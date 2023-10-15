DeSmith: ‘Good Teams Find A Way’ In 4-3 Win Over Edmonton

The second of a home-and-home matchup between the Canucks and Oilers was tighter than Vancouver’s 8-1 win at Rogers Arena.

Casey DeSmith had 37 saves for his first win as a Canuck, and 14 of those saves in the third period.

“Really gritty win I thought for the guys. Good teams find a way, so that’s a good way to start off the season – finding a way,” DeSmith said.

The Canucks held the Oilers to two-for-seven on the power play, including Edmonton’s two-man advantage for one minute nearing the end of the third.

“We just found a way, tried to keep them outside as best we could and take away seams, that’s a really skilled team and they like to look for those seams, one-timers and that kind of thing. I thought we had some good sticks, some good blocks and just did the right things out there,” he said.

Sam Lafferty, who scored the go-ahead goal, said it was a “hard-earned” victory and that the win gives the team confidence in their processes. They want to continue to be consistent with how they play in their systems and push themselves to improve daily.

“We battled hard there in the third. They pushed really hard in the second, a lot of gutsy efforts, especially Casey in net and guys came up with big blocks when we needed them,” Lafferty said.

GAME RECAP

In the first period Leon Draisaitl scored the first goal in the first minute, but the Canucks worked steadily, and Andrei Kuzmenko got the equalizer on the power play, redirecting a shot from Quinn Hughes from the point.

A strong forecheck led to the Canucks’ second goal of the night. Vancouver kept the puck moving in their offensive zone until Nils Hoglander was able to redirect Brock Boeser’s shot into the net, giving Vancouver a 2-1 lead going into intermission.

The Oilers capitalized on the power play in the second period; Conor McDavid tied the game early in the frame, but they held the lead for less than a minute before Jack Studnicka converted on a two-man break with Elias Pettersson. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a tying goal to make it 3-3 going into the third period.

Sam Lafferty dug deep for the go-ahead goal, protecting the puck from Mattias Ekholm and snapping it into the net.

“It was a clean breakout and Huggy made a really nice play on the wall and gave it to me in stride and I saw some daylight and just took it there,” Lafferty said.

The Canucks travel to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Flyers Tuesday, October, 17 at 3 p.m.