BROSSARD – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex ahead of their departure for Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Martin St-Louis confirmed during his press conference that Cayden Primeau will start against the Flyers on Wednesday.

Tanner Pearson practiced on his own ahead of today’s main session with the team’s director of hockey development, Adam Nicholas. He continues to nurse an upper-body injury. Cole Caufield also work one-on-one with Nicholas before the rest of the group took to the ice.