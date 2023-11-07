News Feed

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Oilers

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Oilers
Perfect Night For Demko, Team Defence Locked In In 2-0 Win

Perfect Night For Demko, Team Defence Locked In In 2-0 Win
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Stars

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Stars
Pettersson Drives Offence, Earns NHL Second Star For Month Of October

Pettersson Drives Offence, Earns NHL Second Star For Month Of October
Canucks Capitalize On Power Play In 10-1 Win Over Sharks

Canucks Capitalize On Power Play In 10-1 Win Over Sharks
October Prospect Report

October Prospect Report
Hoglander’s Tenacious Approach To Building His Game

Hoglander’s Tenacious Approach To Building His Game
PREVIEW | Canucks at Sharks

PREVIEW | Canucks at Sharks
Pettersson Notches First Hat Trick At Home For 5-2 Win Over Predators

Pettersson Notches First Hat Trick At Home For 5-2 Win Over Predators
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Predators

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Predators
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Rangers

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Rangers
Demko Earns Shutout, Canucks Blank Blues 5-0

Demko Earns Shutout, Canucks Blank Blues 5-0
Brocktober Was Built During Summer Offseason Training

Brocktober Was Built During Summer Offseason Training
Chris Faber to join the Vancouver Canucks as Senior Hockey Writer

Chris Faber to join the Vancouver Canucks as Senior Hockey Writer
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Blues

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Blues
Canucks Looking To Build Off Successful Road Trip

Canucks Looking To Build Off Successful Road Trip
Announcing 2023.24 Canucks Community and Fan Engagement Nights: Kicking Off The Celebrations with Diwali Night on November 15

Announcing 2023.24 Canucks Community and Fan Engagement Nights: Kicking Off The Celebrations with Diwali Night on November 15
Strong Second Locks In Canucks 3-2 Win Over Predators

Strong Second Locks In Canucks 3-2 Win Over Predators

Canucks Muscle 6-2 Win Over Edmonton For Franchise Record Start

Canucks
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

They say things come in threes, and not just because there’s three stars for every NHL game.

Pius Suter has had one goal in each of the last three games, the Canucks battled back against a tough Edmonton team to score three goals in the first period, and they have a 3-0 record against Edmonton.

First star Quinn Hughes had four points (1-3-4), second star Thatcher Demko stopped 40-of-42 shots, 19 of those in the first period, and third star Brock Boeser scored two goals.

Hughes reached the 20-point mark through 12 games, ranking him fourth fastest all-time. The Canucks captain has also helped his team to a franchise record start of 9-2-1.

In a pregame press conference Hughes said he takes pride in the team’s dedication to start the season strong and wants to let the hard work speak for itself.

 “It’s a full team effort, we played really good hockey. A little slow out of the gates there and Demmer kept us in it but I thought in the second, third we took over the game,” Hughes said.

Demko mentioned the importance of getting divisional wins, but that the team approaches every game with the same tenacity.

“I’ve been really impressed with our group as far as staying the course day in, day out. Not taking your foot off the gas and it’s going to be important for us in an 82-game schedule,” he said.

Game Recap

The Oilers were dominant in the first 10 minutes of play, Ryan McLeod getting the Oilers on the board first with a one-timer on the power play.

Hughes lit the lamp for Vancouver and connected on the Canucks third shot attempt of the evening at 11:30 in the first.

The Canucks rode the momentum and Suter scored in the slot off a pass from Dakota Joshua. After an Oilers penalty gave the Canucks their first power play of the evening, Brock Boeser scored eight seconds into the man advantage and the Canucks went into the break up 3-1.

The Canucks have taken their highest overall number of shots this season in the first period (129), compared to 117 shot attempts across all second periods and 98 shot attempts in third periods. However, the Oilers pressure gave the Canucks only eight shot attempts in the first. 

Mattias Ekholm was called for interference as time expired in the first, giving the Canucks another power play opportunity to start the second period, but Edmonton held them off.

Leon Draisaitl swooped in for an empty net goal after Dylan Holloway and Thatcher Demko collided behind the net on a puck retrieval, giving the Oilers their second goal of the night.  

Nils Hoglander scored his third goal of the season that he sent to the net off a rebound from Sam Lafferty’s shot, giving Vancouver a 4-2 advantage. Head coach Rick Tocchet gave credit to the Canucks bottom six, providing a lift when the team needs it.

“Big goal by Hoggy, Suter’s line was good. Gars [Garland] has been playing good hockey for us… I think the bottom six the last couple weeks has really energized our team,” Tocchet said.

The Canucks got the better of a frustrated Edmonton team in the third, Edmonton taking six penalties and Vancouver logging two of their own. During the four-on-four action, McDavid got a 2-minute penalty for roughing and Draisaitl a 10-minute misconduct at 6:16. The Canucks scored their last two goals on the power play; J.T. Miller scored his seventh goal of the season, and Boeser scored his second goal of the night.

Vancouver is 7-for-15 on the power play through three games against Edmonton this season, while the Oilers are 4-for-14 against the Canucks.

Demko said tonight was a big win and he likes what his teammates are doing in front of him.

“Really happy with how we’ve stuck through games and stayed the course and found ways to win. It’s a great job and a few important games out east coming up this weekend,” he said.

The Canucks travel to Ottawa to take on the Senators Thursday, November 9th at 4 p.m.