WSH@MTL: What you need to know

20240217 - Skip Preview - EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens aim to sweep the season series as they host the Washington Capitals on Celebrating Hockey Night at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Habs let Thursday’s game against the Rangers slip away. New York scored four unanswered in the second period en route to a 7-4 win at Madison Square Garden. Cole Caufield scored his 18th and 19thgoals of the season, Juraj Slafkovsky netted his sixth in as many games and Jake Evans hit the back of the net for a second consecutive outing. Samuel Montembeault turned aside 24 shots in the setback.

Cole Caufield scores his second

Martin St-Louis’ contingent is poised to bounce back at home on Saturday against a team they’ve found success against this season. The Canadiens enjoyed a 3-2 (OT) win against the Caps on Oct. 21 in Montreal, and defeated them once more, 5-2, just 12 days ago in Washington. The Canadiens have completed season series sweeps of the Blackhawks, Ducks and Jets so far in 2023-24.

2. The Capitals (23-21-8) are on the outside looking in in the Eastern Conference playoff picture and have their backs against the wall with 30 games remaining. Washington has trended south since Jan. 20, dropping eight of their last nine contests with their most recent loss coming at the hands of the Avalanche on Tuesday.

The Canadiens are certain to keep a close watch on Alex Ovechkin, who carries a six-game goal scoring streak into the Bell Centre on Saturday. Lifetime in Montreal, the 38-year-old has posted 16-15-31 totals in 27 games.

3. Speaking of streaks, the Habs have a couple of their own in play. Slafkovsky is on a career-high seven-game heater, during which the 19-year-old’s tallied 11 points – including five in his last two games. On Thursday in New York, the Slovak became the first teenager in Canadiens history to post points in seven consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Nick Suzuki kept his own career-high point streak alive with a helper against the Blueshirts. The 24-year-old has now found the scoresheet in nine straight, ranking him tied for sixth in League scoring since Jan. 20 with 15 points. Suzuki has five points in two games against the Caps this season.

4. The Canadiens’ power play has been operating at the sixth-best rate (26.7%) in the NHL in the last month, converting 12 times in 13 games on the man advantage since Jan. 12. Suzuki leads the team with 10 power play points during that time, while Slafkovsky and Caufield have each hit the back of net on four occasions within that period.

5. As part of the team’s Hockey is For Everyone initiatives, the Canadiens will be celebrating Quebec’s minor hockey with different activations throughout the evening. Saturdays at the Bell Centre wouldn’t be complete without FANatic Saturdays. Tune into theCanadiens official Twitch account as of 6:15 p.m. ET to see Monster Energy DJ guest, Hedspin, spinning tunes at the Bell Centre, then switch over to Citytv, Sportsnet East and TVA Sports at 7:00 p.m. for puck drop. Fans can also listen in on the radio on TSN 690 and 98.5 fm.

News Feed

Catching up with... Logan Mailloux

MTL@NYR: Game recap

MTL@NYR: What you need to know

Alex Newhook shares his Valentine’s Day secrets

Updates from practice - Feb. 14

ANA@MTL: Game recap

My Man: Caitlin Fitzgerald on Nick Suzuki 

Foundation hits jackpot at inaugural Dream Big Casino Night

Updates from morning skate – Feb. 13

ANA@MTL: What you need to know

CH Weekly: February 12 to 18

Nick Suzuki Named NHL’s Third Star of the Week 

Medical updates on Harvey-Pinard, Harris and Guhle

STL@MTL: Game recap

STL@MTL: What you need to know

Joshua Roy recalled from Laval Rocket

DAL@MTL: Game recap

DAL@MTL: What you need to know