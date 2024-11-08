Canucks Complete Golden State Sweep with 4-2 Win Over Los Angeles Kings

The Vancouver Canucks wrap up their California road trip 3-0 with a win over the Los Angeles Kings who are currently second in the Pacific Division.

With every game, Head Coach Rick Tocchet feels his team is getting closer to their identity and being a team that’s tough to play against. He sees his group gelling more every time they take the ice.

"The odd-man rushes are getting less and less, I think that's the key, [we’re] just a more connected group,” Tocchet said. “There's a lot of different moving parts, and we're hanging in there, so I'm really proud of the guys.”

The Canucks had strong performances up and down the lineup – Quinn Hughes had a two-point night, Jake DeBrusk had one goal (and has scored in three straight games), and Kevin Lankinen turned aside 26 of 28 shots he faced.

Hughes is always the first to give his teammates their flowers and said the game against the Kings was a total team effort.

“Our third line didn't get on the board tonight, but the pressure they put on in the second period and the way that we just came in waves at them, I think that's our identity, and that's how we're going to be successful,” Hughes said.

Goals

In the first period, Kings’ forward Quinton Byfield kicked off the scoring, gaining possession of the puck on the forecheck and backhanding it into the net.

Brock Boeser had to leave the game after Tanner Jeannot clipped him in the head and was given a match penalty.

“Thought guys did a nice job filling in, had to put some different guys up there. I hope Brock is okay,” Tocchet said.

With the Canucks on the power play, the first goal was credited to Conor Garland got his stick on a pass from J.T. Miller, and Darcy Kuemper’s stick punched it over the line, the Canucks and Kings tied 1-1 going into the first break.