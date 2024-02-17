WSH@MTL: What you need to know

Martin St-Louis’ contingent is poised to bounce back at home on Saturday against a team they’ve found success against this season. The Canadiens enjoyed a 3-2 (OT) win against the Caps on Oct. 21 in Montreal, and defeated them once more, 5-2, just 12 days ago in Washington. The Canadiens have completed season series sweeps of the Blackhawks, Ducks and Jets so far in 2023-24.

2. The Capitals (23-21-8) are on the outside looking in in the Eastern Conference playoff picture and have their backs against the wall with 30 games remaining. Washington has trended south since Jan. 20, dropping eight of their last nine contests with their most recent loss coming at the hands of the Avalanche on Tuesday.

The Canadiens are certain to keep a close watch on Alex Ovechkin, who carries a six-game goal scoring streak into the Bell Centre on Saturday. Lifetime in Montreal, the 38-year-old has posted 16-15-31 totals in 27 games.

3. Speaking of streaks, the Habs have a couple of their own in play. Slafkovsky is on a career-high seven-game heater, during which the 19-year-old’s tallied 11 points – including five in his last two games. On Thursday in New York, the Slovak became the first teenager in Canadiens history to post points in seven consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Nick Suzuki kept his own career-high point streak alive with a helper against the Blueshirts. The 24-year-old has now found the scoresheet in nine straight, ranking him tied for sixth in League scoring since Jan. 20 with 15 points. Suzuki has five points in two games against the Caps this season.

4. The Canadiens’ power play has been operating at the sixth-best rate (26.7%) in the NHL in the last month, converting 12 times in 13 games on the man advantage since Jan. 12. Suzuki leads the team with 10 power play points during that time, while Slafkovsky and Caufield have each hit the back of net on four occasions within that period.

5. As part of the team’s Hockey is For Everyone initiatives, the Canadiens will be celebrating Quebec’s minor hockey with different activations throughout the evening. Saturdays at the Bell Centre wouldn’t be complete without FANatic Saturdays. Tune into theCanadiens official Twitch account as of 6:15 p.m. ET to see Monster Energy DJ guest, Hedspin, spinning tunes at the Bell Centre, then switch over to Citytv, Sportsnet East and TVA Sports at 7:00 p.m. for puck drop. Fans can also listen in on the radio on TSN 690 and 98.5 fm.