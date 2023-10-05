Updates from training camp - Oct. 5

MONT-TREMBLANT - The Canadiens held a practice at the Gilles Cadieux Arena on Thursday.
Here are the players who hit the ice:
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
Josh Anderson
Justin Barron
Jake Allen
Joel Armia
Kaiden Guhle
Samuel Montembeault
Cole Caufield
Jordan Harris
Cayden Primeau
Kirby Dach
Johnathan Kovacevic
Jake Evans
Gustav Lindstrom
Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
Mattias Norlinder
Emil Heineman
David Savard
Sean Monahan
Arber Xhekaj
Alex Newhook
Tanner Pearson
Michael Pezzetta
Juraj Slafkovsky
Nick Suzuki
Jesse Ylönen
Christian Dvorak was on the ice with his teammates in a non-contact jersey.
The Habs are in Mont-Tremblant as part of a team retreat.