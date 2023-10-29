News Feed

WPG@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Oct. 27

CBJ@MTL: Game recap

Updates from morning skate - Oct. 26

CBJ@MTL: What you need to know

NJD@MTL: Game recap

David Savard out six to eight weeks due to injury

Gustav Lindström recalled from the Laval Rocket on an emergency basis

NJD@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@BUF: Game recap

CH Weekly: October 23 to 29 

Pierre Turgeon to be honored prior to Canadiens game on Nov. 14

Updates from morning skate - Oct. 23

MTL@BUF: What you need to know

WSH@MTL: Game recap 

Updates from optional morning skate - Oct. 21

Canadiens make pair of roster moves

WSH@MTL: What you need to know

WPG@MTL: Game recap

The Canadiens win 4-3 in a shootout against the Jets

MONTREAL - The Canadiens pulled off another comeback win, this time against the Winnipeg Jets, by a score of 4-3 (SO) at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Jake Allen made 42 saves. For more stats, check out the Gamecenter summary here.

Earlier in the day, head coach Martin St-Louis announced a couple of changes to his lineup. Defenseman Kaiden Guhle, who was sidelined with an upper-body injury, was paired with Justin Barron, while forward Joel Armia made his season debut alongside Jake Evans and Michael Pezzetta.

As a result, defenseman Gustav Lindström and forward Jesse Ylönen were healthy scratches.

It was also Halloween at the Bell Centre, presented by Haribo, and fans made sure to dress for the spooky occasion.

The Canadiens also had a legend in the building.

Montreal goals

P1 05:05 1-[1] Barron (Harvey-Pinard, Guhle)

Justin Barron joins the rush and scores

P2 08:23 3-[2] Monahan (Suzuki, Matheson)

Sean Monahan scores on the power play

P3 01:54 3-[3] Armia (Guhle)

Joel Armia joins the rush and ties the game

Shootout 

Nick Suzuki scored

Sean Monahan and Cole Caufield were stopped by goaltender Laurent Brossoit.

Winnipeg goals

P1 04:28 1-[0] Lowry (Unassisted)

P2 00:15 2-[1] Lowry (Niederreiter, Appleton)

P2 00:33 3-[1] Niederreiter (Appleton)

Shootout

Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers were stopped by Allen.

Following the game, the Canadiens announced that defenseman Mike Matheson has a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day. He will travel with the team on Sunday to Vegas. The team will take on the Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes, and St. Louis Blues next week.