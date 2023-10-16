News Feed

“United by Hockey” Mobile Museum to visit CN Sports Complex on October 16

CHI@MTL: Game recap

Rush Hour Rally debuts at Canadiens game

Updates from morning skate - Oct. 14

CHI@MTL: What you need to know

CH Weekly: A guide to the home opener 

New artist series coming to Bell Centre this season

Unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL! announces retirement

For her

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 13

Mike Matheson awarded the Jean Béliveau Trophy

MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

2023-24 season preview: Trusting the process

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 10

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 9

Heineman, Norlinder loaned to Laval

Canadiens make pair of roster moves

Updates from practice - Oct. 16

The Habs were back to work in Brossard

BROSSARD - The Canadiens practiced on the South Shore on Monday morning.

Here are the players who took part:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
Josh Anderson
Justin Barron
Jake Allen
Cole Caufield
Kaiden Guhle
Samuel Montembeault
Christian Dvorak
Jordan Harris
Jake Evans
Johnathan Kovacevic
Cayden Primeau
Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
David Savard
Sean Monahan
Arber Xhekaj
Alex Newhook
Tanner Pearson
Michael Pezzetta
Juraj Slafkovsky
Nick Suzuki
Jesse Ylönen

Christian Dvorak, who is rehabbing a knee injury, practiced in a non-contact jersey.

The Canadiens play host to the Minnesota Wild (1-1-0) on Tuesday at the Bell Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

As part of Desk Calendar Night presented by Mitsubishi, every fan in attendance will receive a souvenir on upon arrival. For tickets, click here.