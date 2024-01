BROSSARD – The Canadiens returned to the ice at the CN Sports Complex on Monday following yesterday’s day off.

2024 NHL ALL-STAR FAN VOTE

Tanner Pearson worked with the team’s director of hockey development, Adam Nicholas, ahead of today’s main session. The forward has not played since suffering an upper-body injury on Dec. 9. The Canadiens announced last Monday that the 31-year-old was on schedule with his four-to-six-week recovery period.

Twenty-three players dressed for today’s skate.