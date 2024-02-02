All the Information You Need for the Canucks at All-Star Weekend

All Stars
By Chris Faber

Are you ready for some All-Star hockey?

How about some All-Star history?

The Vancouver Canucks are the first team since 1988 to be represented by six players and one coach.

These six players and Rick Tocchet are going to be busy over the next couple of days. Here’s all the information you need to know from a Canucks perspective as you plan out your Friday and Saturday schedule.

This afternoon we get to see three Canucks participating in the All-Star Skills Challenge.

The Vancouver representatives, Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and J.T. Miller will be up against Connor McDavid, Willian Nylander, Cale Makar, Mathew Barzal, Nathan MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov, Auston Matthews, David Pastrnak, and Leon Draisaitl.

The players were given a choice to pick four of the six events in which to participate. First place in each event is worth five points, second place is worth four points, third is worth three points, and so on.

The top eight players’ scores will advance to the Honda/Hyundai NHL One-on-one competition and then the final six will head to the final competition – the Pepsi NHL obstacle course. Points will be worth double in the final challenge and the player with the most points at the end of the competition will be declared the winner and take home a sweet million dollars of prize money.

Quinn Hughes: fastest skater, passing challenge, stick handling, and accuracy shooting. 

J.T. Miller: one-timers, passing challenge, hardest shot, and accuracy shooting. 

Elias Pettersson: one-timers, passing challenge, hardest shot, and stick handling. 

All three of the Canucks will battle in the passing challenge and it should also be fun to watch Pettersson take part in the hardest shot, as he won last year’s hardest shot competition with a 103.2 MPH shot.   

The skills competition will take place at 4:00 pm PT and can be watched on Sportsnet. 

The All-Star game will be on Saturday and the Canuck-heavy Team Hughes (Thatcher Demko, Brock Boeser, Pettersson, Miller, and Hughes) will take the ice at 1:00 pm PT against Team Matthews. If they win, they will face the winner of the MacKinnon/McDavid game that is scheduled for a 12:00 pm PT start.

The winners of these two games will face off at 2:00 pm PT.

The newest Canuck Elias Lindholm was selected by Team MacKinnon, and we could end up seeing all six Canucks battle in the final if Team MacKinnon can sneak by Team McDavid in the opening game on Saturday.

