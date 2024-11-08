Canucks Complete Golden State Sweep with 4-2 Win Over Los Angeles Kings

By Lindsey Horsting
The Vancouver Canucks wrap up their California road trip 3-0 with a win over the Los Angeles Kings who are currently second in the Pacific Division.

With every game, Head Coach Rick Tocchet feels his team is getting closer to their identity and being a team that’s tough to play against. He sees his group gelling more every time they take the ice.

"The odd-man rushes are getting less and less, I think that's the key, [we’re] just a more connected group,” Tocchet said. “There's a lot of different moving parts, and we're hanging in there, so I'm really proud of the guys.”

The Canucks had strong performances up and down the lineup – Quinn Hughes had a two-point night, Jake DeBrusk had one goal (and has scored in three straight games), and Kevin Lankinen turned aside 26 of 28 shots he faced.

Hughes is always the first to give his teammates their flowers and said the game against the Kings was a total team effort.

“Our third line didn't get on the board tonight, but the pressure they put on in the second period and the way that we just came in waves at them, I think that's our identity, and that's how we're going to be successful,” Hughes said.

Goals

In the first period, Kings’ forward Quinton Byfield kicked off the scoring, gaining possession of the puck on the forecheck and backhanding it into the net.

Brock Boeser had to leave the game after Tanner Jeannot clipped him in the head and was given a match penalty.

“Thought guys did a nice job filling in, had to put some different guys up there. I hope Brock is okay,” Tocchet said.

With the Canucks on the power play, the first goal was credited to Conor Garland got his stick on a pass from J.T. Miller, and Darcy Kuemper’s stick punched it over the line, the Canucks and Kings tied 1-1 going into the first break.

In the middle frame, Jake DeBrusk had some fancy stickwork, showcasing his skill with a deke around Kuemper before tucking it in just above the goal line.

Vancouver took a 2-1 lead going into the second intermission.

Quinn Hughes sent a seeing-eye wrist shot through traffic to the back of the net for the go-ahead goal.

Los Angeles defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov scored from the point to bring the Kings within one, but Miller scored an empty netter to extend the Canucks lead and secure the 4-2 win.

Up Next

The Canucks return home for a six-game homestand that begins with a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, November 9th at 7 p.m. PT.

