WPG@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL - The Canadiens pulled off another comeback win, this time against the Winnipeg Jets, by a score of 4-3 (SO) at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Jake Allen made 42 saves. For more stats, check out the Gamecenter summary here.

Earlier in the day, head coach Martin St-Louis announced a couple of changes to his lineup. Defenseman Kaiden Guhle, who was sidelined with an upper-body injury, was paired with Justin Barron, while forward Joel Armia made his season debut alongside Jake Evans and Michael Pezzetta.

As a result, defenseman Gustav Lindström and forward Jesse Ylönen were healthy scratches.