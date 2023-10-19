Updates from practice - Oct. 19

BROSSARD - The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex on Thursday.
Here are the players who took to the ice:
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
22 Cole Caufield
54 Jordan Harris
35 Samuel Montembeault
28 Christian Dvorak (no contact)
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
30 Cayden Primeau
71 Jake Evans
8 Mike Matheson
11 Brendan Gallagher
58 David Savard
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
72 Arber Xhekaj
91 Sean Monahan
15 Alex Newhook
70 Tanner Pearson
71 Michael Pezzetta
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen
The team announced that Kaiden Guhle is day to day with an upper-body injury.
Christian Dvorak continued to practice in a non-contact jersey.
The Habs are back in action on Saturday when they host the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre at 7:00 p.m. ET.