Updates from practice - Oct. 16

Christian Dvorak, who is rehabbing a knee injury, practiced in a non-contact jersey.

The Canadiens play host to the Minnesota Wild (1-1-0) on Tuesday at the Bell Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

As part of Desk Calendar Night presented by Mitsubishi, every fan in attendance will receive a souvenir on upon arrival. For tickets, click here.