Updates from training camp - Oct. 4

BROSSARD - The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex before leaving for Mont-Tremblant on Wednesday.
Here's who hit the ice:
The Habs trained in Brossard before heading north
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
Josh Anderson
Justin Barron
Jake Allen
Joel Armia
Kaiden Guhle
Samuel Montembeault
Cole Caufield
Jordan Harris
Cayden Primeau
Kirby Dach
Johnathan Kovacevic
Jake Evans
Mike Matheson
Brendan Gallagher
Mattias Norlinder
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
David Savard
Emil Heineman
Arber Xhekaj
Alex Newhook
Tanner Pearson
Michael Pezzetta
Juraj Slafkovsky
Nick Suzuki
Jesse Ylönen
Sean Monahan and Gustav Lindström did not partcipate in Wednesday's practice (therapy day).
Christian Dvorak was on the ice with his teammates in a non-contact jersey.
The Habs will skate in Mont-Tremblant on Oct. 5, 6 and 7 before wrapping up their preseason in Ottawa on Saturday night.