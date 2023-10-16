Updates from practice - Oct. 16

BROSSARD - The Canadiens practiced on the South Shore on Monday morning.
Here are the players who took part:
The Habs were back to work in Brossard
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
Josh Anderson
Justin Barron
Jake Allen
Cole Caufield
Kaiden Guhle
Samuel Montembeault
Christian Dvorak
Jordan Harris
Jake Evans
Johnathan Kovacevic
Cayden Primeau
Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
David Savard
Sean Monahan
Arber Xhekaj
Alex Newhook
Tanner Pearson
Michael Pezzetta
Juraj Slafkovsky
Nick Suzuki
Jesse Ylönen
Christian Dvorak, who is rehabbing a knee injury, practiced in a non-contact jersey.
The Canadiens play host to the Minnesota Wild (1-1-0) on Tuesday at the Bell Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.
