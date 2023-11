MONTREAL – The Canadiens dropped a 5-2 decision to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jake Allen would get the nod between the pipes. He went on to make 32 saves. For more stats, check out the Gamecenter summary here.

Defenseman Jordan Harris, who suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday night’s game against the Boston Bruins, was able to play against the Canucks.