Canucks Ready For Tough Test To Start Regular Season 

As the 2023-2024 NHL season is upon us, the Vancouver Canucks roster is starting to feel more like Patrik Allvin’s team.

“We’re getting there, it’s a building process,” Allvin said at a press conference, “I don’t think it’s ever set in stone. Just continue to see how we can get better.”

The group addressed the blue line, penalty kill, and added (and built up) depth they had in the offseason.

“I think we’ve changed our group absolutely. We clearly have seen a lot of growth in our younger players that didn’t even make the opening night roster here that showed us that they’re capable of coming up anytime and giving us games. I do think our depth, centers, and bottom six have improved. Commitment to the fitness level in order to play the right way has also improved in the group,” he said.

Pleased with the players coming to camp in shape, he tips his hat to the coaching and training staff’s offseason plan. Everyone bought in in the summer months, giving the team the opportunity to cover more ground and maximize Training Camp, not just learning the systems, but also getting into the details of them.

“The interaction between the coaches and the players, I was very pleased to see that and we’re just going to continue to emphasize the team game,” he said.

As the team begins the regular season, they are confident in the last few months of preparation, specifically the last month and a half has solidified their habits.

“We’re ready to start against a rivalry team and the place should be rocking; these are fun games,” Miller said.

“They’re definitely going to test us, but we should want this and embrace this. For me, being on the kill, these are the moments I want to be in against the best power play and best players in the world.”

There’s excitement from the players and coaching staff for the season to start and Rick Tocchet explains it's his job to help his team temper any nerves or overexcitement and just play.

“You’ve got to handle pressure 82 games, and this is just one. It’s opening night and there’s a little bit of a buzz, you still have to make sure you’re even keel, but also competitive. Make sure there’s a lot of passion in our game tonight,” Tocchet said.

A new season is here, and the Canucks are ready to go.