the 4th fastest player in franchise history to hit the mark, behind Pavel Bure, Alexander Mogilny, and Daniel Sedin.

After recording two assists on Dec. 17/23 at CHI, Miller (11 GP) owns the record for most multi-assist efforts in the first 32 games of a season in franchise history. He passed Henrik Sedin who had 10 games in the first 32 games of the 2009.10 season.

After registering two assists on Dec. 12/23 vs TBL, J.T. Miller (42, 15-27-42) owns the Canucks franchise record for most points prior to the 30th game of the season. Tony Tanti held the previous record with 41 points in 1983.84.

TRIPLE THREAT

With Elias Pettersson (52) and Quinn Hughes (50) joining J.T. Miller (54) at the 50-point mark on Jan. 8/24 at NYR, they became the third trio of teammates in the past 30 years to feature three different 50-point scorers through 40 games in a season (2007.08 Ottawa Senators, 1995.96 Pittsburgh Penguins).

J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson are the third teammate trio since 1997 to each record 40 points in their team’s first 33 games of a season. The other trios include Mikko Rantanen, Nathan Mackinnon, and Gabriel Landeskog in 2018.19 and Daniel Alfredsson, Daniel Heatley, and Jason Spezza in 2005.06 and 2007.08.

Miller, Hughes and Pettersson are the second teammate trio in Canucks franchise history to each record 40 points in their first 33 games of a season. Tony Tanti, Patrik Sundstrom and Darcy Rota are the only other Canucks trio to complete this feat.

SETTING RECORDS

After defeating the Sabres on Jan. 13/24, the Canucks are currently on a five-game road winning streak, marking the third such run over the past 10 years in Canucks franchise history. 2022.23 and 2014.14 marked the other two instances.

Since Dec. 7/23, the Canucks have the second-best record in the league at 13-2-2, only trailing behind the league-leading Winnipeg Jets (14-2-2).

On Jan. 2/24 vs OTT, the Canucks scored five goals in the opening period for the 12th time in franchise history and the fourth time since then turn of the century.

Leading the NHL standings with 49 points on Dec. 25/23, the Canucks became the first Canadian team to lead the league at the time of the Holiday Break since the Ottawa Senators in 2005.

With a record of 23-9-3 through Dec. 23/23, the Canucks have recorded the most wins in franchise history through the team’s first 35 games of a season.

After their win on Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, the Vancouver Canucks (30 GP) set a franchise record for fewest games needed to reach 20 wins in a season. The previous record was set in 2005.06 in 31 games.

2023.24 CANUCKS MILESTONES

Thatcher Demko recorded his 100th career win, Jan. 6 vs NJD

Nikita Zadorov appeared in his 600th NHL game, Dec. 28 vs PHI

Rick Tocchet coached his 500th career NHL game, Dec. 5 vs NJD

Teddy Blueger recorded his 100th career point, Nov. 24 at SEA

Conor Garland recorded his 200th career point, Nov. 24 at SEA

Andrei Kuzmenko appeared in his 100th NHL game, Nov. 22 at COL

Quinn Hughes appeared in his 300th NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Linus Karlsson appeared in his first NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Ilya Mikheyev appeared in his 200th NHL game, Nov. 6 vs EDM

Elias Pettersson recorded his 200th career assist, Nov. 2 at SJS

Anthony Beauvillier appeared in his 500th NHL game, Nov. 2 at SJS

Brock Boeser appeared in his 400th NHL game, Oct. 14 at EDM

Rick Tocchet recorded his 200th career win, Oct. 14 at EDM

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Carson Soucy activated off LTIR, Jan. 6

Phillip Di Giuseppe placed on LTIR, Jan. 6

Josh Bloom reassigned to Saginaw, Jan. 5

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 3

Nick Cicek and a sixth-round pick (2024) acquired from San Jose in exchange for Jack Studnicka, Dec. 15.

Pius Suter activated off IR, Dec 14

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec 9

Matt Irwin reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 2

Nikita Zadorov acquired from Calgary in exchange for a fifth-round pick (2024) and a third-round pick (2026), Nov. 30

Cole McWard reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Matt Irwin recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 29

Conditional fifth-round pick (2024) acquired from Chicago in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Nov. 28

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Jan. 11/24 at PIT

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Jan. 4/24 at STL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Jan. 13/24 at BUF

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 17/22 at WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Dec. 16/23 at MIN

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Dec. 28/23 vs PHI

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 28/23 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Jan. 13/24 at BUF

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Dec. 28/23 vs PHI

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Nov. 28/23 vs ANA

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Jan. 4/24 at STL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 10, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Jan. 2/24 vs. OTT, 1st period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 6, Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, Dec. 5/23 vs NJD, 1st period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 17 at PHI

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 5x, Latest Jan. 13/24 at BUF

Most PPG Scored, Game: 4, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Nov. 24/23 at SEA

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, Dec. 28 vs PHI

Most Shots, Game: 43, Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

Most Shots, Period: 19, Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 1st period

Fewest Shots, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/23 at OTT

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, 3rd period

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 44, Nov. 30/23 vs VGK

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 22, Oct. 17/23 at PHI, 2nd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 24/23 at NSH

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Nov. 24/23 at SEA, 3rd period

Most Hits, Game: 33, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

Fewest Hits, Game: 7, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL

Largest Margin of Victory: 9 goals, Nov. 2/23 at SJS (10-1 W)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 3 goals, 5x, Latest Dec. 28/23 vs PHI

Longest Win Streak: 5 games, 2x, Latest Jan. 6/24 – Jan. 13/24

Longest Point Streak: 9 games, 2x, Latest Dec. 7/23 – Dec. 23/23

Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/23 - Nov. 18/23

Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/23 - Nov. 18/23

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 23-1-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 6-10-3

Allow 4+ Goals: 2-9-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 27-2-1

Scoring First: 23-5-1

Allowing First Goal: 6-6-2

On 0 Days Rest: 3-2-1

On 1 Day Rest: 16-6-2

On 2 Days Rest: 8-2-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 2-1-0

Score a PPG: 15-4-1

Give up a PPG: 13-6-1

25 or More Shots on Goal: 20-8-2

Less than 25 shots: 9-3-1

THREE STARS - JANUARY

Pettersson – 25 pts

Demko – 10 pts

Lafferty – 5 pts

Boeser – 5 pts

Miller – 5 pts

Höglander – 5 pts

Suter – 5 pts

Hronek – 5 pts

DECEMBER WINNER – DeSmith (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes, Demko (30 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (15 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection