Updates from training camp - Oct. 6

MONT-TREMBLANT - Martin St-Louis' men were back at work at the Gilles Cadieux Arena on Friday.
Here are the Habs who took to the ice:
Day 2 in the Laurentians
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
Josh Anderson
Justin Barron
Jake Allen
Joel Armia
Kaiden Guhle
Samuel Montembeault
Cole Caufield
Jordan Harris
Cayden Primeau
Kirby Dach
Johnathan Kovacevic
Jake Evans
Gustav Lindstrom
Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
Mattias Norlinder
Emil Heineman
David Savard
Sean Monahan
Arber Xhekaj
Alex Newhook
Tanner Pearson
Michael Pezzetta
Juraj Slafkovsky
Nick Suzuki
Jesse Ylönen
Forward Christian Dvorak partook in the practice in a non-contact jersey.
The Canadiens are enjoying a team retreat in the Laurentians before heading to Ottawa for a final preseason tilt with the Senators on Saturday.